FX on Hulu's Framing Britney Spears Is a Necessary Explainer for the Pop Star's Complicated Situation

Britney Spears, The New York Times Presents FX

Before we begin, a disclosure: I'm obsessed with Britney Spears. I once ditched my cousin's wedding when a last-minute opportunity for a Las Vegas meet-and-greet with Spears arose. In 2018, I embarked on a 3-day cross-country journey with the sole purpose of visiting Spears' hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, where a woman named Fay tours visitors through a quaint three-room shrine to the star. So, like people cherish the opportunity to gush about their new romantic partner, dog, or study abroad program, I usually love when people ask me anything Britney-related. But over the last few years, as the #FreeBritney movement gains increasing momentum, talking about her has sadly become a topic I dread. A college friend or old co-worker will casually slide into my Instagram DMs and ask a seemingly harmless question: "What's going on with Britney?" And I take a deep sigh, overwhelmed with where to begin.

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, the newest installment of The New York Times' documentary series on FX on Hulu, isn't necessarily intended for superfans like me. As someone who's been following Spears' life for nearly all of mine, not much of the documentary's information was revelatory.

What Framing Britney Spears does best is serves as a succinct and factual explainer of Spears' convoluted relationship with fame and the effect that her 13-year-long conservatorship has on her career and personal life. The success of the fan-led campaign known as the #FreeBritney movement has brought more awareness and media attention to the singer's questionable legal situation. Her father, Jamie Spears, has complete control over nearly all aspects of her everyday life and financial affairs. As the documentary explains, the conservatorship was temporarily instated after the singer's very public 5150 psychiatric holds in 2008. Yet, in the years since, Spears has expressed in court filings that she does not want her father to be the executor of her conservatorship. Her continued work as a highly successful performing artist raises questions about whether this lucrative legal guardianship is truly necessary.

Like most viral social media campaigns, #FreeBritney posts can often include misleading information and baseless claims about the 39-year-old, including conspiracy theories about her alleged cries for help via the color shirt she wears in her Instagram posts. Though many of the details of Spears' conservatorship are unknowable, Framing Britney Spears does an excellent job of bringing in investigative reporters, attorneys, and legal experts, some of whom have worked directly with the Spears family, to provide valuable insight into Spears' plight.

The documentary also does an excellent job of reminding us about what led up to Spears' publicized "breakdown" and just how cruel the world can be to the pop star, especially when she was at her lowest. Even as a child star, Spears was subjected to sexist and crude questions about her body and sex life. In one particularly creepy clip, an 11-year-old Spears is asked by Star Search host Ed McMahon if she has a boyfriend, and then volunteers to be hers after she says she does not. I had to pause and take a mental break after watching footage of Spears, pregnant and in the midst of a separation, desperately pleading, "I'm scared, I'm scared," as what looks like hundreds of paparazzi and onlookers crowd her, frantically screaming and photographing her as she tries to get into a vehicle. An especially revelatory moment is when paparazzo Daniel Ramos meagerly attempts to defend his invasive actions, saying, "She never gave a clue or information to us that, 'I don't appreciate you guys, leave me the eff alone," to which an off-camera voice retorts, "What about when she said, 'Leave me alone?'"

The hour and fifteen minutes is not an easy watch, and a troubling reminder of her powerlessness appears on-screen at its end: "The New York Times attempted to reach Britney Spears directly to request her participation in this project. It is unclear if she received the requests." But Framing Britney Spears provides a reliable source of information in a sea of confusion and hopefully puts pressure on the legal system and Spears' inner circle to do what's best for the mother of two. The world is watching.

TV Guide rating: 4/5

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears airs Friday, Feb. 5 at 10/9c on FX. It will stream on Hulu the following day.