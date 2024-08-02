Everything to Know About Grey's Anatomy Season 21

Join or Sign In
Who still works at Grey Sloan Memorial?
It's almost time to head back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Grey's Anatomy, but the staff might look a lot different. The Season 20 finale left multiple jobs in jeopardy after Catherine (Debbie Allen) found out Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) continued the Alzheimer's research that Catherine had forbidden. Everyone involved with Meredith continuing her work, even tangentially, is potentially looking for new employment, including Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Teddy (Kim Raver), and Owen (Kevin McKidd).
The veterans weren't the only ones getting shaken up. The entire intern class is at risk after volunteering to quit if Catherine forces Lucas (Niko Terho) to repeat his intern year. Even Bailey (Chandra Wilson) threw her hat in the ring to protect the young Shepherd. On the happy front, Jo (Camilla Luddington) is pregnant! But will there be a hospital standing for her to deliver in?
We do know that Grey's Anatomy will be dealing with fewer fire emergencies now that Station 19 has wrapped up, but familiar faces are coming back to the hospital. Here's everything we know about Grey's Anatomy Season 21 so far.
Grey's Anatomy will return to Thursdays on ABC this fall, but in a new time slot. The medical drama premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c on ABC, after 9-1-1 and the new series Doctor Odyssey. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.
The immediate concern of Grey's Anatomy Season 21 will be who still works at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Teddy and Amelia were both fired in the Season 20 finale after Catherine discovered their involvement in Meredith's Alzheimer's research. While Meredith and Amelia may be out of jobs, Meredith published their research before Catherine could seize all of it and give it to Koracick (Greg Germann). Season 21 will reveal how the medical community feels about Meredith and Amelia's controversial take on Alzheimer's precursors and whether they can get new funding to continue the research.
Season 21 will also have to answer what will happen to the intern program after the entire class, and Bailey, threatened to quit in hopes of leveraging Catherine into not making Lucas repeat his intern year. Bailey and Catherine facing off in the conference room was the final scene before the credits rolled, but did Lucas even need saving? He has a very cushy job offer from Maggie (Kelly McCreary) to join her cardio team in Chicago, and he could leave the drama of Grey Sloan behind him.
Deadline has already reported that Jake Borelli and Midori Francis will be exiting the series in Season 21, though both will be in multiple episodes to conclude their character arcs. As they exit, we also gain familiar faces. Ellen Pompeo is set to return for at least seven episodes, but that number can grow. Jason George will also return as a series regular, playing Bailey's husband, Ben Warren, who is ready to put his firefighting days behind him following the cancellation of Station 19.
Scott Speedman (who plays Meredith's boyfriend Nick) and Natalie Morales (Dr. Monica Beltran, the new peds surgeon) are both expected to return as recurring guest stars.
Season 21 will reportedly have 18 episodes, an increase from Season 20, which was curtailed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes.
Grey's Anatomy Seasons 1-20 are now available on Hulu and Netflix.