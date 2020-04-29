Dermot Mulroney has arrived in the world of Hanna, and he's bringing the tension and the intense frowning with him. The new teaser trailer for Season 2 introduces Mulroney's character, John Carmichael, overseer of Utrax, the CIA program from the first season that turns young kids into super soldiers.

In the teaser, Carmichael spies on the Utrax soldiers while they train (via some unsettlingly large screens) until the titular Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles) interrupts his Big Brother-ing to stare menacingly into the camera. She's not here to play around, but neither is he.

In addition to Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos reprises her role as Marissa Wiegler, the CIA operative who was hunting Hanna down in Season 1. The series is based on Joe Wright's 2011 film of the same name that starred Saoirse Ronan and Cate Blanchett, and the second season is written by David Farr, who co-wrote the movie, Paul Waters, Laura Lomas, Nina Segal and Charlotte Hamblin.

Hanna premieres on Friday, July 3 on Amazon.