Have you forgotten what the real world feels like as you stare blankly at the four walls of your apartment and realize time is just a construct? Freeform is here to make your social distancing days a little less torturous with some nice, distracting TV marathons you can indulge in!
First up, Freeform is reminding you that everything's going to be OK with an all-night marathon of its new comedy Everything's Gonna Be Okay on Friday, April 3. If you're looking for a multi-screen experience for some extra stimulation, the cast will be doing live social talkback on Twitter and Instagram too.
There are also Chick Flick Weekend, Superhero Movie Weekend, FunDay Weekend, and Hunger Games Weekend marathons on the way through the end of April. Our brains might officially be goo by then, but at least they will be entertained goo. Check out the full lineup of upcoming marathons below.
Friday, April 3 (Everything's Gonna Be Okay Marathon)
5:30 p.m. - "Seven-Spotted Ladybug"
6:30 p.m. - "Greenbottle Blue Tarantula"
7:00 p.m. - "Giant Asian Mantises"
7:30 p.m. - "Silkmoths"
8:00 p.m. - "West African Giant Black Millipedes"
8:30 p.m. - "Harvester Ants"
9:00 p.m. - "Blue Death-Feigning Beetles"
9:30 p.m. - "Maggots"
10:00 p.m. - "Monarch Butterflies"
10:30 p.m. - "Discoid Cockroaches"
Saturday, April 4 (Chick Flick Weekend)
7:00 a.m. - Rock of Ages
10:10 a.m. - Miss Congeniality
12:50 p.m. - Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
3:30 p.m. - Dirty Dancing
6:05 p.m. - Pretty Woman
8:45 p.m. - Pitch Perfect
11:25 p.m. - Keeping Up with The Joneses
Sunday, April 5 (Chick Flick Weekend continued)
7:30 a.m. - Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
10:13 a.m. - Keeping Up with the Joneses
12:47 p.m. - Dirty Dancing
3:24 p.m. - Pretty Woman
6:05 p.m. - Pitch Perfect
8:45 p.m. - How to Be Single
11:20 p.m. - Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Saturday, April 11 (Superhero Movie Weekend)
7:30 a.m. - Back to the Future
10:10 a.m. - Holes
12:50 p.m. - Bolt
3:00 p.m. - Jumanji (1995)
5:30 p.m. - The Incredibles
8:10 p.m. - Spider-Man: Homecoming
11:20 p.m. - Guardians of the Galaxy
Sunday, April 12 (Superhero Movie Weekend continued)
7:30 a.m. - Holes
10:10 a.m. - Bolt
12:20 p.m. - Jumanji (1995)
2:50 p.m. - The Incredibles
5:30 p.m. - Spider-Man: Homecoming
8:40 p.m. - Guardians of the Galaxy
11:20 p.m. - Back to the Future
Saturday, April 18 (FunDay Weekend)
7:30 a.m. - What a Girl Wants
10:00 a.m. - Grown Ups
12:25 p.m. - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
3:05 p.m. - Matilda
5:10 p.m. - Despicable Me
7:15 p.m. - Despicable Me 2
9:25 p.m. - Wreck-It Ralph
11:30 p.m. - The Jungle Book (2016)
Sunday, April 19 (FunDay Weekend continued)
8:00 a.m. - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
10:30 a.m. - Matilda
12:35 p.m. - The Jungle Book (2016)
3:05 p.m. - Despicable Me
5:10 p.m. - Despicable Me 2
7:20 p.m. - Wreck-It Ralph
9:25 p.m. - A Bug's Life
11:30 p.m. - Jumanji (1995)
Saturday, April 25 (Hunger Games Weekend)
8:00 a.m. - The Waterboy
10:00 a.m. - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
1:15 p.m. - The Hunger Games
4:30 p.m. - The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
8:05 p.m. - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
10:45 p.m. - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
Sunday, April 26 (Hunger Games Weekend continued)
7:30 a.m. - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
10:45 a.m. - The Hunger Games
2:00 p.m. - The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
5:30 p.m. - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
8:10 p.m. - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
11:25 p.m. - Guardians of the Galaxy