HBO Max Deal: Save 42 Percent on Annual Subscriptions — Starting at $6/mo.

Want to stream House of the Dragon and other hit original TV shows and movies for less? WarnerMedia has an incredible deal for would-be subscribers.

Right now, you can save 42 percent on HBO Max's annual plans starting at $70/yr. or $6/mo. for one year. Here's how it works: Go to HBO Max and pick a plan; either ad-supported for $70/yr. (was $100/yr.) or ad-free for $105/yr., or $9/mo. for one year (was $150/yr.) -- that's up to $45/yr. savings -- sign up and start streaming.

Afterwards, the annual subscription price goes back up to full retail. However, you can just cancel it, downgrade it, or keep it. It's totally up to you.

But act fast and shop now, this deal expires at the end of the day on October 30.

HBO Max is the home of hit movies, including The Batman, Last Night in SoHo, The Bob's Burgers Movie, Drive My Car, and more, as well as awards-worthy originals, such as The Rehearsal, Succession, Barry, Peacemaker, and much more.

The streaming service is also where you'll find movies and TV shows from popular "hubs" like HBO, DC, Sesame Workshop, TCM (Turner Classic Movies), Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchy Roll, and Looney Tunes.

