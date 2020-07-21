David Schwimmer is ready to settle the great debate over whether his character, Ross Geller, and Ross' "lobster," Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), were actually "on a break" on Friends. The issue has plagued the Central Perk faithful for years, to the point where TV Guide had to break down every shred of evidence to come to our own conclusion on the matter. But for Schwimmer, it's simple: "Yeah, it's not even a question they were on a break."

Appearing on Monday night's new episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new Peacock comedy Intelligence, Schwimmer revealed that people bring up the "we were on a break" controversy to him all the time. When asked by Jimmy Fallon which Friends references he hears the most, Schwimmer said, "Obviously, there's gonna be those people who feel compelled to yell 'Pivot' or 'You were on a break.' You know, people are so passionately divided about whether or not they were 'on a break.'"

As far as Schwimmer is concerned, Ross and Rachel were obviously on a break. Of course, he might be a little bit biased, since it was his character who insisted as much, but it's still nice to have an official comment on the issue at last.

The actor also also teased what fans can expect from the upcoming Friends reunion at HBO Max. "It's unscripted," Schwimmer explained. "It's basically a really fun interview, and then some other surprise bits." He reiterated his previous statements that the reunion might be filmed in August, but only if it's safe to do so at that time.

Friends is currently available to stream at HBO Max. Intelligence is currently available at Peacock.

