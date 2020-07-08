Have you already lost count of how many times you've watched Hamilton: An American Musical since it landed on Disney+? Don't worry, you're not alone. Hamilton fever is incredibly real and the only cure is more Hamilton. If you've been desperately searching for more ways to represent your favorite musical, there's a pretty sweet way you can do that right now and stay safe in the age of COVID-19.

As usual, fans come through with the best merch, so we've gathered the best fan-made Hamilton masks available to purchase right now. And if you're looking for more face masks, perhaps ones of the Disney variety or ones inspired by your favorite TV shows, we've got you covered there, too. Of course, Etsy and TeePublic note that the fan made masks available on their sites are not medical grade, so take precaution.

Check out some of our favorite masks below.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)

Hamilton Face Mask Photo: SoFarSewGoodsCo/Etsy

If you want to show off your Hamilfandom in a cool, subtle way, this reversible mask from SoFarSewGoodsCo on Etsy, which you can purchase for $12.00, is the one to go with.

Hamilton Face Mask Photo: KnoCoMavPop/Etsy

While Alexander Hamilton didn't exactly take Aaron Burr's advice, you can still give yourself a reminder with this mask from KnoCoMavPop on Etsy. This seller has also a lot of other lyric masks available in their shop, and the best news is that they're all $12.00.

Hamilton Face Mask Photo: GatherGifts/Etsy

If you're bored of the usual mask style and are on the hunt for something a little different, GatherGifts on Etsy is selling this neck galter decorated with Hamilton's signature for $24.99.

Hamilton Face Mask Photo: StitchcraftYarns/Etsy

Channel your inner Schuyler sister with this mask from StitchcraftYarns on Etsy that you can buy for $19.95.

Hamilton Face Mask Photo: Planetary/TeePublic

Or maybe you're just feeling like Peggy, which means you should grab this mask from Planetary on TeePublic for $10.00.

Hamilton Face Mask Photo: Risarodil/TeePublic

History definitely has its eyes on this $10.00 mask from Risarodil on TeePublic.

