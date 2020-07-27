HBO Max has officially announced that Friends is the number one performing show on its platform... shocking absolutely no one. Unfortunately, HBO Max has taken the Netflix approach to numbers and hasn't provided any concrete numbers or data to support the claim. We may not know just how many people are streaming Friends on its new platform, but based on previous bidding wars over streaming rights to the series, we can believe it's still pretty impressive.

As for which property took the number two slot, that would be Anna Kendrick's HBO Max original, Love Life. The Big Bang Theory took the bronze, proving that at least some of its rabid broadcast audience translated to streaming numbers. HBO Max previously revealed that it has amassed 4 million subscribers since launching in May.

David Schwimmer Finally Settles Friends Debate Over Whether Ross and Rachel Were 'On a Break'

HBO Max subscribers' high interest in Friends bodes well for the upcoming reunion special starring original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. The platform was originally supposed to launch with this special, but those plans were waylaid by the COVID-19 outbreak which shut down all Hollywood productions. Right now, Friends fans are hoping the reunion might be filmed by the end of the summer, but there's no telling if that will actually happen.

Whenever the special does drop, at least we can look forward to another painfully predictable announcement that it's crushing it on HBO Max.

PHOTOS: 25 Times Friends Made Us Cry