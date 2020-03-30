Have you forgotten what the real world feels like as you stare blankly at the four walls of your apartment and realize time is just a construct? Freeform is here to make your social distancing days a little less torturous with some nice, distracting TV marathons you can indulge in!

First up, Freeform is reminding you that everything's going to be OK with an all-night marathon of its new comedy Everything's Gonna Be Okay on Friday, April 3. If you're looking for a multi-screen experience for some extra stimulation, the cast will be doing live social talkback on Twitter and Instagram too.

There are also Chick Flick Weekend, Superhero Movie Weekend, FunDay Weekend, and Hunger Games Weekend marathons on the way through the end of April. Our brains might officially be goo by then, but at least they will be entertained goo. Check out the full lineup of upcoming marathons below.

Friday, April 3 (Everything's Gonna Be Okay Marathon)

5:30 p.m. - "Seven-Spotted Ladybug"

6:30 p.m. - "Greenbottle Blue Tarantula"

7:00 p.m. - "Giant Asian Mantises"

7:30 p.m. - "Silkmoths"

8:00 p.m. - "West African Giant Black Millipedes"

8:30 p.m. - "Harvester Ants"

9:00 p.m. - "Blue Death-Feigning Beetles"

9:30 p.m. - "Maggots"

10:00 p.m. - "Monarch Butterflies"

10:30 p.m. - "Discoid Cockroaches"

Saturday, April 4 (Chick Flick Weekend)

7:00 a.m. - Rock of Ages

10:10 a.m. - Miss Congeniality

12:50 p.m. - Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

3:30 p.m. - Dirty Dancing

6:05 p.m. - Pretty Woman

8:45 p.m. - Pitch Perfect

11:25 p.m. - Keeping Up with The Joneses

Sunday, April 5 (Chick Flick Weekend continued)

7:30 a.m. - Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

10:13 a.m. - Keeping Up with the Joneses

12:47 p.m. - Dirty Dancing

3:24 p.m. - Pretty Woman

6:05 p.m. - Pitch Perfect

8:45 p.m. - How to Be Single

11:20 p.m. - Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Saturday, April 11 (Superhero Movie Weekend)

7:30 a.m. - Back to the Future

10:10 a.m. - Holes

12:50 p.m. - Bolt

3:00 p.m. - Jumanji (1995)

5:30 p.m. - The Incredibles

8:10 p.m. - Spider-Man: Homecoming

11:20 p.m. - Guardians of the Galaxy

Sunday, April 12 (Superhero Movie Weekend continued)

7:30 a.m. - Holes

10:10 a.m. - Bolt

12:20 p.m. - Jumanji (1995)

2:50 p.m. - The Incredibles

5:30 p.m. - Spider-Man: Homecoming

8:40 p.m. - Guardians of the Galaxy

11:20 p.m. - Back to the Future

Saturday, April 18 (FunDay Weekend)

7:30 a.m. - What a Girl Wants

10:00 a.m. - Grown Ups

12:25 p.m. - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3:05 p.m. - Matilda

5:10 p.m. - Despicable Me

7:15 p.m. - Despicable Me 2

9:25 p.m. - Wreck-It Ralph

11:30 p.m. - The Jungle Book (2016)

Sunday, April 19 (FunDay Weekend continued)

8:00 a.m. - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

10:30 a.m. - Matilda

12:35 p.m. - The Jungle Book (2016)

3:05 p.m. - Despicable Me

5:10 p.m. - Despicable Me 2

7:20 p.m. - Wreck-It Ralph

9:25 p.m. - A Bug's Life

11:30 p.m. - Jumanji (1995)

Saturday, April 25 (Hunger Games Weekend)

8:00 a.m. - The Waterboy

10:00 a.m. - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

1:15 p.m. - The Hunger Games

4:30 p.m. - The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

8:05 p.m. - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

10:45 p.m. - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

Sunday, April 26 (Hunger Games Weekend continued)

7:30 a.m. - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

10:45 a.m. - The Hunger Games

2:00 p.m. - The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

5:30 p.m. - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

8:10 p.m. - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

11:25 p.m. - Guardians of the Galaxy