The TARDIS has found a new home. If you're looking to binge Doctor Who -- whether it's your first time or your 500th — you can now find the series on HBO Max.

The new WarnerMedia streaming platform, which launched May 27, is now the official home for all 11 seasons of the British sci-fi drama's revival, which premiered in 2005. (The classic series, which aired from 1963-1989, is not included.) Plus, moving forward, HBO Max will be the exclusive SVOD home for at least the next three seasons after they air on BBC America.

Doctor Who currently stars Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor alongside Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole. The series will return for a holiday special — which has already been filmed — at the end of 2020.

HBO Max is also the new host for Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, starring John Barrowman.

On top of Doctor Who and its spin-off, HBO Max's other offerings include the entire HBO library, including favorites like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Sex and the City and Veep. It will also be the new home of the upcoming Gossip Girl sequel.

Doctor Who Seasons 1-11 are available to stream on HBO Max.