This crazy year just keeps marching on, which is probably a good thing, so we can hurry up and get it over with. We're officially in the dog days of summer now, which ordinarily would mean cramming in those last trips to beaches, pool parties, and cookouts before gearing up to go back to school. Almost none of that is happening now, obviously, with COVID-19 still very much a serious threat that's keeping sensible people away from crowds and indoors. It's not ideal, but at least there is a lot of good stuff on Hulu to make the pain a little easier to bear. 

With some pretty cool original series, movies, and documentaries on the horizon for the last full month of summer, there's bound to be something here that'll suit your taste. The streaming service will welcome a number of Star Trek films, Bond movies like Casino Royale, plenty of episodes of House Hunters International and Say Yes to the Dress, and Blindspot Season 5, among others.

Check out the full list below, along with what's leaving the platform at the end of August. 

What's Coming

Aug.1
Monchhichi Season 1B 
The Pier (El Embarcadero) Seasons 1 & 2 
UniKitty Season 2B 
71 
3:10 to Yuma 
A Good Woman  
A Perfect Murder 
Australia  
The Brothers McMullen   
Cats & Dogs 
Child's Play 
City Slickers  
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold 
Company Business  
Death at a Funeral
Elena Undone 
Four Weddings and a Funeral   
Free Fall  
Gayby  
Hellraiser 
Hurricane Bianca  
Just Charlie   
The Last Stand 
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole  
Margin Call
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World 
My Best Friend's Wedding  
My Bloody Valentine  
Pit Stop  
Rain Man  
Rustlers' Rhapsody  
Safe 
The Saint  
Sleeping with the Enemy  
Sordid Lives  
Spare Parts  
Stanley & Iris  
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock  
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier   
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country   
Star Trek: Insurrection  
Star Trek: The Motion Picture  
Stuck On You   
Top Gun   
Ultraviolet  
Up in the Air  
Were The World Mine   

Aug. 2
Shark vs. Surfer: Special  
Aug. 3
Dora and the Lost City of Gold 
Ordinary Love  

Aug. 6
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon  
Slay the Dragon  

Aug. 7
The New York Times Presents: "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?": New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Aug. 10
Hard Night Falling  
Lucky Day 

Aug. 11
Alive And Kicking 
Monster's Ball

Aug. 12
Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)  

Aug. 14
Bernie The Dolphin 2  

Aug. 15
A Crime to Remember Season 4  
Bake You Rich Season 1 
Caribbean Life Season 16  
Chopped Season 40 & 41   
Christina On The Coast Season 1 
Honeymoon Hunters Season 1  
House Hunters International Seasons 129 - 134  
Island Life Season 15   
Mediterranean Life Season 1  
Murder in Paradise  Season 1  
Naked and Afraid Seasons 9 & 10   
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 6  
Say Yes to the Dress Season 17  
Sword Art Online: Alicization Season 1 (DUBBED) 
Worst Bakers in America Season 1  
Worst Cooks in America Season 16 

Aug. 16
Behind You 

Aug. 18
The Cup 

Aug. 20
Daffodils  
Unacknowledged  

Aug. 21
Find Me In Paris Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Aug. 22
Love in the Time of Corona Series Premiere (Freeform)

Aug. 23
Blindspot Season 5 

Aug. 24
The Roads Not Taken  

Aug 26
Mom Season 7 

Aug. 28
The Binge  (Hulu Original)

Aug. 31
Casino Royale 
Primal 
Quantum of Solace  
The Courier  

What's Leaving

Leaving Aug. 31
3:10 to Yuma  
The American President 
Assassination Tango  
Born to be Wild 
Casino 
Charlie Wilson's War  
Charlotte's Web  
Child's Play  
Cliffhanger   
The Cookout  
Crooked Hearts  
Dave 
Dirty Dancing 
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights  
Equilibrium  
Fair Game 
Four Weddings and a Funeral 
Fun in Acapulco 
Gorky Park  
Happily N'Ever After 
Happily N'Ever After 2   
Hud  
Incident at Loch Ness  
Joyride 
Liar, Liar  
The Marine 3: Homefront  
Molly  
Moonstruck  
Rain Man   
Risky Business  
Robin Hood: Men in Tights  
The Scout
Sex Drive 
Shirley Valentine 
Starting Out in the Evening
Top Gun 
Trade  
The Whistle Blower  
Wristcutters: A Love Story  
The X-Files (1998)
Zardoz  