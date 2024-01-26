Join or Sign In
Macy's Valentine's Day Lego sale includes free chocolate with every set you buy
Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
What says love more than Lego sets for building enthusiasts? Macy's new Valentine's Day Lego sale includes over 40 discounted sets, not including the few that sold out already. These sets range from 1,000-plus piece sets for more ambitious builders to smaller, doll-like playsets for youngsters. Amazon and Walmart regularly sell discounted Lego sets throughout the year, but Macy's has many of their prices beat for this pre-Valentine's sale.
To sweeten the deal, Macy's is also offering a 50 percent discount on one a one-pound box of Valentine's-themed chocolates. It's not necessary to include it if you'd rather stay sugar-free, but the option is there if you know someone with a sweet tooth.
Macy's Lego sale will continue until right after Valentine's Day on February 15, 2024. However, it'd be best to buy anything you like sooner than later because it might sell out.
Here's a roundup of the best Lego deals at Macy's right now. You can also browse Macy's Lego specials section for the full list.
