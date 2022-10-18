Join or Sign In
We have to say goodbye to Meredith
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 is returning on Thursday, Feb. 23, but it is going to be an emotional rollercoaster. The midseason premiere will be a farewell episode for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), as Pompeo steps back from the series for other opportunities. Meredith made the decision to move her family to Boston to give Zola (Aniela Gumbs) a better education and to help deal with the tween's anxiety. The final moments of the Grey's fall finale revealed Meredith's house on fire, and that's exactly where we'll pick up on Thursday. We will also hopefully find out if Nick (Scott Speedman) is going to make the move to Boston or if he's going to stick to Seattle with his new interns.
With Meredith gone, there's a question mark about who will be chief with Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Ravers) both potentially vying for the job. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is back at Grey Sloan but absolutely does not want the top job. She's got a new mission and a new clinic, so she's way too busy for bureaucracy and paperwork. Of course, we also have all of the drama with the new interns who have already started sleeping with each other.
Here's what we know about the back half of Season 19 so far.
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 returns on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c as part of a cross-over event with Station 19.
There is a new crop of interns at Grey Sloan. ABC released a featurette ahead of the season premiere allowing us to get to know them. Each of them needs a "second chance" at medicine, much like Grey Sloan needs a second chance at being a top-notch teaching hospital.
Shadowhunters alum Harry Shum Jr. leads the new pack as Daniel "Blue" Kwan, per Deadline. He's an older resident whose career was previously derailed by a mysterious family situation. He's joined by some other new aces: Adelaide Kane (Reign) as Jules, who has a very interesting relationship with Link (Chris Carmack) off the bat and is hooking up with Blue. Midori Francis (The Sex Lives of College Girls) is Mika, a spunky new intern who lives in a van. Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna) is Simone, an intern who was let go from her last hospital for a (justifiable) rage incident. Her mother died during childbirth while having Simone at Grey Sloan – known back then as Seattle Grace Hospital. She's developed a friends-with-benefits deal with Lucas (Niko Terho), her fellow intern and another black sheep from the Shepherd family tree.
New residents are coming to Grey Sloan! After the hospital's teaching program was forced to disband at the end of Season 18, it will rebuild in the new season, and the show is adding some new faces.
Pompeo will still be around to provide the voiceovers for each episode and the door is always open for Meredith to visit, but don't be surprised if that doesn't happen again this season. The winter premiere will reveal whether Scott Speedman stays on the show in a recurring capacity or if he will also follow Meredith to Boston.
Season 19 has already seen quite a few Grey Sloan alums return including Jackson (Jesse Williams), Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen), and Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) who all showed up in Episode 4 when Meredith was exploring Boston schools for Zola. Kate Walsh has also returned as Addison Montgomery, who was a key inspiration in Bailey starting her new clinic.
And there's still plenty of room for more of our favorites to return!
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC. Catch up on Hulu and Netflix.