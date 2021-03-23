Here's What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2021

Deborah Ayorinde, Melody Hurd, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Ashley Thomas, THEM Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its April 2021 listings and there's quite a lot to check out. The streaming service has two new original series debuting in April with the British comedy Frank of Ireland still waiting for a premiere date. The horror anthology series THEM will premiere on April 9, and those looking for a slice of action can check out the Amazon original movie Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan, on April 30.

The start of the month will also bring in a slew of movies including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Devil in a Blue Dress, How to Train Your Dragon, and many more. Older shows hitting the streaming service at the start of the month include the critically-acclaimed Sundance drama Rectify and Shudder's Creepshow. Check out everything coming to Amazon in April below, or get straight to the good stuff with our recommendations of what to watch on Amazon in April.

April 2021 (TBD)

Frank Of Ireland - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Loudermilk: Season 1-2



April 1

A Hologram For The King (2016)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Art Of Falling In Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bob Roberts (1992)

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Chato's Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)

Hancock (2008)

Head Of State (2003)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Johnny English (2003)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Larry Crowne (2011)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Love In Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Motel Hell (1980)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

New In Town (1992)

Open Range (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Shaft (2000)

Shooter (2007)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Smiley Face Killers (2020)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Abyss (1989)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil's Double (2011)

The Gift (2000)

The Happening (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

The Skull (1965)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Valerie (1957)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What About Bob? (1991)

Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

After The First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)

Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)

Jacqueline And Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4

The Adventures Of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)



April 2

Unhinged (2020)

April 3

Blair Witch (2016)



April 7

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

Trollhunter (2011)



April 9

THEM - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)



April 14

Burden (2020)

Cézanne Et Moi (2017)

Terror's Advocate (2007)



April 16

Somewhere (2010)

Wander (2020)



April 21

Merantau (2010)

Muay Thai Giant (2011)

The Hero Of Color City (2014)

Venus And Serena (2013)



April 26

The Artist (2012)

April 28

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)



April 30

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse - Amazon Original Movie (2021)