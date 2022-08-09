Looking for a great streaming device that's right for you is tough. However, there's a lot of great streamers to pick up for yourself, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV. But have you considered Google Chromecast? This small, but mighty, streaming device is a fantastic pick -- especially that it's on sale.

Right now, you can score the Google Chromecast with Google TV (in Snow) for $40, or $10 off at Amazon -- that's a 20 percent savings and it's all-time lowest price ever. In fact, it's even a #1 new release item with more than nearly 1,300 five-star shopper reviews from the retail giant.

This is the cheapest we've ever seen this Google Chromecast. Getty Images/Google

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free shipping included with this deal. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Google Chromecast

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $40 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $40 (was $50) at Amazon, the Google Chromecast allows you to not only stream Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and more on your big 4K TV, but you can also have the power of Google at your fingertips.

It's powered with the Google Assistant for instant voice search and hands-free navigation, while one of its biggest strengths is its recommendation engine. It pulls in trending movies and TV shows from Google and lets you know what not to miss. Meanwhile, The Google Chromecast with Google TV even comes with a handy and sleek remote control. Not bad for just $40.

Want to know more? Read our review of the Google Chromecast with Google TV here.

