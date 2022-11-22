HBO Max has joined other streaming services in offering a Black Friday deal for new and returning subscribers. Right now, you can subscribe for just $1.99 per month for your first three months. Normally, an HBO Max subscription costs $9.99 per month.



With an HBO Max subscription, you can watch HBO Max Originals like The Sex Lives of College Girls and The Flight Attendant, newly released movies like Don't Worry Darling and A Christmas Story Christmas, and your favorite HBO series like House of the Dragon and The White Lotus.



HBO Max also offers family friendly streaming. You can create kids' profiles, set parental controls, choose rating levels, and filter content by age group and search content by your child's favorite character to find shows and movies they'll love.

This offer ends on Monday, November 28, so sign up now to lock in the sale price!

Looking for more deals? Check out our Black Friday page here.