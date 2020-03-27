As How to Get Away with Murder heads into its final episodes, it would be easy to feel down about such a juicy series coming to an end. At TV Guide, we've decided to find the silver lining, which is that we're finally about to get all the answers we've ever wanted from this series.

Showrunner Pete Nowalk had previously promised us answers, saying he was excited about the prospect of not leaving things on a cliffhanger for once. When TV Guide caught up with Jack Falahee, who plays Connor Walsh, at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, he echoed that sentiment, teasing that we'll be getting some answers about storylines we may have even forgotten about.

"I think that's sort of the most incredible part about this last season is that previously — Pete and the writers have done so wonderfully, but they've had to write an open-ended story [and] at the same time sort of conclude it every season because they don't know if they're guaranteed the next season," Falahee told TV Guide. "So it's been truly a blessing that ABC gave us the space to finish the show which obviously doesn't happen very often. And then for the writers, they can actually write to a conclusion. So they've been doing that brilliantly, I think, and it's very full throttle. They're not pulling any punches which is cool... Stuff from previous, like some way back s--- comes up. There's a lot of answers that I wasn't even expecting, so it's definitely an exciting time as an audience member."

We're very curious about this "way back s---," especially if it has to do with the very first murder this group committed — Sam Keating (Tom Verica). It's always felt like that storyline will come full-circle before all is said and done.

While we wait on the FBI to tug on that thread, we'll concentrate on the most recent question we've been asking ourselves: Who killed Asher (Matt McGorry)? In the midseason finale, Asher turned out to be the one murdered by the fire poker, and not only do we have no clue who did it, we don't even know if what remains of the Keating Five is innocent of this heinous crime.

Though Falahee didn't say much about this newest murder, he did confirm that Connor will be doing "not great" with this latest turn of events when Season 6 returns.

"Connor and Michaela are arrested at the end of the episode," Falahee said. "They are offered a plea deal. Their parents come back, who we haven't seen in a while. It gets, as you can imagine, very messy very quickly. Connor's parents are there, Michael's father, and everyone is sort of chiming in about who should do what. The plea deal may or may not implicate other people aside from themselves. And then on top of that, Connor's friend has just died. So there's this extremely stressful and life-threatening situation of being arrested by the FBI paired with, this intense grief and mourning of his friend, and it's sort of a potent mix."

Well, you know what they say, when one friend dies... another one mysteriously comes back from the dead?

That seems to be the case with the newly resurrected Wes Gibbons (Alfred Enoch), who showed up alive and well in the midseason finale. We haven't quite caught up to that flashforward, which takes place at Annalise's (Viola Davis) funeral, but needless to say, that twist threw everyone for a loop. Even the cast!

"That was just one of those things where we read the script and we all were like. 'What?!' Falahee joked.

Try as we might, we couldn't pull any details about Wes' return out of Falahee or whether or not it's tied to Annalise's "death" or Laurel's (Karla Souza) disappearance. He did promise we'd be seeing more of them in the final episodes and some satisfying answers are on the way.

As for the end of Connor's story, Falahee reflected back on his character's journey over the past six seasons, noting how much he's changed and grown for the better — even if a whole bunch of murders and coverups were the vehicle for that positive change.

"When we meet Connor, he's like this arrogant, sort of narcissistic, pessimistic person who has this very thorny exterior — this wall that he keeps up around people. He clearly uses sex to validate himself and numb himself simultaneously. He's just sort of an asshole. And then all of these ridiculous and crazy things happen to him, and he, I think, has to look in the mirror a little bit," Falahee said.

"So I think the evolution from him being sort of like a lone wolf kind of guy to actually being like, one of the most morally conflicted and and empathetic characters in the show — I think it's kind of funny that he's become the voice of reason? In the beginning, it was like, 'This guy, he obviously won't care if they kill someone,'" the actor continued. "But now, he's very conflicted. And that's sort of what the last six episodes are for Connor. He's in FBI custody and things are sort of getting to a conclusion for him about where his chips lie. Who he wants to be and who he wants to be remembered as."

How to Get Away with Murder returns Thursday, April 2 at 10/9c on ABC.