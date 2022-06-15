Gift Guide: 5 Must-Have Sports Gifts for Father's Day

Father's Day is on Sunday, June 19 but it's not too late to get a great gift for your dad. If he's a sports fan, we have five gifts that are sure to make him happy this weekend and for the rest of the year.

ESPN+ Gift Subscription

With thousands of exclusive live events, the entire 30 for 30 library, select ESPN films, game replays, original shows and series, ESPN+ is a must-have for any sports fan. The streaming service includes PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, out-of-market NHL games, UFC Fight Night, live MLB and MLS games, college sports, and much more. Gift dad an annual ESPN+ subscription this Father's Day so he can watch all of the biggest moments in sports.

Price: $69.99

Sam's Club Membership

If your father likes to tailgate at his favorite sporting event, then a Sam's Club membership is a must-have. Not only will a Sam's Club membership give dad low prices on tailgating essentials like groceries, but it includes discounts on live events, hotels, rental cars, household items, and so much more. Plus, if your father is looking to upgrade his man cave, Sam Club offers discounted streaming gift cards for services including Hulu, Sling, Paramount+, and competitive pricing on smart TVs (VIZIO, Samsung, LG, and more), and many other tech discounts.

Price: $24.88 (Recieve a $10 Sam's Club E-Gift Card)

Prime Membership

If your father is a fan of the NFL, a subscription to Prime Video is a necessity for the upcoming NFL season. Thursday Night Football will exclusively air on the Amazon streaming service throughout the 2022 season and a Prime Membership will give your father access to live NFL games, thousands of movies and shows, and much more. Other Prime benefits include free shipping (same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery), Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, Prime Exclusive Deals, and more.

Price: $44.97- $139

FastestVPN

If your dad loves to stream his favorite sporting event, give him the gift of online privacy and security this Father's Day with FastestVPN. The service will allow him to stream his favorite sports on the go by bypassing geo-restrictions and he'll have complete anonymity and added protection with a NAT firewall.

Price: $24.99

MLB.TV

The 2022 MLB season is nearing the halfway point and now is the perfect time to hit a home run with the perfect Father's Day gift. Gift dad a 30-day access subscription to MLB.TV so he can watch a month's worth of games before the season ends.

Price: $24.99

