Dish Network is going to pay someone $1,000 to watch 15 hours of The Office--so what's the catch, and more importantly, where do we apply?

The Office officially turns 15 years old on March 24, and Dish is celebrating with this paid 15-hour marathon. Considering The Office is Netflix's number one most-watched show, Dish is unlikely to have a hard time filling this role.

It's not the first time a company has paid for a dedicated binge-watcher; just last year CableTV paid $1,000 for someone to watch the entire MCU collection back-to-back and live-tweet the whole experience (you can find the winner's tweets here, if you're curious).

This job is a little less demanding than a back-to-back marathon. Dish is giving its eventual binger a generous nine days to watch 15 hours of The Office, which comes out to around 45 episodes, or five episodes per day.

There is a little homework to go with the watching, of course, so you're not allowed to spend the whole time scrolling through Twitter. The job involves filling out a checklist of reoccurring tropes in The Office -- counting how many times Stanley rolls his eyes, for example.

If you think you're a great fit for this most demanding of jobs, you can check out the details and apply here before Monday, March 16.

This article originally appeared on our sister site GameSpot.com.