8 Shows Like Grey's Anatomy You Should Watch If You Like Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy ABC

If there's any justice in this world, Grey's Anatomy will probably outlive all of us. Now in Season 18, Shonda Rhimes' ABC medical drama is still updating us on the various victories, heartbreaks, and hookups of surgical extraordinaire Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and the rest of the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial, which we have certainly not gotten bored of yet. But if you're ever looking for another show to watch that'll remind you of your beloved Grey's, we have some recommendations.

Below, find eight shows full of thrills, romance, and complicated medical jargon. And yes, of course Sandra Oh makes an appearance. You think we'd do this thing without any mention of the Cristina Yang? This isn't amateur hour.

Grey's Anatomy Watch on Hulu



Looking for more recommendations for what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on TV shows you love, we have those too, as well as recommendations for Netflix (movies/shows), Amazon Prime Video (movies/shows), Hulu (movies/shows), Disney+ (movies/shows), HBO Max (movies/shows), Apple TV+, and Peacock.



Anthony Edwards, ER Getty Images

We would not have Grey's Anatomy if not for ER, and that is just facts, people. The iconic and award-winning series was the longest running American primetime medical drama, clocking in at 331 episodes over 15 seasons, until some other little show took its title. Set in a chaotic emergency room in Chicago, ER doesn't shy away from the trauma of it all. Especially in its early seasons, the show moves through patients at a frenetic pace, giving the whole thing an unmatched energy when it comes to TV dramas. Like Grey's Anatomy, the series takes on tough subject matter and emotional storylines with ease, and it's a series full of stories and characters that will stick with you long after you've finished watching. I mean, I can't hear the phrase "Valentine's Day Party" and not think of a certain wild, heartbreaking two-part episode. Oh, and don't get me started on the Doug Ross (George Clooney), Carol Hathaway (Julianna Margulies) of it all. DO NOT GET ME STARTED.

Okieriete Onaodowan, Station 19 ABC

If you're a Grey's Anatomy fan (and still watching the show 18 seasons in), you probably know at least a little bit about its second spin-off, Station 19. The show follows the EMTs and firefighters in Seattle's most dramatic firehouse — tied to the mothership by way of Mr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Ben Warren (Jason George). While we can never really have enough of Bailey and Ben, the never-ending "crossover events" between the two shows can get a little frustrating at times, especially because five seasons in, Station 19 stands on its own. The series took a little while to find its footing, but eventually the titular Station 19 was full of compelling character dynamics and soapy melodrama that made it easy to come back for more. Plus, remember how fun and sexy those early seasons of Grey's was? Station 19 brings the um, heat, in that respect.

Olivia Wilde, Jesse Spencer, Omar Epps, Hugh Laurie, House Adam Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

After you've clocked enough hours in the O.R., should you want a medical drama that steps away from surgery and focuses more on solving mysterious patient cases, you'll enjoy House. The drama ran for eight seasons and follows a group of diagnosticians at a hospital in New Jersey, led by Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie). He's cranky and mean and we love him. Honestly, he'd probably get along well with Meredith; he, too, does not care for hospital policy. House is full of interesting medical cases and quirky characters and will definitely scratch that medical drama itch without feeling too familiar.

The Surgeon's Cut Netflix

If you're tired of watching fake surgeons talk about what they do, why they do it, and why they are the way they are (we get it, Mer, your mother was withholding!), how about hanging out with some real surgeons? This four-part documentary series spends each episode with one pioneer in his or her surgical specialty: fetal medicine specialist Dr. Kypros Nicolaides, neurosurgeon Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, Dr. Nancy Ascher, the first female surgeon to perform a liver transplant, and cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Shetty. While the doctors share some incredible stories, what will really stick with you is the intimate footage shared of their time with patients both in and out of the operating room.

Lenox Hill Netflix

For a more rounded look at life in the hospital than what The Surgeon's Cut offers, there's Lenox Hill. This Netflix docuseries follows four doctors at New York City's Lenox Hill hospital — two neurosurgeons, an ER doc, and the chief OB-GYN resident. Over the course of eight episodes, you'll watch the ups and downs of working in the hospital and by the end, OB-GYN resident Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson ends up having her own baby — so things get personal, too. The series added a special ninth episode covering Lenox Hill Hospital tackling the pandemic so, yes, expect an emotional ride.

Susannah Flood and Regé-Jean Page, For the People Richard Cartwright, ABC

If you're looking for a fun, sudsy show with an abnormally attractive ensemble cast but want to steer clear from the medical field, Shondaland has something for that, too. The legal drama, which pitted the newest crop of public defenders and prosecutors against each other in the Southern District Court of New York (also called "The Mother Court"), only lasted two seasons, but those two seasons are worth the watch. There's topical legal cases, rousing courtroom speeches, and the one thing you're really here for — a whole bunch of fun romance. These hot lawyers (including Regé-Jean Page and Britt Robertson) are ready to hook up!

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Laura Radford/BBC America

Saying good-bye to Cristina Yang in season 10 of Grey's Anatomy was a tough loss for the doctors of Grey Sloan, but saying good-bye to Sandra Oh and her pitch perfect performance was an even harder one for the audience. Have no fear! For more of Oh doing brilliant work on television, watch cat-and-mouse thriller Killing Eve. Oh plays Eve Polastri, an MI5 agent and expert on female assassins, who ends up tracking a particularly psychotic one named Villanelle (Jodi Comer). It doesn't take long for the two women to become obsessed with one another and their relationship grows increasingly complicated. Over its past three seasons (with another on the way), Killing Eve has counted people like Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennell as executive producers and writers, which probably helps explain the show's unique tone — an exciting spy drama with moments of hilarious dark comedy.

Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison, Scrubs Getty Images

For a more comedic take on medicine, try Scrubs. The comedy premiered in 2001 and ran for nine seasons on NBC and ABC. While much of it is silly and absurd humor, the series was also full of heart, romance, and some surprisingly poignant moments as J.D. (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison), and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) try to survive residency and beyond at Sacred Heart Hospital. Oh, and if you think Meredith and Cristina are each other's person, wait until you hang out with J.D. and Turk, who pretty much invented "bromance." Eagle forever.