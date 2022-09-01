Good Trouble Boss Teases What's Next After That Deadly Season 4 Cliffhanger

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 4 finale of Good Trouble. Read at your own risk!]

Good Trouble concluded Season 4 with its biggest cliffhanger yet. Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) went undercover at the farm in an attempt to get to Joaquin's (Bryan Craig) sister, Jenna, and warn her that she was actually being sucked into a cult. However, what Mariana presumed would be a quiet day trip turned into an overnight stay and a jailbreak from the farm's compound to get Jenna out safely. While the two girls were able to reunite with Joaquin – who was tipped off that Mariana was missing by a concerned Evan (T.J. Linnard) – the three of them were last seen running for their lives while being shot at. The screen faded to black as we heard someone hit the ground, leaving us to wonder who was hit by the bullet and how bad is the wound as we wait for Season 5.

While the trio are definitely in the most physical danger, things are just as emotionally intense back at The Coterie. Isabella (Priscilla Quintana) gave birth to her and Gael's baby girl and decided at the last minute that she does in fact want to keep the infant. That's a huge problem because earlier in the episode she and Gael had agreed to let Gael's sister Jasmine adopt the baby. Since Jasmine is trans, the road for her and her husband Spencer to adopt a baby is significantly more difficult than it would be for a cisgender couple so adopting Gael and Isabella's baby would cut a lot of the red tape. Now Gael is tasked with figuring out if Isabella is serious about keeping the baby, should she be serious about keeping the baby, and what it all means for his sister who is already attached to the idea of being a mother to this little girl.

It wasn't all stressful news though. Davia (Emma Hunton) and Dennis (Josh Pence) finally stopped lying to themselves, and each other, and admitted that they were in love. The multiple seasons long will-they-won-they battle has finally come to an end and we'll get to see those two continue to make beautiful music together in Season 5.

In the meantime, TV Guide spoke to Good Trouble executive producer Joanna Johnson about that big cliffhanger, Gael's emotional predicament, and what it all means for the upcoming season.

Cierra Ramirez and Caitlyn Duffy, Good Trouble Freeform

We've definitely seen huge emotional cliffhangers on Good Trouble, but it feels like Season 4 ended with the biggest threat of physical danger. What made you go so big for this finale?

Joanna Johnson: It all came out of the Joaquin story, looking for a sister and finding her in a cult. It felt like somebody would get shot. It worked organically. It wasn't like, "We've got to figure out how to get someone shot." It just really seemed to work with the story and it is the biggest action ending we've ever had.



Regardless of who has been shot when you return for Season 5, the farm will still be there next season. What stories are you hoping to still explore with the cult next season, especially if someone is dead?

Johnson: We are definitely going to be unpacking who was shot and who was really responsible. Are there charges that can be pressed against Silas, mainly? Is there a way to bring this cult down? Taking Jenna, Joaquin's sister out of the cult is one thing, but there are still people being abused there or being brainwashed. The other thing that I think is interesting in doing research on cults is that just removing someone physically from from a cult doesn't mean that they are mentally removed from a lot of the beliefs and a lot of the trauma. Deprogramming Jenna is going to be something that Joaquin is going to have to get into. It's not like he got his sister out and now his sister is perfectly fine again.



Can you talk about what motivated Mariana to get into the van with the girls to go to the cult? It gave me intense flashbacks of Callie getting in the van with a pimp on The Fosters.

Johnson: That's exactly what we talked about a lot in the writers room, that she was channeling Callie when she got in that van…She feels that Jenna is in real danger and there isn't a lot of time when the girls say, "No, she's not working in the markets anymore." That makes [Mariana] nervous. She's thinking that something is going on with Jenna and she's feeling frustrated in her own life because Bulk Beauty is being taken down a bit by Zelda. It's like, "I want to do something. I want to make a difference." Joaquin can't go to the farm. She's genuinely worried about Jenna. She doesn't think there's going to be any great danger. She doesn't think these women — it's not like getting in a car with a pimp. These women aren't going to hurt her. She thinks she'll go there, see Jenna, she'll talk to her, and then they'll take her home. I don't think she has any idea that she's going to end up spending the night and that Jenna is not even there…She doesn't have a lot of options.



