People are experiencing peak boredom during their COVID-19 quarantines, but the students of French stunt school, Campus Univers Cascades, are definitely making the most of it. The stuntmen and women in training created a hilarious #StayAtHomeChallenge video that is a seriously impressive display of the agility and acrobatics they're capable of when forced to get creative with shooting methods. It's hard to fight people when you're not allowed around people, you know?

Each video flows seamlessly into the next, as one student punches the camera, and the next one takes the hit. Some of them even created epic falls that bang them against trees or down stairs, and one guy even broke a table in half with his fall! Our personal fave is the stuntman who uses his toddler to kick the camera by swinging her around as a weapon. Just ignore the kid's shriek of terror, we're sure she's in on it.

If we can't get new episodes of TV while our favorite shows sets are shut down, at least we can enjoy quality content like this! And we're totally looking forward to seeing some of these super-talented stuntmen and women in our favorite action movies and shows when productions are allowed to resume!