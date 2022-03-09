Good Trouble's Cierra Ramirez Teases What Those Sparks Between Mariana and Joaquin Really Mean

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 4 premiere of Good Trouble. Read at your own risk!]

Good Trouble returned for Season 4 on Wednesday night and from the looks of things, everyone at the Coterie is making moves this season. Some of them are moving in positive directions, like Malika (Zuri Adele) being clear about what she wants in her romantic relationships, and Callie (Maia Mitchell) realizing she needs to shake things up or risk losing herself down a dark path.

However, for others, things might be a little more complicated this season. Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) is not only playing a double agent at work, but there's a new roommate at the Coterie, Joaquin (Bryan Craig), who we can already tell is going to get under her skin — and that she probably likes it more than she's letting on. The two did not get off to the best start in the season premiere, but the sparks were still very obvious.

"I feel like there's a little bit of a love-hate relationship there, blossoming. You're kind of seeing that they have a little more in common than they know," Cierra Ramirez teased to TV Guide. "That's going to be very interesting to unravel. Their scenes are always so fun together because there is that flirtation but kind of like 'Ugh, so annoying but he's so cute!' I don't know!"

If you felt a little unnerved by Mariana and Joaquin's first interaction and how cagey he was when she asked a few simple questions, you're on the right track. Bryan Craig teased that there's a bit more to the investigative journalist's story than what we've been told so far.

"He's kind of there for one reason, which is a personal reason, and everyone at the Coterie is just a source of information for him hopefully. He's just going around badgering everybody with these nondescript questions, just trying to figure something out for himself," Craig explained. While he may be on a mission at first, he's going to find his standing at the Coterie a bit more complicated as he gets to know the people in the place. "Along the way, he starts to really get invested in this community, this communal living space, and the people that are living there. Hopefully, he makes a better impression along the way."

Cierra Ramirez and Bryan Craig, Good Trouble Freeform

Of course, Mariana wasn't the only one overcomplicating her love life in the premiere. Davia (Emma Hunton) thought she was finally clearing things up by choosing Matt (Erik Stocklin) over Dennis (Josh Pence), but when Matt turned her down for taking too long to decide, it threw everything back up in the air again.

"As with any relationship, it's about timing. Both [Davia and Dennis] are on that journey to know who they are, what they want, and once that's clear, then we can see if they're compatible," Pence told TV Guide. "I think they have a great chemistry together and I think they are a natural pairing, but it's fun to see something that is not lazy. It is taking work."

"It's not linear," Hunton added. "Relationships aren't fairy tales. What the writers have done an exceptional job with writing Davia and Dennis that makes you root for them is that they are complicated. They aren't perfect. They push each other's buttons and that's real life. Sometimes you have to work really hard to be there for someone that you care about."

Is there a happy ending in the works for either of these prospective couples? You'll just have to watch to find out.

Good Trouble airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Freeform with episodes available the next day on Hulu.