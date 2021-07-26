Fox Fall 2021 Premiere Dates: Here's When 9-1-1, The Masked Singer, and More Return

Join or Sign In
Fox is the latest network to reveal its fall 2021 premiere schedule, setting return dates for fan favorites like 9-1-1, The Resident, and The Masked Singer in late September. 9-1-1 will be joined by Scott Foley's new feel-good drama The Big Leap, starting Monday, Sept. 20. Our Kind of People, from Empire co-creator Lee Daniels, will follow The Resident on Tuesday nights beginning Tuesday, Sept. 21. If you're more in the mood for next-level singing competitions then you want to tune in on Wednesdays for The Masked Singer and Alter Ego, a new series in which aspiring singers perform as their dream selves via digital avatars and motion capture technology in front of all-star judges including Nick Lachey, Alanis Morissette, and more.
WWE's Friday Night Smackdown will continue on, you guessed it, Friday nights, andThursday Night Footballreturns to Fox on Thursday, Oct. 7. Of course, adult animation fans can look forward to animation domination returning to Sunday nights, with The Simpsons anchoring the two-hour block beginning at 8/7 beginning Sunday, Sept. 26.
Check out Fox's full fall premiere date schedule below.
Monday, Sept. 20
8/7c: 9-1-1 (Season 5 premiere)
9/8c: The Big Leap (Series premiere)
Tuesday, Sept. 21
8/7c: The Resident (Season 5 premiere)
9/8c: Our Kind of People (Series premiere)
Wednesday, Sept. 22
8/7c: The Masked Singer (Season 6 premiere)
9/8c: Alter Ego (Series premiere)
Thursday, Sept. 23
8/7c: The Masked Singer (Season 6 premiere part two)
9/8c: Alter Ego (Series premiere part two)
Sunday, Sept. 26
8/7c: The Simpsons (Season 33 premiere)
8:30/7:30c: The Great North (Season 2 premiere)
9/8c: Bob's Burgers (Season 12 premiere)
9:30/8:30c: Family Guy (Season 19 premiere)
Thursday, Oct. 7
8/7c: Thursday Night Football