Game of Thrones' watch has ended, Fleabag raised an eyebrow to us for the last time, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend took its final bow, and The Big Bang Theory finally fixed that dang elevator. The last 12 months brought fans of some of television's biggest shows the one thing they've been missing: closure.

But even after the conclusion of so many important series, thus rendering those programs ineligible for our ranking of the 100 best shows on right now (words mean stuff!), the caliber of content may be stronger than ever before. In the last month alone, viewers have been able to watch new episodes of GLOW, Succession, Dear White People, and Power, and catch up on beloved series like The Crown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Supernatural, and The Good Fight before their new seasons premiere. And who hasn't gotten sucked into a marathon of SVU or Snapped at least once over the past year? This lineup will only grow in the future, with the launch of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, and, heck, even Quibi? Quibi! (Say it out loud, it's fun.)

That's our take, at least: Whittling down the list of best shows right now from some 1,700 options in this age of Peak TV was a painstaking task, and our editors and writers spent weeks arguing over which shows should make the cut. That some favorites were left off our definitive list speaks to the era; never has watching television been more rewarding than right now. These are the 100 best shows at this very moment. (You can check out the 2020 and 2018 rankings here.)

100. The Bachelor (ABC)

How to watch: Hulu

Your instinct may be to scoff at and dismiss The Bachelor, but you'd be wrong. The Bachelor and its spin-offs have accumulated over 40 seasons of television since 2002, with no sign of slowing down. Where its early-aughts reality peers have faded into irrelevance, The Bachelor remains incredibly popular, reinvigorated by social media and podcasting. Its "boy meets 30 girls and systematically dismisses them until only one remains" format is impeccable, allowing for unforgettable characters to emerge and jaw-dropping moments to unfold; if you watched Arie break up with Becca, you will never forget it as long as you live. The way real life manages to crack through the carefully crafted facade will always be interesting. -Liam Mathews

99. Miracle Workers (TBS)

How to watch: TBS, Amazon Prime Video

Miracle Workers is a heavenly comedy that offers an original take on the afterlife. Heaven is a corporation, and its CEO, God (Steve Buscemi), wants to destroy Earth to create a new restaurant, Lazy Susan's, where you float on an inner tube around a central island and snatch up different foods with a giant claw. It's up to two angels (Daniel Radcliffe and Gerladine Viswanathan) to stop this plan, and their mission seems impossible: get two humans to fall in love within two weeks and thereby prove that the planet is worth saving. Packed with clever jokes and a starry cast, Miracle Workers combines offbeat humor with a lot of heart to become a real must-watch. -Aliza Sessler

98. The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)

How to watch: CBS All Access, Amazon with CBS All Access add-on

Consider, if you will, a Twilight Zoneborn for 2019, still finding its sea legs in the fifth dimension but off to a promising start just the same. Jordan Peele's take on Rod Serling's iconic sci-fi anthology series was hit-and-miss in its first season, but The Twilight Zone has always been defined by its creative high points, and when the new version dazzles, it feels like stepping back in time to Serling's heyday. The reboot is steeped in affection for the legacy of the original, but it's at its best twisting classic stories in new directions, as it did in the first season finale, a playfully meta exploration of where the franchise fits today. Peele's Twilight Zone is an appealing blend of timeless fears and modern horrors that seems poised to get better with age. -Kelly Connolly

97. Dead to Me (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

What if Weeds, but good? That's kind of what Dead to Me pulls off while also providing Christina Applegate with a meaty return to episodic television. Dead to Me is Netflix in pure binge mode, with quick-burst episodes that build to outrageous cliffhangers and basically force viewers to keep watching. Fortunate, then, that the show itself is sneaky great, equal parts hilarious and tragic, as it deals with grief and female friendship and consistently finds new things to say about both. Applegate is the star here, absolutely owning the thing while barely breaking a sweat (her Emmy nomination is truly deserved), but Linda Cardellini matches her as the shattered Judy, and James Marsden brings his robotic Westworld smile to the proceedings as Judy's smarmy ex. Season 1 culminated in a cliffhanger ripped out of Sunset Boulevard. Here's hoping Season 2 holds it together better than Weeds did. -Christopher Rosen

96. Snapped (Oxygen)

How to watch: Oxygen, Amazon (available for purchase)

