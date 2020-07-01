Fox News has fired America's Newsroom anchor Ed Henry amid allegations of sexual misconduct, TV Guide has confirmed. Henry, who previously acted as the network's chief White House correspondent during the Obama administration, was terminated after Fox News received a sexual misconduct allegation from a former employee. An investigation into the complaint was launched, and Henry was suspended the same day.

In an internal memo to the staff which was sent out Wednesday morning, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace wrote, "On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employees's attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago. We immediately retained an outside law firm (which has never represented Fox News in investigations or litigation) to independently investigate the claims. Ed was suspended the same day and immediately removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation. Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated." The cable news network went on to add, "Fox News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct, and discrimination. We will continue striving to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees."

A permanent replacement for Henry has not yet been named, but in the meantime, Fox News said that a rotating group of anchors will host America's Newsroom in his place. Sandra Smith will remain on as co-anchor of the program.

Over the past few years, several major figures at Fox News, including its founder and former CEO Roger Ailes and former O'Reilly Factor host Bill O'Reilly, have been ousted from the network as a result of sexual misconduct allegations.

Fox News' memo continues, "In January 2017 we overhauled our entire Human Resources operation and instituted extensive mandatory annual Inclusion and Harassment Prevention training which has since educated our entire workforce. We encourage any employee who has a sexual harassment, discrimination or misconduct complaint of any form to report it immediately, as we have said repeatedly over the last four years."