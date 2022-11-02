Hallmark Christmas Movies Are Coming to Peacock

Join or Sign In
It's an early Christmas miracle
It's a cord cutters' Christmas wish come true! Streaming service Peacock has announced it will start streaming programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. That means you can stream all of Hallmark's new Countdown to Christmas movies live on Peacock as they premiere starting Friday, Nov. 4. The films will also be available on-demand on Peacock for 72 hours after their live release. (And they will of course still be available wherever you usually watch Hallmark movies.)
You'll be able to stream highly anticipated new releases like Three Wise Men and a Baby, A Holiday Spectacular, and more right from your Peacock account. Along with new premieres, Peacock is also getting a ton of Hallmark's fan-favorite holiday films from previous years, plus original series like Chesapeake Shores and When Calls the Heart.
November 4: A Magical Christmas Village
November 5: Lights, Camera, Christmas!
November 6: All Saints Christmas
November 11: In Merry Measure
November 12: Our Italian Christmas Memories
November 12: The Royal Nanny
November 13: Christmas at the Golden Dragon
November 18: Inventing the Christmas Prince
November 19: Long Lost Christmas
November 19: Three Wise Men and a Baby
November 20: When I Think of Christmas
November 24: My Southern Family Christmas
November 25: A Royal Corgi Christmas
November 25: #Xmas
November 26: Haul Out the Holly
November 26: A Tale of Two Christmases
November 26: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
November 27: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe
November 27: A Holiday Spectacular
December 2: A Big Fat Family Christmas
December 3: A Fabled Holiday
December 3: The Holiday Stocking
December 4: Undercover Holiday
December 9: The Most Colorful Time of the Year
December 10: Christmas Class Reunion
December 10: The Gift of Peace
December 11: The Holiday Sitter
December 16: Holiday Heritage
December 17: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These
December 17: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
December 18: Hanukkah on Rye
* = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after Hallmark release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels | ** = leaving Peacock 11/30 | *** = leaving Peacock 12/16
November 2
Angel of Christmas, 2015
Angels and Ornaments, 2014
At Home in Mitford, 2017
A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery, 2020
Beyond the Blackboard, 2011
Broadcasting Christmas, 2016
Campfire Kiss, 2017
Christmas at Graceland, 2018 (Spanish Language)
Christmas Comes Home to Canaan, 2011***
Christmas Festival of Ice, 2017
The Christmas Heart, 2012
Christmas in Conway, 2013
Christmas in Evergreen, 2017 (Spanish Language)
The Christmas Parade, 2014
The Christmas Spirit, 2013
The Christmas Train, 2017
Christmas with Tucker, 2013
The Color of Rain, 2014
Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019
Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle, 2014
A Dog Named Christmas, 2009
Duke, 2012**
Emma Fielding Mysteries: Site Unseen, 2017
Fallen Angel, 1998
Falling for Look Lodge, 2020**
A Family Thanksgiving, 2010
Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed for Murder, 2017**
Follow Your Heart, 2020
For Love & Honor, 2016
Front of the Class, 2008
Gourmet Detective Pilot, 2015
Harvest Moon, 2015
Hallmark Channel's Christmas Concert, 2019
Hitched for the Holidays, 2012
Ice Sculpture Christmas, 2015
In Love and War, 1997
Karen Kingsbury's A Time to Dance, 2016
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge, 2015
The Lost Valentine, 2011
Love in the Sun, 2019**
Love on a Limb, 2016
Lucky Christmas, 2011
A Majestic Christmas, 2018
Midnight Masquerade, 2014
Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps, 2018
Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery, 2015**
Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, 2015
My Best Friend's Bouquet, 2020
My Boyfriends' Dogs, 2014
Mystery 101: Pilot, 2019
The National Tree, 2009
Naughty or Nice, 2012
Northpole, 2014
November Christmas, 2010
A Nutcracker Christmas, 2016
One Christmas Eve, 2014
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death, 2020
Project Christmas Joy, 2019
Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016**
A Rose for Christmas, 2017
Royal New Year's Eve, 2017
The Santa Suit, 2010
A Season for Miracles, 1998
Signed, Sealed, Delivered, 2013
Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas, 2014
Silver Bells, 2005
Switched for Christmas, 2017 (Spanish Language)
The Town Christmas Forgot, 2010
Truly, Madly, Sweetly, 2018
The Valley of Light, 2007
Wedding at Graceland, 2019**
When Calls the Heart, Seasons 7-9
Window Wonderland, 2013
The Wishing Tree, 2012
November 4
A Magical Christmas Village, 2022*
November 5
Lights, Camera, Christmas!, 2022*
November 6
All Saints Christmas, 2022*
A Maple Valley Christmas, 2022*
Noel Next Door, 2022*
November 9
We Need a Little Christmas, 2022*
We Wish You a Married Christmas, 2022*
November 11
In Merry Measure, 2022*
November 12
Our Italian Christmas Memories, 2022*
The Royal Nanny, 2022*
November 13
Christmas at the Golden Dragon, 2022*
November 14
A Kismet Christmas, 2022*
November 15
Chesapeake Shores, Seasons 1-6
November 16
Christmas Bedtime Stories, 2022*
A Cozy Christmas Inn, 2022*
November 18
Inventing the Christmas Prince, 2022*
November 19
Long Lost Christmas, 2022*
Three Wise Men and a Baby, 2022*
November 20
When I Think of Christmas, 2022*
November 21
Jolly Good Christmas, 2022*
November 23
Ghosts of Christmas Always, 2022*
November 24
My Southern Family Christmas, 2022*
November 25
A Royal Corgi Christmas, 2022*
#Xmas, 2022*
November 26
Haul Out the Holly, 2022*
A Tale of Two Christmases, 2022*
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, 2022*
November 27
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, 2022*
A Holiday Spectacular, 2022*
November 30
August Creek, 2017
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Real Murders, 2015
Christmas Cookie Party, 2019
Deck the Halls, 2019
Decoration Day, 1990
Finding Love in Mountain View, 2021
Gingerbread Magic, 2019
A Happy & Friends Yule Log, 2019
Jingle All the Way, 2011
Jingle and Bell's Christmas Star, 2012
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge Part 2, 2016
Letters to Santa, 2019
The Light Before Christmas, 2019
Love Struck Café, 2017
Love, Take Two, 2019
Meet the Peetes, Seasons 1-2
Morning Show Mysteries: Murder on the Menu, 2018
Ms. Matched, 2016
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds, 2020
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness, 2019
Sandra Brown's White Hot, 2016
A Smile as Big as the Moon, 2012
SnowComing, 2022*
Stranded in Paradise, 2014
Taking a Shot at Love, 2021
Timeless Love, 2020
A Very Happy & Friends Yule Log, 2019
Walking the Dog, 2017
A Winter Getaway, 2021
December 1
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Bone to Pick, 2015
Come Dance at My Wedding, 2009
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, with Love, 2016
Just the Way You Are, 2015
Love on Ice, 2017
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement, 2019
A Midnight Kiss, 2018
Mitch Albom's Have a Little Faith, 2011
A New Year's Resolution, 2021
One Winter Weekend, 2018
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead, 2019
Pictures of Hollis Woods, 2007
December 2
A Big Fat Family Christmas, 2022*
December 3
A Fabled Holiday, 2022*
The Holiday Stocking, 2022*
December 4
Undercover Holiday, 2022*
December 9
The Most Colorful Time of the Year, 2022*
December 10
Christmas Class Reunion, 2022*
The Gift of Peace, 2022*
December 11
The Holiday Sitter, 2022*
December 16
Holiday Heritage, 2022*
December 17
Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, 2022*
'Twas the Night Before Christmas, 2022*
December 18
Hanukkah on Rye, 2022*