Twenty-four seasons into this true-crime favorite, Snapped is still proof that truth is stranger than fiction. (Remember that episode about the girl who went viral for her nonstop case of the hiccups and then went on to get life in prison for murdering somebody? I do.) It's also confirmation that not all true crime has to be misogynistic torture porn; in almost all of its cases, the murderer or perpetrator is a woman. Snapped has a knack for surfacing the most bizarre, salacious, and macabre cases on television. Give me 24 more seasons. -Lauren Zupkus

95. Love Island (ITV2)

How to watch: Hulu

If you only watched CBS's Love Island, you probably thought it was a surprisingly earnest show in which several couples appeared to find themselves in loving, healthy relationships. But if you've had the pleasure of watching the British original, you know that, while sweet and entertaining in its own way, the U.S. version pales in comparison to the ruthlessly dramatic U.K. original. Because of its extended timeline (the U.S. version only aired 22 episodes, compared to the U.K.'s 49 per season) and twists like Casa Amore, even the strongest couples find themselves pushed to their breaking points in the British flagship. And thanks to an endless supply of messy betrayals, savage recouplings, and hilarious quips by our favorite narrator, we're already counting the days until the first winter edition premieres in 2020. -Sadie Gennis

94. Hanna (Amazon)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The 2011 movie Hannawas frickin' awesome, and part of the reason was that it cut the fat, telling a simple story and filling it with killer action. Amazon's TV version fleshes out the movie's bones with a deep dive into character development, particularly with the villain, Marissa (Cate Blanchett in the movie, Mireille Enos in the show), adding layers we didn't even know we wanted. Plus it doesn't skimp on the good stuff, location-hopping through Europe with plenty of bone-breaking, car-crashing action sequences. And a big shout-out to Esme Creed-Miles, who slays it while taking over the role of the lead character from Saoirse Ronan. -Tim Surette

93. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

With its gorgeous production design and a genuinely spooky story, Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina shares more in common with the likes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer than its cheesy (if beloved) '90s predecessor. Kiernan Shipka is charming as Sabrina, of course, but the show's real magic comes courtesy of its supporting cast, including Sabrina's aunts -- the daffy, good-natured Hilda (Lucy Davis) and the arrogant and exacting Zelda (Miranda Otto) -- and her cousin, Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), who often serves as Sabrina's cheeky and stylish voice of reason. Throw in fun, campy horror and plenty of girl-power moments that will have you wishing for a coven of your own, and it's easy to see why Sabrina is such deliciously wicked binge. -Noelene Clark

92. The Society (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

A great blend of over-the-top twists (murder! A poisoned pie!) and an existential examination of fate versus free will, The Society's 10-episode first season wasn't perfect, but it was a perfect binge that left viewers with lots of questions to mull over. Are the sins of the previous generation so ingrained in our society that history is forever doomed to repeat itself? Or can today's youth find a way to create something better? How does a teen know anything about The Poseidon Adventure? And oh yeah, what's the deal with that dog?

It's rare that viewers are able to enjoyably engage with the same show on levels ranging from serious philosophical debate to theorizing about the puzzle box mythology to passionately shipping different romantic pairings and LOL-ing at solid memes. But The Society does it all. It's an ambitious young adult drama that had us hooked from the start. -Sadie Gennis

91. American Horror Story (FX)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix

The best thing about American Horror Story is baked into the premise: its ability to reinvent itself completely year after year. Because of that, even when the series has delivered dud seasons in the past (I'm still mad at the time I wasted suffering through Freak Show), viewers were able to maintain faith that the show could right the wrongs in the next installment. That faith paid off wonderfully in the most recent season, Apocalypse, which saw the witches from Coven doing battle against the Antichrist from Murder House. The season felt like a return to form for the FX anthology with its unexpectedly focused storytelling and smart character development. And with its upcoming season set to have a 1980s slasher theme, hopes are high for the series' future as well. -Sadie Gennis

90. Black Monday (Showtime)

How to watch: Showtime, Amazon with Showtime add-on, Hulu with Showtime add-on

Let's get this out of the way: Black Monday won't be everyone's cup of tea. Jokes land hard. The tone waffles. The humor is crass and sometimes offensive. But all of that's the point, and exactly why Showtime's wild send-up of the 1980s is one of TV's most off-the-wall delights. As Maurice Monroe, Don Cheadle flirts with his House of Lies past, only this time he's a black Wall Street trader swept up in cloud of cocaine, conspiracies, and controversies. And with the fantastic Regina Hall playing his put-upon partner, Dawn, Mo oversees an outrageous band of misfits who recall retro fare like Revenge of the Nerds andThe Bad News Bears, making for a mash-up parody we didn't know we needed. -Malcolm Venable

