Hallmark Christmas Movies Are Coming to Peacock

It's an early Christmas miracle

Tmera Hepburn

It's a cord cutters' Christmas wish come true! Streaming service Peacock has announced it will start streaming programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. That means you can stream all of Hallmark's new Countdown to Christmas movies live on Peacock as they premiere starting Friday, Nov. 4. The films will also be available on-demand on Peacock for 72 hours after their live release. (And they will of course still be available wherever you usually watch Hallmark movies.)

You'll be able to stream highly anticipated new releases like Three Wise Men and a Baby, A Holiday Spectacular, and more right from your Peacock account. Along with new premieres, Peacock is also getting a ton of Hallmark's fan-favorite holiday films from previous years, plus original series like Chesapeake Shores and When Calls the Heart.

Jolly Good Christmas

HALLMARK MOVIE PREMIERES

November 4: A Magical Christmas Village
November 5: Lights, Camera, Christmas!
November 6: All Saints Christmas
November 11: In Merry Measure
November 12: Our Italian Christmas Memories 
November 12: The Royal Nanny
November 13: Christmas at the Golden Dragon
November 18: Inventing the Christmas Prince
November 19: Long Lost Christmas
November 19: Three Wise Men and a Baby
November 20: When I Think of Christmas 
November 24: My Southern Family Christmas 
November 25: A Royal Corgi Christmas
November 25: #Xmas
November 26: Haul Out the Holly
November 26: A Tale of Two Christmases
November 26: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
November 27: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe
November 27: A Holiday Spectacular
December 2: A Big Fat Family Christmas
December 3: A Fabled Holiday
December 3: The Holiday Stocking
December 4: Undercover Holiday
December 9: The Most Colorful Time of the Year
December 10: Christmas Class Reunion
December 10: The Gift of Peace
December 11: The Holiday Sitter
December 16: Holiday Heritage 
December 17: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These
December 17: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
December 18: Hanukkah on Rye

HALLMARK CONTENT COMING TO PEACOCK IN 2022

* = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after Hallmark release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels | ** = leaving Peacock 11/30 | *** = leaving Peacock 12/16

November 2 
Angel of Christmas, 2015 
Angels and Ornaments, 2014 
At Home in Mitford, 2017 
A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery, 2020 
Beyond the Blackboard, 2011 
Broadcasting Christmas, 2016 
Campfire Kiss, 2017 
Christmas at Graceland, 2018 (Spanish Language)  
Christmas Comes Home to Canaan, 2011*** 
Christmas Festival of Ice, 2017 
The Christmas Heart, 2012 
Christmas in Conway, 2013 
Christmas in Evergreen, 2017 (Spanish Language)  
The Christmas Parade, 2014 
The Christmas Spirit, 2013 
The Christmas Train, 2017 
Christmas with Tucker, 2013 
The Color of Rain, 2014 
Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019 
Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle, 2014 
A Dog Named Christmas, 2009  
Duke, 2012** 
Emma Fielding Mysteries: Site Unseen, 2017 
Fallen Angel, 1998 
Falling for Look Lodge, 2020** 
A Family Thanksgiving, 2010 
Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed for Murder, 2017** 
Follow Your Heart, 2020 
For Love & Honor, 2016 
Front of the Class, 2008 
Gourmet Detective Pilot, 2015 
Harvest Moon, 2015 
Hallmark Channel's Christmas Concert, 2019 
Hitched for the Holidays, 2012 
Ice Sculpture Christmas, 2015 
In Love and War, 1997 
Karen Kingsbury's A Time to Dance, 2016 
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge, 2015 
The Lost Valentine, 2011 
Love in the Sun, 2019** 
Love on a Limb, 2016 
Lucky Christmas, 2011 
A Majestic Christmas, 2018 
Midnight Masquerade, 2014 
Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps, 2018 
Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery, 2015** 
Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, 2015 
My Best Friend's Bouquet, 2020 
My Boyfriends' Dogs, 2014 
Mystery 101: Pilot, 2019 
The National Tree, 2009 
Naughty or Nice, 2012 
Northpole, 2014 
November Christmas, 2010 
A Nutcracker Christmas, 2016 
One Christmas Eve, 2014  
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death, 2020 
Project Christmas Joy, 2019 
Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016** 
A Rose for Christmas, 2017 
Royal New Year's Eve, 2017  
The Santa Suit, 2010 
A Season for Miracles, 1998  
Signed, Sealed, Delivered, 2013 
Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas, 2014 
Silver Bells, 2005 
Switched for Christmas, 2017 (Spanish Language)  
The Town Christmas Forgot, 2010 
Truly, Madly, Sweetly, 2018 
The Valley of Light, 2007 
Wedding at Graceland, 2019** 
When Calls the Heart, Seasons 7-9  
Window Wonderland, 2013 
The Wishing Tree, 2012 