Silas says something to her early in the episode about how he can sense that she was abandoned recently. Is there still some grief over Callie leaving that Mariana hasn't dealt with?

Johnson: One-hundred percent, yes. And you know, we haven't seen the last of Callie. I am looking forward to seeing Callie again [in Season 5] and also our Foster family again.



On a slightly lighter note, before Mariana went to the farm, a love triangle was really starting to come to a head. Can you elaborate a bit on where her head is at when it comes to Joaquin and Evan, both men who seem to care about her a lot?

Johnson: She didn't think that Evan was interested in her anymore. When she found out that Evan had wanted to talk about them but had seen her and Joaquin kiss, well that changed things for her. She does have feelings for Evan. In the meantime, she's also gotten herself involved with Joaquin. She started to have feelings for him, even if she wanted to keep it casual. They have a lot of chemistry, but she's long had feelings for Evan and they have a history. They have a very special dynamic together. She is really torn. Should she get back with Evan because they are also involved professionally?[She is] definitely very torn.



Tommy Martinez and Priscilla Quintana, Good Trouble Freeform

Two other people in a precarious situation at the end of the finale are Gael and Isabella. Can you talk about what's in store for them heading into next season and how tough of a spot has Isabella put Gael in with her baby bombshell?

Johnson: It's complicated because Gael came to believe everything that Isabella was saying about her not being prepared to be a mother. There's obviously a lot of endorphins going. She just gave birth. She kept holding this beautiful baby, but is this really real? Has she really changed her mind? Should she change her mind? She convinced him I can't be a mother. It puts him in a really difficult position. Also, Jasmine and Spencer are on their way to see the baby. What is he going to say to them? …At this point, he cannot trust that Isabella knows her own mind. There's going to be some great, great drama there to figure out what's going to happen. We can't take that baby from her, you know?



Is the Gael and Isabella love story one that you are rooting for in the writers room or do you think they need to figure some stuff out before they are ready for this relationship?

Johnson: When we first brought Isabella back, I wanted to redeem her. I think we did almost too good of a job because we all started to really like her with Gael. I love characters that are struggling with mental health, in that I don't think anybody's unredeemable. I think everyone has problems and issues, and it was really fun to explore where all of this came from — Isabella with her parents and how she's been treated. You really have a lot of empathy for her, but ultimately, after she loses it, smashed their car and they said those things about her in court, she starts to lose her confidence in herself that she thought she had healed but really hadn't. She's still impulsive. She throws a book at Gael and hits him in the head. She starts to really lose her confidence in being a mother and whether she really knows what love is. Does she really love Gael? We were really rooting for them, but now I think we realized that Gale would probably not be smart to be in a relationship with her until she's really done work to get better.



Well, fans have definitely been rooting for Dennis and Davia. Can you confirm they are officially together now and what made now the time to finally get them over their "will they/won't they" status?

Johnson: Yes, they are together. We wouldn't do that to them, we've done it too many times…Our viewers would have stopped watching. They would have been so mad at us. Dennis needed to have another relationship to prove to Davia that he is not going to run again, that he has worked through the worst of his grief. She just tried so hard to convince herself she didn't love him and it [took] another person in the picture to realize how much she did love him and didn't want to lose him. [She] finally had the courage to tell him the truth. It took that time that it took for her because he did hurt her so much when he left.



What are you most excited to jump into when it comes to Season 5?

Johnson: I'm interested to see what Davia and Dennis are like in a relationship. I'm interested in revealing who got shot. I'm still thinking about it in some ways and what the repercussions of that are going to be. I'm thinking the theme of this season is going to be "lean on me" and just bringing our characters together even more at times because I think the audience and we all love when they're there for each other…That's the whole point of The Coterie, is to have that community. I'm really looking forward to just crossing more characters and having more group dinners.



Good Trouble has been renewed for Season 5. Episodes are now available to watch on Hulu