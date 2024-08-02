Everything to Know About Fire Country Season 3

Join or Sign In
Bode is going to try to officially be Cal Fire
Bode (Max Thieriot) may be a free man on CBS's firefighter drama Fire Country, but that doesn't mean the drama has stopped. When we last saw Bode, he was begging his uncle Luke (Michael Trucco) to pull some strings to ensure he ends up on a Cal Fire squad in Season 3. The big ask is going to put Bode right in the middle of a Leone civil war, as Sharon (Diane Farr) just declared she's coming for Luke's job after realizing his involvement in getting Manny (Kevin Alejandro) arrested.
Things aren't much better for Bode in his personal life. He watched Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) walk down the aisle to marry Diego (Rafael de la Fuente), but we don't know if she actually said "I do" or not. Across town, Jake (Jordan Calloway) was trying to process that former addict and high school troublemaker Rick (Adam Aalderks) may be Gen's (Alix West Lefler) biological father, making his quest for custody of his ex-fiancée's daughter much more complicated.
We fully expect the drama in Fire Country Season 3 to be as hot as the fires the Cal Fire team puts out in every episode, especially now that there's a spin-off in the works as well. Here's everything we know about Fire Country Season 3 so far.
Fire Country Season 3 will premiere Friday, Oct. 18 at 9/8c and air between S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Paramount+.
The headline of Fire Country Season 2 is that Bode made it out of prison. Jake told him in the Season 2 premiere that Bode might be Gen's biological father. Even though that ultimately turned out to be false, the idea of being a dad gave Bode something to hold on to and a reason to fight for his freedom. His good behavior and heroics at a campaign fire led to his sentence being commuted. He made it through the first 48 hours of transition but is now desperate to get a spot at a Cal Fire station so he can put his restless energy to good use.
While Bode is getting his professional life back on track, his love life is another story. He's still in love with Gabriela, and the two kissed during the final night of the campaign fire. But Gabriela still went through with her wedding to Diego — at least, we think she did. We never actually saw the two exchange vows.
"Gabriela and Diego's relationship is a smart match. He is the logical choice. He'll give her a great life. He's a sweet guy. He has a wonderful family. He's a talented guy. He's gorgeous. They obviously have chemistry. They go dancing together. Their marriage would be a strong one and a long one," showrunner Tia Napolitano told TV Guide after the Season 2 finale. "Is it her ultimate true love? I think that's for her to tell us and for us to explore."
Gabriela may not have said "I do," but her father did get to give her away, which was a dream come true. The dream was cut short when Manny had to immediately turn himself in to the police for assaulting Luke at the firefighter benefit. Manny is now going to have to start over like the inmates he's mentored for two seasons.
Now Eve (Jules Latimer) is running Three Rock in Manny's stead, and Jake remains captain of Station 42. It remains to be seen who will step in as Jake's boss after Vince (Billy Burke) was electrocuted in Season 2, causing heart problems that are going to force him into early retirement.
We are going to follow Bode's journey to becoming a full-time firefighter, which is easier said than done. The show will get to expand its storytelling because Bode is out of orange, though.
"He can have a lot more fun. He can have some joy at Smokey's and go to Jake's apartment and do things that a normal 30-year-old man can do," Napolitano revealed. "It'll feel very refreshing and a breath of fresh air because Bode hasn't been able to do those things for basically our entire show."
Fire Country is still going to focus on Three Rock and the inmates there, even if Bode is no longer one of them.
"We will continue to see the inmates on calls. These programs are always sort of in question," Napolitano told us. "What does it mean to work there? What are inmates getting to learn? We'll see their connection to 42. It'll still be part of the show's DNA, but we might tweak it a little bit."
We are expecting the full cast to return for Fire Country Season 3, even though some characters were involved in major cliffhangers in Season 2. Sabina Gadecki will not be returning for Season 3 after her character, Cara, died midway through last season.
If you want some more sizzling drama along the lines of Fire Country, check out our list of shows like Fire Country.
Yes! In the spring, CBS ordered Sheriff Country, which will follow Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin), Sharon's stepsister, who runs the Edgewater sheriff's department. She'll be investigating crimes in Edgewater while looking into a "mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter," per Variety. Fire Country Season 2 included a backdoor pilot for the new show. The spin-off is expected to premiere at midseason.
Fire Country Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Paramount+. Season 1 will also be available to stream on Netflix in August.