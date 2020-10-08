Rest easy, Fincher fam, because the wait is finally over. The teaser for David Fincher's Mank dropped today, and for everyone keeping track at home, this is his first feature film since 2014's Gone Girl. It shows the director going full Old Hollywood for Netflix, telling the story of the making of Citizen Kane through the perspective of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), who had a famously contentious relationship with Orson Welles (Tom Burke) while writing the script.

Mankiewicz, or just "Mank," as he's referred to in the teaser, is shown working on Citizen Kane in the 1930s while dealing with a number of personal problems at the same time, including health issues and alcoholism, much to the chagrin of those around him. As Mankiewicz's secretary, Rita Alexander (Lily Collins), says in a voiceover, "I put up with your suicidal drinking, your compulsive gambling, your silly platonic affairs."

Filling out the cast alongside Oldman, Burke, and Collins are Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, and Tom Pelphrey. The film is also notably based on a script written by Fincher's father, Jack Fincher, who passed in 2003 but originally penned the script in the '90s. And, for the real stans out there, Fincher's longtime collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will provide the score, just as they did for The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Gone Girl.

Mank premieres on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 4.