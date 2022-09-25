How Season 2 of La Brea Will Be More Chaotic and Even More Surprising

It's almost time to return to 10,000 BC. Season 2 of La Brea is just around the corner, and it's wasting no time at all getting right back into the drama. The premiere picks up just hours after the end of Season 1, when Isaiah (Diesel La Torraca), Lilly (Chloe De Los Santos), Josh (Jack Martin) and Riley (Veronica St. Clair) were all sucked into a portal that was allegedly going to 1988. Meanwhile, way up north and about 12,000 years later, Gavin (Eoin Macken), Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) and Ella (Michelle Vergara Moore) jumped into their own sinkhole, hoping to reunite with their families.

At the same time, there are still many mysteries to solve. How did Aldridge (Ming-Zhu Hii) and Silas (Mark Lee) cause the sinkholes? What's in the building? And how the heck is anyone supposed to get back to their own time? According to the cast and creator David Appelbaum, here's what to expect this season on La Brea.

Natalie Zea and Nicholas Gonzalez, La Brea Sarah Enticknap/NBC

The OG Survivors

While some of the kids have been zapped away to another time, there are still a whole bunch of people hanging out at the ruins of the Petersen Auto Museum who are looking toward their leaders—Eve, Sam, Ty and Levi—to figure out what's going on. Those leaders are a bit distracted currently, dealing with things like time-traveling children, love triangles, major injuries, brain tumors, and new loves, but they've all still got to do that one thing they've been trying to do since day one: survive.

Natalie Zea: "We pick up really, really quickly after the finale. A day. So I'm still reeling from the fact that I have two children in very disparate places and neither of them are with me. Eve's not handling that great, as one would expect. So initially, it becomes only about that, and then I don't think it's a spoiler to say that once that issue is resolved, in a sense, then we move on to the survival of it all, and these guys, and her conflicted feelings about them."

Nicholas Gonzalez: "Since it's the next day, I still have the same motives, but that's the difficulty. Levi came down ready to save everybody, and then is like, uh, my ship won't work now, so now it's a matter of staying alive and trying to figure out this puzzle, too. We're very much part of this scavenger hunt. Where does this all end? Is there even a chance of getting back? What does this mean? The world shakes like crazy when anyone uses one of the portals or falls into a sinkhole and causes even further damage, so everything is in such high stakes to figure it out. For us, it becomes reduced to staying alive, and then there's more and more challenges thrown in that just make it even crazier. And once, like she said, things are kind of resolved but not really, we can kind of move past the immediacy of that because we've got all these other things coming our way too."

Jon Seda: "Sam is on this journey, this mission to get his daughter back, and he's willing to do whatever it takes to get her back. There's some crazy things that happen this season that might lead to that."

Ty, on the other hand, made the decision to stay behind, even though a trip to 1988 could have brought him closer to the modern medicine needed to treat his brain tumor. Instead, he chose to stay with Paara (Tonantzin Carmelo).

Tonantzin Carmelo: "There's a portal that opens up at the end of Season 1, and it leads to 1988…Ty decides to stay in 10,000 BC, and Ty and Paara decide that they want to move forward as a couple. So there's this budding new relationship happening, which is challenged by the fort people and their needs, with Paara's place as a leader and Ty's role with the sky people."

Chike Onkonkwo: "Part of the challenge of the first season was Ty's brain tumor. It would slow him down. In the second season, I think he's made peace with it, and that's a really nice part of the character to explore. He can just be present and just try to be useful to the group, to this new dynamic with Paara…It's a love that he was willing to turn his back on his world and his health for. That alone is a really big decision, so it's nice to see what challenges come from that decision in the second season with these two characters. It's been fun because you have this big, dynamic, dramatic show, but there's also all these smaller human stories happening as well throughout the show, whether it's Eve and Gavin and Levi and that love triangle, or it's Ty and Paara working on how to bring their two worlds together. It's more than just two cultures. It's two times and different ways of being, so it's a really nice part of the story to play.

We'll get a lot, lot more [of the love story], and all great love stories have obstacles, and their story certainly has some big, big obstacles that we see right from the beginning of the second season."

Eoin Macken and Zyra Gorecki, La Brea Sarah Enticknap/NBC

The Rescue Team

With no time to think about supplies or food or literally anything, Gavin, Izzy, and Ella all jumped into a small sinkhole in Seattle. They successfully landed in 10,000 BC, but Seattle is a loooong way from Los Angeles.

Zyra Gorecki: "Izzy is now in 10,000 BC. She jumped into the sinkhole in Seattle with her dad and with Ella, so now she has to go on this huge journey from Seattle to LA. She has no idea what has happened. All she knows is that her mom and her brother are here, she's going to get to them, and she's going to reunite this family."

Eoin Macken: "It's very stressful [for Gavin in 10,000 BC], because he starts remembering all these things that he used to remember when he was a kid, but at the same time, he has to make sure his daughter doesn't die, and he brought her down here, so it's his fault because everything seems to be his fault these days. Then he has to figure out how he can find Eve and rescue Eve and then make her fall in love with him again, and then decide if he can forgive Levi or not, despite the fact that he's been betrayed by his best friend. And then there are loads of creatures trying to kill them all the time. It's just chaos."

The Time-Traveling Kids

Josh and Riley didn't intend to go through that portal to 1988, but they ended up there anyway. Appelbaum says the show will fully dive into Los Angeles in the 80s and that will include the "pop culture and music and fashion of the time" and also draw Josh and Riley into "some of the larger mythological stories at the center of the show about why these sinkholes exist and if there's a way to stop them." Appelbaum teased that a few "surprising characters" will be drawn into the story, but could there potentially be real romance for the displaced teens (if there's even time)?

Jack Martin: "There's definitely a little bit of spice there, a little bit of lightning, a little bit of excitement. We will be going to the 80s. I don't think I can say much more than that, but in my personal opinion, the 80s is the best decade ever, so that'll be great. And it'll also be the two of us in our own storyline, so without spoiling it, I will say you will get answers to your questions for sure."

Veronica St. Clair: "I mean, obviously you get to see Josh and Riley come together as enemies to lovers in Season 1, so it's exciting for the two of them to have their own plotline in Season 2. There's a whole new world and a whole new time period, so it's exciting to see what they're going to do against all odds and how they're gonna do that together. It's obviously going to bond them, and it can go positively or negatively. But there was some smooching happening in Season 1 and maybe there will be some smooching in Season 2."

Everything Else

A common thread amongst everyone we talked to about Season 2 of La Brea was a promise that all our questions will be answered. Martin also promised more "crazy plot twists that you're not going to see coming," while Appelbaum says we will quickly get to see what is inside that mysterious building. And when we asked if other people we already know might be connected to this world, like Gavin, all Appelbaum said was "Yes." Zea also teased a "cute scene" in the middle of the season where "somebody gets to run into somebody that we know in a different time period, and it is f–king adorable."

Plus, there are always the wolves and the boars and the woolly mammoths and ground sloths and saber-toothed tigers to worry about, so buckle yourself into your sinkhole plane, because we're in for a wild ride.

La Brea returns Tuesday, Sept. 27 on NBC. Episodes will be available the next day on Peacock.