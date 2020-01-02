Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie's (Lily Tomlin) next scheme is taking them all the way to Shark Tank. Netflix released the first trailer for Season 6 of Grace and Frankie on Thursday, and it teases big changes for everyone — and even bigger investment opportunities.

Grace and Frankie Season 6, premiering Jan. 15 on Netflix, picks up after the shocking reveal of Grace's marriage to Nick (Peter Gallagher), which Frankie is clearly still processing. "I'm terrified that my best friend made a huge mistake," she says. But nothing brings people together like Shark Tank, and when Grace finds standing up harder than it used to be, Frankie is ready with a big new idea.

"Ever since you and I became you and me, we've done a lot of crazy sh--," Grace says in the trailer. "But we've always done it together."

Grace won't be the only one dealing with health issues this season; the trailer also teases that Sol (Sam Waterston) is going under the knife, prompting Frankie to invite herself into the house to help out.

Grace and Frankie Season 6 First-Look Photos

In addition to Fonda, Tomlin, and Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry will all return for the 13-episode season. Gallagher, Peter Cambor, and Ernie Hudson will also reprise their roles, and Mary Steenburgen, Michael McKean, and Engelbert Humperdinck are set to guest star.

In September, Netflix revealed that Grace and Frankie is set to end after its seventh season, which will consist of 16 episodes. By the time it signs off, the comedy will be Netflix's longest-running show ever.

Grace and Frankie Season 6 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 15 on Netflix.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie Photo: Ali Goldstein/Netflix



