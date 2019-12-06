Homeland returns for its eighth and final season on Feb. 9, and the series will surely end with some explosive revelations for Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) and Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin). I'd be surprised if they both make it out alive, right? The full trailer for Showtime's political thriller makes things look pretty dire for them, in some fairly ripped-from-the-headlines ways.

In the trailer, Saul gives Carrie an assignment: She's going back to Kabul, where she was CIA chief of station for a brief time, to help Saul broker a peace deal with the Taliban. But there are about seven months of her life Carrie can't remember and can't account for, and she may have conspired with Russian intelligence during that time. Carrie will have to investigate her own past in order to figure out what happened and make sure peace can be achieved.

Homeland's final season premieres Sunday, Feb. 9 at 9/8c on Showtime.

