This crazy year just keeps marching on, which is probably a good thing, so we can hurry up and get it over with. We're officially in the dog days of summer now, which ordinarily would mean cramming in those last trips to beaches, pool parties, and cookouts before gearing up to go back to school. Almost none of that is happening now, obviously, with COVID-19 still very much a serious threat that's keeping sensible people away from crowds and indoors. It's not ideal, but at least there is a lot of good stuff on Hulu to make the pain a little easier to bear.
With some pretty cool original series, movies, and documentaries on the horizon for the last full month of summer, there's bound to be something here that'll suit your taste. The streaming service will welcome a number of Star Trek films, Bond movies like Casino Royale, plenty of episodes of House Hunters International and Say Yes to the Dress, and Blindspot Season 5, among others.
Check out the full list below, along with what's leaving the platform at the end of August.
What's Coming
Aug.1
Monchhichi Season 1B
The Pier (El Embarcadero) Seasons 1 & 2
UniKitty Season 2B
71
3:10 to Yuma
A Good Woman
A Perfect Murder
Australia
The Brothers McMullen
Cats & Dogs
Child's Play
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Company Business
Death at a Funeral
Elena Undone
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Free Fall
Gayby
Hellraiser
Hurricane Bianca
Just Charlie
The Last Stand
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
Margin Call
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Bloody Valentine
Pit Stop
Rain Man
Rustlers' Rhapsody
Safe
The Saint
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sordid Lives
Spare Parts
Stanley & Iris
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Stuck On You
Top Gun
Ultraviolet
Up in the Air
Were The World Mine
Aug. 2
Shark vs. Surfer: Special
Aug. 3
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Ordinary Love
Aug. 6
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Slay the Dragon
Aug. 7
The New York Times Presents: "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?": New Episode (FX on Hulu)
Aug. 10
Hard Night Falling
Lucky Day
Aug. 11
Alive And Kicking
Monster's Ball
Aug. 12
Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Aug. 14
Bernie The Dolphin 2
Aug. 15
A Crime to Remember Season 4
Bake You Rich Season 1
Caribbean Life Season 16
Chopped Season 40 & 41
Christina On The Coast Season 1
Honeymoon Hunters Season 1
House Hunters International Seasons 129 - 134
Island Life Season 15
Mediterranean Life Season 1
Murder in Paradise Season 1
Naked and Afraid Seasons 9 & 10
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress Season 17
Sword Art Online: Alicization Season 1 (DUBBED)
Worst Bakers in America Season 1
Worst Cooks in America Season 16
Aug. 16
Behind You
Aug. 18
The Cup
Aug. 20
Daffodils
Unacknowledged
Aug. 21
Find Me In Paris Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Aug. 22
Love in the Time of Corona Series Premiere (Freeform)
Aug. 23
Blindspot Season 5
Aug. 24
The Roads Not Taken
Aug 26
Mom Season 7
Aug. 28
The Binge (Hulu Original)
Aug. 31
Casino Royale
Primal
Quantum of Solace
The Courier
What's Leaving
Check out the full list below.
Leaving Aug. 31
3:10 to Yuma
The American President
Assassination Tango
Born to be Wild
Casino
Charlie Wilson's War
Charlotte's Web
Child's Play
Cliffhanger
The Cookout
Crooked Hearts
Dave
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Equilibrium
Fair Game
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Fun in Acapulco
Gorky Park
Happily N'Ever After
Happily N'Ever After 2
Hud
Incident at Loch Ness
Joyride
Liar, Liar
The Marine 3: Homefront
Molly
Moonstruck
Rain Man
Risky Business
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
The Scout
Sex Drive
Shirley Valentine
Starting Out in the Evening
Top Gun
Trade
The Whistle Blower
Wristcutters: A Love Story
The X-Files (1998)
Zardoz