Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Peter Mountain/WireImage via Getty Images

All aboard the Hogwarts Express because Harry Potter is back.

In announcing its rebranded streaming service from HBO Max to Max in April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed its plans to remake J.K. Rowling's seven-book Harry Potter franchise into a television series.

Just in case you've been living under the Shrieking Shack, Harry Potter is an 11-year-old boy who gets accepted into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry only to learn that his family's history with a deadly dark lord will come to threaten the entire wizarding world and those he loves most.

The ambitious retelling of one of the most beloved film franchises of all time — which spanned eight films between 2001 and 2011 — is the latest effort to mine Rowling's Wizarding World cinematic universe. Warner Bros. also produced three films in the spinoff franchise Fantastic Beasts, licensed a theme park attraction, mounted the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage production, and launched the recent open-world video game Hogwarts Legacy.

The announcement of the new adaptation was met with excitement (and some apprehension) from fans of the Wizarding World. Here's everything to know about the new series, its cast, a possible release date, and what the original stars have to say about the reimagining.

Harry Potter TV series release date

As Max seeks to stand on its own without the "HBO" in its title, it would make sense that Warner Bros. Discovery wants the new Harry Potter series on its service faster than you can say "Wingardium Leviosa!" With that being said, development on such a monumental project is still in the early stages and will be a lengthy process.

Still, some reports put the launch date for the return to Hogwarts around 2025 or 2026. It just remains to be seen how much Hollywood magic will be needed to make that happen.

Harry Potter TV series cast

The biggest selling point from the original Harry Potter films was its dynamic cast led by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, along with legendary British actors like Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman, Michael Gambon, and Ralph Fiennes. But Max was clear in its announcement of the new series that it will feature an entirely new cast.

Twitter and TikTok may have been dreamcasting the series since before it was even ordered, but there is no official casting news just yet. But if the original films were any indication, making the new series a success will all come down to the perfect casting spell.

Harry Potter TV series teaser video

In announcing the series, Max released a brief teaser that offers nothing about the new series, only acknowledging its existence. But it does include the original film series' iconic typeface and John Williams' score — the use of which left some scratching their heads. If the streamer intends to remake Rowling's stories from the ground up, will it still use the same branding and music? Not likely, but until anything gets made, the original's effective iconography and soundtrack will have to do.

How many seasons will there be?

Initial reports of the series said it would run seven seasons, with each one dedicated to adapting one of Rowling's books. But Warner Bros. Discovery later stated it would be a "decade-long series," meaning a single season may dive into even more detail without the confines of the individual titles.

There's also the vast Wizarding World mythology that Rowling has built out over the years, which series creators could pull from to flesh out the new TV adaptation as well.

Is J.K. Rowling involved in the Harry Potter TV series?

The mind behind the Harry Potter franchise isn't exactly beloved as the Wizarding World she built makes its comeback.

Rowling has become a much-maligned figure in recent years following controversial comments toward the trans community beginning in 2020. Rowling has always been outspoken, but her flurry of comments since have driven some of her most ardent fans to denounce her and voice opposition to her future involvement with the franchise.

This didn't stop Warner Bros. from bringing her on board the new series, on which she will serve as an executive producer. In a statement, she said, "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series."

Original Harry Potter cast reactions to the TV series

With a whole new cast donning the robes of Hogwarts' four houses, the original cast will officially be passing the wand. Daniel Radcliffe, the original Harry Potter, is totally fine with it.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe told ComicBook.com in July 2023. "So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

Other actors have remained mum about the new series so far. But many of them are still very much involved with the legacy of their time in the films. Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, previously spoke to Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2022 and said he would "definitely consider" subbing in for a role in the Broadway or West End productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Could he feel the same way about the new series? Maybe, but fans are already hoping he might step into the role of Lucius Malfoy, his own character's father (played in the movies by Jason Issacs).

How to watch the Harry Potter TV series

Until the Harry Potter series starts to take shape, an entire corner of the Max streaming service is dedicated to the Wizarding World. There, fans can stream all eight of the original films, along with the three Fantastic Beasts movies, the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion film, and specials like the Hogwarts Tournament of Champions hosted by Helen Mirren. The films can also be purchased on iTunes and Amazon Prime.