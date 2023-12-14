Five Nights at Freddy's Is Available to Buy on Prime Video and Blu-ray

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Video game movies don't usually make a huge splash at the box office, but the Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation was a major exception to that rule, breaking pretty much every opening weekend record from video game adaptions and movies that were simultaneously released on streaming. Yes, this flick broke box office records even while anybody with a $5 Peacock subscription could stream it at home (and you still can, by the way).

It was the second extremely successful video game adaptation of the year, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie destroyed box office records earlier this year, raking in north of a billion dollars. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was only available in theaters at launch, which is why Five Nights at Freddy's was able to secure a box office record of its own.

Now, Five Nights at Freddy's—which tells the story of how some creepy old broken animatronic animals terrorize a night security guard (Josh Hutcherson) and his daughter—has broken free from the shackles of its subscription streaming service and is now available for you to own on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. Now you can watch this record-breaking video game adaptation whenever you want without needing to maintain a streaming subscription, and in a quality that no streaming service can match on 4K Blu-ray. Let's check out the options below.

Buy Five Nights at Freddy's 4K Blu-ray This set includes both 4K Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray copies of the film, along with a digital copy code and several behind-the-scenes featurettes. More importantly, though, this is the best quality version of the film available in any format. $28 at Amazon $28 at Walmart $31 at Best Buy

Buy Five Nights at Freddy's Blu-ray This is exactly the same content as the 4K set, just without the 4K disc—it's the same extra features, and it still includes a digital copy code for the film on Movies Anywhere. $23 at Amazon $23 at Walmart $26 at Best Buy

Buy Five Nights at Freddy's on digital If you don't want the physical disc but do want a sense of ownership, you can purchase Five Nights at Freddy's from digital storefronts as well. This is a Movies Anywhere film, which means the purchase can transfer across Vudu, Apple, Xbox and so on. $20 at Amazon

As mentioned before, Five Nights at Freddy's is also still available on Peacock, and so if all you want to do is watch the movie once, subscribing to Peacock is the best-value option since you get access to a plenty of other stuff to watch too.