November 4 
A Magical Christmas Village, 2022* 

November 5 
Lights, Camera, Christmas!, 2022* 

November 6 
All Saints Christmas, 2022* 
A Maple Valley Christmas, 2022* 
Noel Next Door, 2022*  

November 9 
We Need a Little Christmas, 2022*  
We Wish You a Married Christmas, 2022* 

November 11 
In Merry Measure, 2022* 

November 12 
Our Italian Christmas Memories, 2022* 
The Royal Nanny, 2022* 

November 13 
Christmas at the Golden Dragon, 2022* 

November 14 
A Kismet Christmas, 2022* 

November 15 
Chesapeake Shores, Seasons 1-6 

November 16 
Christmas Bedtime Stories, 2022* 
A Cozy Christmas Inn, 2022* 

November 18 
Inventing the Christmas Prince, 2022* 

November 19 
Long Lost Christmas, 2022* 
Three Wise Men and a Baby, 2022* 

November 20 
When I Think of Christmas, 2022* 

November 21 
Jolly Good Christmas, 2022* 

November 23 
Ghosts of Christmas Always, 2022* 

November 24 
My Southern Family Christmas, 2022* 

November 25 
A Royal Corgi Christmas, 2022*  
#Xmas, 2022* 

November 26 
Haul Out the Holly, 2022* 
A Tale of Two Christmases, 2022*  
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, 2022* 

November 27 
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, 2022* 
A Holiday Spectacular, 2022* 

November 30 
August Creek, 2017  
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Real Murders, 2015 
Christmas Cookie Party, 2019 
Deck the Halls, 2019 
Decoration Day, 1990 
Finding Love in Mountain View, 2021 
Gingerbread Magic, 2019 
A Happy & Friends Yule Log, 2019 
Jingle All the Way, 2011 
Jingle and Bell's Christmas Star, 2012 
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge Part 2, 2016 
Letters to Santa, 2019 
The Light Before Christmas, 2019 
Love Struck Café, 2017 
Love, Take Two, 2019 
Meet the Peetes, Seasons 1-2  
Morning Show Mysteries: Murder on the Menu, 2018 
Ms. Matched, 2016 
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds, 2020 
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness, 2019 
Sandra Brown's White Hot, 2016 
A Smile as Big as the Moon, 2012 
SnowComing, 2022*  
Stranded in Paradise, 2014 
Taking a Shot at Love, 2021  
Timeless Love, 2020 
A Very Happy & Friends Yule Log, 2019 
Walking the Dog, 2017 
A Winter Getaway, 2021 

December 1 
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Bone to Pick, 2015 
Come Dance at My Wedding, 2009 
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, with Love, 2016 
Just the Way You Are, 2015 
Love on Ice, 2017 
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement, 2019 
A Midnight Kiss, 2018 
Mitch Albom's Have a Little Faith, 2011 
A New Year's Resolution, 2021 
One Winter Weekend, 2018 
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead, 2019 
Pictures of Hollis Woods, 2007 

December 2 
A Big Fat Family Christmas, 2022* 

December 3 
A Fabled Holiday, 2022* 
The Holiday Stocking, 2022* 

December 4 
Undercover Holiday, 2022* 

December 9 
The Most Colorful Time of the Year, 2022* 

December 10 
Christmas Class Reunion, 2022* 
The Gift of Peace, 2022* 

December 11 
The Holiday Sitter, 2022* 

December 16 
Holiday Heritage, 2022* 

December 17 
Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, 2022* 
'Twas the Night Before Christmas, 2022* 

December 18 
Hanukkah on Rye, 2022*