FX Movies are Free to Watch this Week for Sling Subscribers

Watch FX movies via Hollywood Extra on Sling until May 29.
This post was written in partnership with Sling.
Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming platforms around, and thanks to a new promotion, becoming a member is more enticing than usual. From now through May 29, signing up for Sling will get you one free week of FXM through Hollywood Extra, allowing you to stream its massive catalog of blockbusters.
Signing up for the Sling + Hollywood Extra package is the best way to cash in on this offer, as Sling is also offering $10 off your first month. Sling has three different subscription plans. Sling Blue gives you live channels such as TNT, TBS, AMC, and tons of other entertainment options. For families and sports fans, Sling Orange is the recommended plan.
Here's a look at some of the content available on FXM:
Sling Blue and Orange typically cost $40 per month each, but the current deal is pushing it down to just $30 for your first month. Alternatively, you can bundle them together and pay $45 for your first month. But even when the promotion expires, you'll still only be paying $46 per month for Sling Blue + Hollywood Extra--which makes it one of the best live TV streaming options.
Keep in mind that the free week of Hollywood Extra is only running from May 22 through May 29--so be sure to cash in on the discount while you can. If you miss out on the fun, you'll be glad to know that a similar promotion is coming up on May 30, which allows you to snag your first month of Sling TV and Hollywood Extra for 50% off.