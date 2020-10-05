It's hard to believe it's been four years since Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, but it's even harder to believe that Gilmore Girls is turning 20. That's older than Lorelai (Lauren Graham) was when she gave birth to Rory (Alexis Bledel)! But perhaps instead of focusing on how old we all feel right now, we should focus on the fact we've been watching Gilmore Girls wrong for the last two decades.

We've all been so focused on Lorelai and Rory and arguing about which one of Rory's boyfriends was the best (we figured that out, by the way), that we were blind to the fact none of it mattered, because the one true star of Gilmore Girls is actually Kirk Gleason (Sean Gunn). If you don't believe us, here are all the times he out-shined the rest of Stars Hollow, which is a town with multiple stores dedicated to peddling porcelain unicorns, so that's really saying something.

Sean Gunn, Gilmore Girls Photo: Warner Bros. / Getty Images





9. When he did... whatever this was

Be honest, you couldn't look away, could you?





8. When he gave the greatest inspirational speech...

... about finding the rotting eggs in the town square.





7. When he shared our enthusiasm for working out

Honestly, we've never felt closer to Kirk.





6. When he described his night terrors to Luke

Which was later followed by Naked Kirk.





5. When he became a professional dog walker

Cookies!





4. When he set up his own diner, Kirk's, across the street from Luke's

Look, he saw a need and he filled it, just like Chuck E. Cheese.





3. When he won the 24-Hour Dance Marathon

And he ran around the dance floor to the theme from Rocky.





2. When he got a cat and named it Cat Kirk

Wait, maybe this makes Cat Kirk the real star of Gilmore Girls...





1. When he blessed us with "A Film by Kirk"

Thank you, Kirk. Thank you.

Gilmore Girls is streaming on Netflix.