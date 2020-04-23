Sorry, murder fans, you'll have to skip your weekly fix of Annalise Keating's (Viola Davis) legal drama this week. How to Get Away with Murder is not on this Thursday, April 23, but it will be back next week!

In lieu of the regular TGIT programming this week, ABC will televise the 2020 NFL Draft, which kicks off at 8/7c. Station 19 has also been bumped by this sports takeover, meaning a double bummer for Shondaland fans. Not to worry though, it too will be back on your TVs on April 30.

While we understand the draw of the NFL draft, it does kind of suck that we've got to put up with a How to Get Away with Murder hiatus during such a critical time in the series. When we left off, Annalise had just negotiated the death penalty off the table, all while protecting Gabriel's (Rome Flynn) anonymity as a witness against the FBI. Things have started to snowball, and it's hard to say whether that's in a good or bad way! With only three episodes left before this series comes to an end, making us wait an extra week seems too cruel to bear!

How to Get Away with Murder returns Thursday, April 30 at 10/9c on ABC.