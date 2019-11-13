Now Playing Viola Davis reveals why she really wanted to do How to Get Away with Murder

The best thing about the final season of a TV show is that all bets are officially off. Anyone can die, change allegiance, or commit murder without worry, and so far it appears How to Get Away with Murder's final season will give us all three options.

In the premiere's flash-forward, viewers got the tiniest of peeks at what appeared to be Annalise Keating's (Viola Davis) funeral, complete with casket, flowers, and a photo of the deceased. Since then each episode has revealed another member of Keating's inner circle in the aftermath of her apparent death by fire poker — yet another tie to Annalise beating the hell out of pillows with a fire poker as her new form of therapy.

But is she really the person who's dead? After six years of false starts and last-minute twists, How to Get Away With Murder fans know how to spot a red herring, so it seems almost too easy to believe Annalise will be the one to die when all is said and done. And there's plenty of room for doubt surrounding this supposed death.

First, showrunner Pete Nowalk would not confirm whether the funeral flash-forward was real or just another vision in Annalise's mind. Second, there have been hints that she's willing to fake her death and disappear in order to get away from Laurel's (Karla Souza) awful family. And lastly, the police revealed that the death they are investigating is that of an FBI informant. Seeing as Annalise was at the center of their investigation, it doesn't make much sense for her to be informing on anyone or anything.

But if she's not the one who's dead, who is? Here are our best guesses based on the clues we have...

1. Laurel Castillo

Given that we have seen neither hide nor hair of Laurel this season (Souza's role has been reduced and she's no longer a series regular), she seems like the best possible candidate to be the murder victim besides Annalise. Her disappearing act, her family's bad blood, and the potential back-stabbing she's committed if she has, in fact, turned to the FBI to snitch on Annalise all serve as likely motives for other characters to want her dead. She's also the only member of the Keating Five we haven't seen in flash-forwards. Asher, Connor (Jack Falahee), Michaela (Aja Naomi King), and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) are all accounted for, which does not bode well for Laurel.

2. Nate Lahey (Billy Brown)

We know Bonnie is alive and well in the flash-forwards, but her friend and client Nate Lahey has yet to be spotted. They recently decided to name the governor (a corrupt and dangerous woman) in Nate's father's wrongful death suit, which put them on a scary radar in a very big way. If Governor Birkhead decided to do away with Nate the same way she allegedly did with his father, that pool of blood at the murder scene could very well be his. He was also approached by the FBI to inform on Annalise, so he too fits the "dead informant" clue.

3. Gabriel Maddox (Rome Flynn)

Poor Gabriel just wanted to go to law school, get some answers about his dad, and reform the justice system. In no time at all though, he got tangled up as an FBI informant who didn't know whether to save Annalise or skewer her. Even more worrying, Asher was the one covered in blood and looking traumatized during one of the flash-forwards, and he and Gabriel have been majorly butting heads over Michaela lately. Seems silly to think they'd kill each other over a girl, but when it comes to this show, you can't rule anything out.

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.