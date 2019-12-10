Next Up The Blacklist 7x06 Sneak Peek The Team Makes a Fatal Mistake

Netflix announced the premiere date for the penultimate season of Grace and Frankie on Tuesday. The Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin comedy will return on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Series staples Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry will all return for the 13-episode season, which will pick up after the bombshell reveal of Grace's (Fonda) marriage to Nick (Peter Gallagher). In addition to Gallagher's return, Peter Cambor (Barry) and Ernie Hudson (Jacob) will reprise their roles, and the season will feature exciting guest stars like Mary Steenburgen, Michael McKean, and Engelbert Humperdinck. Sadly, there is still no word on whether Dolly Parton will make her anticipated appearance on the series.

In September, Netflix revealed that Grace and Frankie is set to end after its seventh season, which will consist of 16 episodes. That will also solidify the comedy as Netflix's longest-running show ever.

Grace and Frankie to End After Season 7

While you may already be mourning Grace and Frankie's approaching end, Netflix released a handful of fun first-look photos from Season 6 that should help distract you.

Brooklyn Decker, Jane Fonda, and June Diane Raphael, Grace and Frankie Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Peter Cambor and June Diane Raphael, Grace and Frankie Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Grace and Frankie Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Peter Gallagher and Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Michael McKean and Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie Photo: Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, Grace and Frankie Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Grace and Frankie will return on Wednesday, Jan. 15 on Netflix.

