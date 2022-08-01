Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Roku, Apple TV 4K, Samsung Earbuds, Sling TV, & More

We hope you had a good and relaxing weekend. And we know, returning to work can be a downer, but it doesn't have to be -- especially with so many amazing deals on all things streaming.

Meanwhile, we also spotted a way to watch Sling TV for free. No joke!

Sling TV

Regular price: Up to $76/mo.

Up to $76/mo. Sale price: Free

Right now, you can watch every package of Sling TV for free (yes, you read that correctly) until August 20. Just pick any package -- Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange & Blue -- sign up, and start watching. Consider it a free trial that lasts for nearly three weeks. And best of all? Any add-on is included for free, such as Premium Channels for access to Showtime, Starz, and Epix, Sports Extra, DVR Plus, or Total TV Deal -- which comes with all extras.

But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on August 4.

Sling TV features up to 47 cable networks -- such as AMC, BET, Comedy Central, IFC, TLC, Syfy, Lifetime, MSNBC, and much more -- that you can stream just about anywhere with just about any device. For a complete channel list, click here.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K



Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $39

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $39, or $11 off, at Amazon. When connected to a 4K TV, it streams movies and TV shows in glorious 4K Ultra HD. It offers some of the best streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more, while it also streams video faster and smoother than Roku's entry-level model with a longer Wi-Fi range.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Regular price: $150

$150 Sale price: $95 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $95 (was $150) at Amazon, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (in Mystic Black) are one of the best pairs from the South Korean tech company -- thanks to their rich and clear audio, premium noise-canceling settings, and secure and comfortable fit and feel.

These wireless earbuds also offer up to eight hours of battery life per charge, while just five minutes of charging can get you an additional one hour of juice -- which is ideal for getting a quick charge just before boarding a flight. Their charging case even doubles as a wireless charger for your smartphone. Not bad for their all-time lowest price ever.

Hisense HS214 2.1ch Soundbar

Regular price: $150

$150 Sale price: $100

Want to upgrade your home audio? The Hisense HS214 2.1ch Soundbar -- which is on sale for $100, or $50 off, at Amazon -- will beef up your TV's sound with robust and rich audio for a deeper TV watching experience and clearer dialogue. It even has a built-in subwoofer for additional rumble and bass. The days of rewinding 10 seconds to catch what people are saying to each other are over.

Apple TV 4K



Regular price: $179

$179 Sale price: $120

This week, you can score the Apple TV 4K (32GB) for nearly 35 percent off its list price at Amazon. It's one of the best streaming devices around, thanks to its speedy menus and apps switching, wide range of movies and TV shows via iTunes and Apple TV+, and large selection of streaming apps from the Apple App Store. And when it comes to design, this streamer is sleek and stylish.

