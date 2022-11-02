Hallmark Christmas Movies Are Coming to Peacock

It's a cord cutters' Christmas wish come true! Streaming service Peacock has announced it will start streaming programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. That means you can stream all of Hallmark's new Countdown to Christmas movies live on Peacock as they premiere starting Friday, Nov. 4. The films will also be available on-demand on Peacock for 72 hours after their live release. (And they will of course still be available wherever you usually watch Hallmark movies.)

You'll be able to stream highly anticipated new releases like Three Wise Men and a Baby, A Holiday Spectacular, and more right from your Peacock account. Along with new premieres, Peacock is also getting a ton of Hallmark's fan-favorite holiday films from previous years, plus original series like Chesapeake Shores and When Calls the Heart.

Jolly Good Christmas NBCUniversal

HALLMARK MOVIE PREMIERES

November 4: A Magical Christmas Village

November 5: Lights, Camera, Christmas!

November 6: All Saints Christmas

November 11: In Merry Measure

November 12: Our Italian Christmas Memories

November 12: The Royal Nanny

November 13: Christmas at the Golden Dragon

November 18: Inventing the Christmas Prince

November 19: Long Lost Christmas

November 19: Three Wise Men and a Baby

November 20: When I Think of Christmas

November 24: My Southern Family Christmas

November 25: A Royal Corgi Christmas

November 25: #Xmas

November 26: Haul Out the Holly

November 26: A Tale of Two Christmases

November 26: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

November 27: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe

November 27: A Holiday Spectacular

December 2: A Big Fat Family Christmas

December 3: A Fabled Holiday

December 3: The Holiday Stocking

December 4: Undercover Holiday

December 9: The Most Colorful Time of the Year

December 10: Christmas Class Reunion

December 10: The Gift of Peace

December 11: The Holiday Sitter

December 16: Holiday Heritage

December 17: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These

December 17: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

December 18: Hanukkah on Rye



HALLMARK CONTENT COMING TO PEACOCK IN 2022

* = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after Hallmark release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels | ** = leaving Peacock 11/30 | *** = leaving Peacock 12/16

November 2

Angel of Christmas, 2015

Angels and Ornaments, 2014

At Home in Mitford, 2017

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery, 2020

Beyond the Blackboard, 2011

Broadcasting Christmas, 2016

Campfire Kiss, 2017

Christmas at Graceland, 2018 (Spanish Language)

Christmas Comes Home to Canaan, 2011***

Christmas Festival of Ice, 2017

The Christmas Heart, 2012

Christmas in Conway, 2013

Christmas in Evergreen, 2017 (Spanish Language)

The Christmas Parade, 2014

The Christmas Spirit, 2013

The Christmas Train, 2017

Christmas with Tucker, 2013

The Color of Rain, 2014

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019

Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle, 2014

A Dog Named Christmas, 2009

Duke, 2012**

Emma Fielding Mysteries: Site Unseen, 2017

Fallen Angel, 1998

Falling for Look Lodge, 2020**

A Family Thanksgiving, 2010

Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed for Murder, 2017**

Follow Your Heart, 2020

For Love & Honor, 2016

Front of the Class, 2008

Gourmet Detective Pilot, 2015

Harvest Moon, 2015

Hallmark Channel's Christmas Concert, 2019

Hitched for the Holidays, 2012

Ice Sculpture Christmas, 2015

In Love and War, 1997

Karen Kingsbury's A Time to Dance, 2016

Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge, 2015

The Lost Valentine, 2011

Love in the Sun, 2019**

Love on a Limb, 2016

Lucky Christmas, 2011

A Majestic Christmas, 2018

Midnight Masquerade, 2014

Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps, 2018

Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery, 2015**

Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, 2015

My Best Friend's Bouquet, 2020

My Boyfriends' Dogs, 2014

Mystery 101: Pilot, 2019

The National Tree, 2009

Naughty or Nice, 2012

Northpole, 2014

November Christmas, 2010

A Nutcracker Christmas, 2016

One Christmas Eve, 2014

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death, 2020

Project Christmas Joy, 2019

Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016**

A Rose for Christmas, 2017

Royal New Year's Eve, 2017

The Santa Suit, 2010

A Season for Miracles, 1998

Signed, Sealed, Delivered, 2013

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas, 2014

Silver Bells, 2005

Switched for Christmas, 2017 (Spanish Language)

