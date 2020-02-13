Valentine's Day might be for lovers, but Galentine's Day is for the girls. The second most important holiday tradition brought into our lives by Parks and Recreation (behind Treat Yo Self Day, of course) is upon us once again!

Yes, today is February 13, the same day Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) chose to gather all her gal pals for a breakfast filled with frittatas, mimosas, stories and, of course, some very thoughtful gift bags she made for each of them.

Galentine's Day gave Leslie Knope a much-needed opportunity reconnect with her favorite women in the world — and make some new friends, too! — and it was "only the best day of the year" every single time. What makes the day even more special is that Amy Poehler and several other ladies of Parks and Rec still celebrate the annual occasion together in real life because sometimes we can have nice things.

To enjoy the occasion with your own special somebodies, we pulled together some Leslie-inspired gift ideas that'll help you host your own Galentine's Day celebration. So, click through the gallery below for some key ideas, big and small!

PHOTOS: Galentine's Day Gift Ideas Inspired by Leslie Knope