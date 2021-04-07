Fox Announces Summer Lineup, Including MasterChef Legends, Crime Scene Kitchen, and Beat Shazam

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Fox

Spring break is over, and the school year will be winding down in no time, which means that TV networks are prepping their summer schedules. Of course, in TV land, summer actually begins in late spring, after the regular TV season lineup wraps up its season in May. Fox has unveiled its late spring/summer offerings, with a lot of unscripted and animated fare coming your way starting in late May.

The summer schedule kicks off May 23 with the season premiere of Duncanville, followed on May 25 by the return of Mental Samurai. Joel McHale's new series Crime Scene Kitchen will premiere on May 26 after The Masked Singer Season 5 finale. Almost a week later, Lego Masters returns to the schedule on June 1. A new season of MasterChef, MasterChef Legends, will turn up the heat in the kitchen on June 2. And on June 3, music buffs can try to Beat Shazam.

Check out the entire Fox summer schedule below. All times Eastern.

Sunday, May 23

8:30-9:00 p.m.: Duncanville

9:30-10:00 p.m.: Duncanville (Season premiere Part 2)



Tuesday, May 25

8:00-10:00 p.m.: Mental Samurai (Season premiere)



Wednesday, May 26

8:00-9:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season 5 finale)

9:00-10:00 p.m.: Crime Scene Kitchen



Monday, May 31

8:00-9:00 p.m.: Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns

9:00-9:30 p.m.: Housebroken

9:30-10:00 p.m.: Duncanville



Tuesdays, June 1

8:00-9:00 p.m.: Lego Masters

9:00-10:00 p.m.: Mental Samurai



Wednesdays, June 2

8:00-9:00 p.m.: MasterChef Legends

9:00-10:00 p.m.: Crime Scene Kitchen



Thursday, June 3

8:00-9:00 p.m.: Beat Shazam

