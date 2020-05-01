

Have you ever watched The Bold Type and wondered why you weren't cutting it up on screen with Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy)? Fancy a good time with the Good Trouble gang? Well, here's your chance. Freeform is launching its first-ever nation-wide virtual talent search to find fresh new faces for the network's bevy of projects.

The open call, which will run from May 1-8, is seeking actors from anywhere in the country who can play ages 18-25. Participants will need to submit a self-recorded video performing one of four monologues to be considered for future projects at the network. The deadline to submit is May 8 at 10/9c and you must be 18 years or older to apply.

"At Freeform, we are always looking for up-and-coming actors who have the passion and presence that permeate the screen," Elizabeth Boykewich, Freeform's senior vice president of casting, said in a statement. "During this time, we know that many actors are at home looking for new ways to be creative, so we look forward to seeing some inspired submissions from the community."

So shoot your shot, even if your only acting experience is pretending you're paying attention on a Zoom call. Just look at Never Have I Ever's breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who had no professional experience before landing the Netflix gig.

For more information on Freeform's virtual talent search, head over to www.castittalent.com/Freeform_Search.