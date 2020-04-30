Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 14 Sneak Peek: Agent Park Returns to Alaska

If this exclusive preview clip tells us anything, it's that the Season 3 finale of Good Girls, titled "Synergy", has some big questions to answer.

Will Beth (Christina Hendricks) finally have Rio killed? (Please no.) Will Dean (Mathew Lillard) finally convince his wife to break good? (Probably not.) And, most importantly of all, will Ruby (Retta) find her phone? Annie (Mae Whitman) has a few good suggestions, but considering it's not in Ruby's purse, car, or pocket, it seems like there's a more sinister afoot.

Our bet is on Agent Donnehan (Lauren Lapkus) who's been investigating the girls all season for their lucrative salon heist.

Is the jig really up? Tune in Sunday to find out!

Good Girls Season 3 finale airs Sunday, May 3 at 10/9c on NBC.