The Town Christmas Forgot, 2010

Truly, Madly, Sweetly, 2018

The Valley of Light, 2007

Wedding at Graceland, 2019**

When Calls the Heart, Seasons 7-9

Window Wonderland, 2013

The Wishing Tree, 2012



November 4

A Magical Christmas Village, 2022*



November 5

Lights, Camera, Christmas!, 2022*



November 6

All Saints Christmas, 2022*

A Maple Valley Christmas, 2022*

Noel Next Door, 2022*



November 9

We Need a Little Christmas, 2022*

We Wish You a Married Christmas, 2022*



November 11

In Merry Measure, 2022*



November 12

Our Italian Christmas Memories, 2022*

The Royal Nanny, 2022*



November 13

Christmas at the Golden Dragon, 2022*



November 14

A Kismet Christmas, 2022*



November 15

Chesapeake Shores, Seasons 1-6



November 16

Christmas Bedtime Stories, 2022*

A Cozy Christmas Inn, 2022*



November 18

Inventing the Christmas Prince, 2022*



November 19

Long Lost Christmas, 2022*

Three Wise Men and a Baby, 2022*



November 20

When I Think of Christmas, 2022*



November 21

Jolly Good Christmas, 2022*



November 23

Ghosts of Christmas Always, 2022*



November 24

My Southern Family Christmas, 2022*



November 25

A Royal Corgi Christmas, 2022*

#Xmas, 2022*



November 26

Haul Out the Holly, 2022*

A Tale of Two Christmases, 2022*

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, 2022*



November 27

A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, 2022*

A Holiday Spectacular, 2022*



November 30

August Creek, 2017

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Real Murders, 2015

Christmas Cookie Party, 2019

Deck the Halls, 2019

Decoration Day, 1990

Finding Love in Mountain View, 2021

Gingerbread Magic, 2019

A Happy & Friends Yule Log, 2019

Jingle All the Way, 2011

Jingle and Bell's Christmas Star, 2012

Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge Part 2, 2016

Letters to Santa, 2019

The Light Before Christmas, 2019

Love Struck Café, 2017

Love, Take Two, 2019

Meet the Peetes, Seasons 1-2

Morning Show Mysteries: Murder on the Menu, 2018

Ms. Matched, 2016

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds, 2020

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness, 2019

Sandra Brown's White Hot, 2016

A Smile as Big as the Moon, 2012

SnowComing, 2022*

Stranded in Paradise, 2014

Taking a Shot at Love, 2021

Timeless Love, 2020

A Very Happy & Friends Yule Log, 2019

Walking the Dog, 2017

A Winter Getaway, 2021



December 1

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Bone to Pick, 2015

Come Dance at My Wedding, 2009

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, with Love, 2016

Just the Way You Are, 2015

Love on Ice, 2017

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement, 2019

A Midnight Kiss, 2018

Mitch Albom's Have a Little Faith, 2011

A New Year's Resolution, 2021

One Winter Weekend, 2018

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead, 2019

Pictures of Hollis Woods, 2007



December 2

A Big Fat Family Christmas, 2022*



December 3

A Fabled Holiday, 2022*

The Holiday Stocking, 2022*



December 4

Undercover Holiday, 2022*



December 9

The Most Colorful Time of the Year, 2022*



December 10

Christmas Class Reunion, 2022*

The Gift of Peace, 2022*



December 11

The Holiday Sitter, 2022*



December 16

Holiday Heritage, 2022*



December 17

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, 2022*

'Twas the Night Before Christmas, 2022*



December 18

Hanukkah on Rye, 2022*

