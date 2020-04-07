It turns out there still is some good news: The cast of Grace and Frankieare reuniting for a live, virtual table read of an episode from the upcoming seventh and final season. The event, first reported by Deadline, will raise money for the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 relief fund.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will participate in the reading, and they'll be joined by the rest of the cast, including Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, and Baron Vaughn, with a Q&A afterwards moderated by Marta Kauffman, the show's co-creator.We don't know much about the never-before-seen Season 7 episode they're reading, other than the fact that it's called "The Fallout," but where would the fun be if they gave away all the details? (We can only hope it'll answer some of the questions we have about Robert and Sol moving in as Grace and Frankie's new roommates.)

The table read will be streamed live on the Netflix Is a Joke YouTube channel on April 9 at 8/7c, and everyone who tunes in will be encouraged to donate to the Meals on Wheels program, which is working to ensure homebound senior citizens have access to food during this time.

"While we're sitting here afraid, unsure and isolated, we wanted to come together and do some good," Kauffman said. "All we've got is time on our hands and technology at our fingertips."

Since production on Grace and Frankie's final season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, it could mean there'll be a longer wait than usual before we get to catch up with our favorite octogenarians, but it's just one of the many shows coming up with creative alternatives to keep fans engaged. The cast of Big Mouth recently did a live online table read, All Rise just announced it will produce an entirely virtual episode, and many talk shows have now returned to air, with hosts shooting from their homes.