Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Release Date, Cast Changes, and Everything Else We Know

The future of Grey Sloan Memorial is uncertain
Fall is upon us, and we're just weeks away from the new season of Grey's Anatomy, albeit with significantly less Ellen Pompeo this go-round, after it was reported that the executive producer and Meredith Grey actress will be appearing in a "limited capacity" in Season 19. But a new season also means some new faces, with a fresh crop of interns about to make their debut.
The future of Grey Sloan Memorial is uncertain as we head into Season 19. The new season of Grey's Anatomy will pick up after the dramatic events of the Season 18 finale, in which the hospital's residency program was canceled, spurring Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to quit and leaving Meredith with a choice between potentially leaving Seattle or taking over as interim chief of surgery for the hospital. It was still unclear at the end of the season what Meredith would do; the job would mean sacrificing her relationship with Nick (Scott Speedman), but the two left things on rocky ground after a big fight in Bailey's former office. Meanwhile, Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) went on the run after Bailey learned that Hunt helped multiple veterans with physician-assisted deaths after their terminal lung disease diagnoses.
Here's what we know about Season 19 so far.
There is a new crop of interns heading to Grey Sloan. ABC released a featurette allowing us to get to know them. Each of them needs a "second chance" at medicine, much like Grey Sloan needs a second chance at being a top-notch teaching hospital. Like the original class of interns all those years ago, these new doctors each bring unique personalities and talents to the table.
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on ABC, after Station 19 and before the new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily. Here's the full ABC fall schedule.
New residents are coming to Grey Sloan! After the hospital's teaching program was forced to disband at the end of Season 18, it will rebuild in the new season, and the show is adding some new faces. Shadowhunters alum Harry Shum Jr. will lead the new pack as Daniel "Blue" Kwan, per Deadline. He's an older resident whose career was previously derailed by a mysterious family situation. He's joined by some new but faces: Adelaide Kane (Reign), Midori Francis (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna), and Niko Terho, who starred opposite Jake Borelli in Freeform's The Thing About Harry. The latter four are first-year residents.
Scott Speedman will return in a recurring capacity to wrap up Meredith and Nicks's arc, according to Deadline, which also confirmed the returns of Wilson, McKidd, and Raver. While Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew returned for the finale, they will not be back as series regulars in Season 19, unfortunately. The only other Season 18 series regular not returning for Season 19 is Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes.
As for Meredith Grey, her time in Minnesota might not be over. TV Line reported on Aug. 3 that Pompeo will be appearing in Grey's Anatomy Season 19 in a "limited capacity." Meredith is expected to appear in approximately eight episodes of the upcoming season, which is half of the episode order, though Pompeo remains an executive producer on the series and will reportedly still narrate every episode. You can take the girl out of Seattle but you can never take Seattle out of the girl... or something like that.
Considering the Season 18 cliffhanger, which left Meredith debating whether to take over for Bailey or chase after Nick back to Minnesota, the news that Meredith will not be around Grey Sloan full time feels like a big indicator that her interim position will not become permanent, and she is finally ready to leave the hospital that raised her.
Grey's Anatomy will air on ABC. Catch up on Hulu and Netflix.