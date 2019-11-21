Welcome to Episode 8 of All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast, the TV Guide podcast where we break down the most highly anticipated holiday movies of the year.

SUBSCRIBE NOW: Get All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast on Apple Podcasts

In our latest episode, TV Guide senior editor Kaitlin Thomas joins host Julia Lechner to discuss the Hallmark holiday movie Write Before Christmas, starring One Tree Hill alumni Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray.

Stream the full episode right here:

In the film, the newly single Jessica (DeVitto) sends Christmas cards to the five people who she feels helped shape her life. When one of the cards ends up in the hands of the son of Jessica's beloved cello teacher (Murray) holiday romance ensues.

On the podcast, we dive into the film's One Tree Hill reunion, its wild boy-band storyline, and whether this movie is actually a Chad Michael Murray version of Love Actually.

Photo: Allister Foster/Crown Media

For more Christmas movie news, subscribe to All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast so you never miss an episode.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Google Play/Spotify/Stitcher/TuneIn

Follow All I Want for Christmas Podcast on Instagram and Twitter to see which holiday movies we're streaming next.

And if you've read this far down the page, you should totally leave All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast glowing reviews on your favorite podcasting app. Happy holidays!