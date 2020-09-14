Your favorite IRL couple from Supernatural is about to share the screen again! Deadline reports that Jared Padalecki will star opposite his wife Genevieve Padalecki in his new CW series, Walker.

Jared Padalecki will lead the CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two. His dearly departed wife, Emily, will be played by none other than Padalecki's real-life wife, Genevieve Padalecki. Emily is described as capable, generous, and "focused on helping the disenfranchised." She will appear in flashbacks in a "heavily recurring role," so prepare to see some marital bliss (and quite possibly a tragic death) when this show premieres.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Production has not yet begun on Walker due to COVID-19 delays and Jared Padalecki's commitment to wrapping the final season of Supernatural, which just finished filming in September. The series is expected to arrive in January 2021, along with the rest of The CW's usual fall lineup.

Walker will air Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.