89. Mayans M.C. (FX)

How to watch: Hulu

There was no guarantee Mayans M.C., a spin-off of Sons of Anarchy that follows the Latino bikers of the Mayans motorcycle club, would be successful out of the gate. In fact, given the messy way its parent series went out, we were skeptical that FX show could tell us a story that would make us want to return to this world. Luckily, Mayans exceed expectations by bridging the worlds of the two series in clever, surprising ways in its first season, bringing in familiar characters only when and if it made sense to do so. The show steered away from Jax Teller, SAMCRO, and the realm of predictability, and toward a narrative that proved the show was more than just testosterone-drenched melodrama milking the now-familiar thrills of outlaw culture. Mayans M.C. has a very specific story to tell, one that has potentially far-reaching consequences, and that deepens the show's relevance. It remains to be seen whether Mayans will reach the same heights as Sons, but so far, it's on the right track. -Kaitlin Thomas

88. Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

How to watch: Hulu

As SVU prepares to enter its history-making 21st season, it's hard not to be in awe of the NBC procedural, which is both a cultural touchstone and a perfect show to marathon for eight-plus hours on a rainy day, sick day, or any day, really. While there were once doubts that the show could survive the departure of Chris Meloni, who left following Season 12 in 2011, SVU proved its adaptability, delivering some of its most memorable episodes and gripping storylines in the years since.

This is thanks in no small part to Mariska Hargitay, who has anchored the series since its inception and has become an inspiring advocate for victims of sexual assault in her personal life. But the show also wouldn't be where it is today without its rotating ensemble cast, including Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Danny Pino, Raúl Esparza, and -- of course -- SVU OGs like Ice-T, Richard Belzer, and Dann Florek. And with Warren Leight, who breathed new life into the series when he first took over as showrunner in Season 13, returning to the helm for the upcoming 21st season, there's no indication SVU will be showing its age any time soon. -Sadie Gennis

87. Supernatural (The CW)

How to watch: Netflix

It's hard to imagine The CW without Supernatural, a show that can kick you in the gut with deep, emotional storytelling in one moment, scare the socks off your feet in the next, and then make you scratch your head and wonder what the heck you just watched. More than just a show about two brothers fighting demons -- both physical and metaphorical -- Supernatural is a heartfelt drama that appeals to the weirdo with deep-seated family issues in all of us. While we're sad that the upcoming season will be the show's last, we take comfort in knowing we have hundreds of episodes we can always return to, so it's not like the Winchesters will ever be too far. -Keisha Hatchett

86. Fargo (FX)

How to watch: Hulu

The reason Fargo is so low on this list might be recency bias toward newer stuff. It's been more than two years since we last visited the cold world Noah Hawley inherited from the Coen brothers, so... out of sight, out of mind? Hawley built his own universe of symbolic mythology, with wondrous images that stick in your mind long after the episode is over, even if you don't know what they mean (yes, I'm talking about the UFOs in Season 2). Season 4 is coming in 2020, with Chris Rock starring as the leader of a Midwestern crime family in the 1950s. If it's anywhere near as good as the first three seasons, Fargo will be way higher on this list next year. -Liam Mathews

85. Vikings (History)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

Vikings may not be operating at its peak anymore, but the History drama still delivers a captivating family saga with impressive consistency. Having survived the loss of its lead, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), years ago, Vikings has evolved into a true ensemble drama that balances history, mythology, and some of the best battle sequences you'll find on TV. And with the knowledge that next season will be its last, we're already bracing ourselves for all the deaths the final chapter will bring and pondering what sort of legacy the Lothbroks will leave behind once the sixth season premieres on History this winter. -Sadie Gennis

84. The Good Doctor (ABC)

How to watch: Hulu

You know how good it feels after a long day to light some candles, turn on some soft adult contemporary music, and settle into a nice hot bath with the drink of your choice? The Good Doctor is the television equivalent of that. At the heart of the show is Freddie Highmore's sensitive and nuanced performance as Shaun Murphy, a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who inspires the people around him to be the best version of themselves. The Good Doctor feels good to watch, because even if there's drama, the show is ultimately about good people doing the best they can. -Megan Vick

83. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

What if X-Men was honest about how messed up it is that a reclusive billionaire can collect superpowered kids like action figures, and then explored how that trauma shaped them once they'd grown into adulthood? That's basically the premise of the hilarious yet brutal The Umbrella Academy on Netflix. This series is catnip for fantasy, sci-fi, and comic book fans since it has time travel, superpowers, a race against the apocalypse, a duo of lovable assassins, and even aliens. With a star-studded cast and a breakneck pace that will keep you bingeing, The Umbrella Academy is proof there's still room for more superhero shows on TV (as long as they're this good). -Lindsay MacDonald

82. Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

How to watch: Hulu

Grandfather-grandson bonding is something that's typically geared toward stimulating the more earnest receptors in our brains, but sometimes you need to put that part of your brain on drugs. That's what Rick and Morty does as it catapults a thousand miles a minute through an incomprehensible animated universe, while keeping the story cemented in the relationship between Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty Smith, both hilariously voiced by creator Justin Roiland. And while the Season 3 finale most certainly subverted expectations about the direction of the show, isn't that exactly the point? -Tony Maccio

81. Chicago Fire (NBC)

How to watch: NBC, Hulu

When it comes to shows about firefighters, Dick Wolf's steamy procedural burns brighter than the rest. Armed with a stellar cast, thrilling action sequences, and touching friendships that feel almost too good for this world, Chicago Fire is a great reminder that nice things do exist -- not least in the form of Jesse Spencer. -Keisha Hatchett

80. The Walking Dead (AMC)

How to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

It's astonishing what The Walking Dead pulled off in Season 9 under new showrunner Angela Kang. Last summer, after the show's two worst seasons, news broke that star Andrew Lincoln was leaving and fans wondered how The Walking Dead would survive without him. But Kang and her reinvigorated cast not only made the season's five episodes with Lincoln the show's best run in years, they completely reinvented the series in the wake of his departure. Season 9 recaptured the shocking spirit of the early seasons and made us care about the characters again (even the new ones) -- no small feat this deep in its run. TV's biggest (non-Game of Thrones) franchise doesn't get enough credit for everything it's accomplished. -Liam Mathews

79. Lucifer (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Luciferis a series that's easy to write off because its premise -- the devil runs away from hell to play hooky in Los Angeles and ends up consulting for the LAPD -- seems like it'll get old fast. But the show was saved from cancellation by Netflix for a reason, and the fourth season delivered some of the best episodes yet. With rewarding character growth and its pitch-perfect ability to laugh at its own ludicrous antics, Lucifer (starring the beguiling Tom Ellis) is a must-binge. -Krutika Mallikarjuna

78. Are You the One? (MTV)

How to watch: MTV, Amazon (available for purchase)

We're living in peak influencer culture, and these days it seems people are looking more for exposure than serious romantic partners when they sign up for a dating show. With the odds they're given on The Bachelor, who could blame them? But Are You the One? is different. Every contestant on the show has a predetermined perfect match, and it's up to them to figure out who that match may be. Sure, it still follows some basic touchstones of today's reality shows -- extremely photogenic contestants, teary-eyed confessionals, and sloppy, bad decisions -- but knowing that there's a soulmate in the house for everyone means there's something a bit more earnest about the MTV series. Since its inception in 2014, Are You the One? has resulted in a marriage, three babies and countless relationships. And in its eighth and most recent season, the show features an entirely sexually fluid cast, giving some much-needed visibility to the queer community and officially establishing itself as one of the best dating shows on TV. -Lauren Zupkus

77. Black Mirror (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Black Mirror fans might've been disappointed by the most recent season -- including the elementary nature of some of the technologies involved -- but between Bandersnatch and a handful of stand-out moments in some of the new episodes, there's no doubt that the series still has some things to say. As we continue recklessly further into a century marred by environmental blights, potentially dangerous artificial intelligence, job-stealing robots, and dehumanizing social media, chances are we won't be seeing many more of these optimistic installments going forward, which isn't necessarily a terrible thing. -Amanda Bell

76. Queen Sugar (OWN)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video, OWN

Ava DuVernay's adaptation of Natalie Baszile's novel captures the beauty and complexities of black family life. Now in its fourth season, the impeccably shot Queen Sugar continues to resonate with its dedicated audience thanks to a rich, compelling story and a talented ensemble who deliver Emmy-worthy performances week in and week out. -Keisha Hatchett

75. Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

How to watch: Netflix

Fifteen seasons in, Grey's Anatomy has never felt more relevant. The long-running medical drama masterfully spins sensitive, topical stories into gripping narratives that keep viewers on their toes. Each hour is an emotional rollercoaster, dancing around the intrinsically messy lives of these ridiculously good-looking doctors while offering up adept social commentary about the world we live in. A tantalizing cocktail of bold storytelling and romance novel erotica, Grey's Anatomy is medicine for the mind, body, and soul. -Keisha Hatchett

74. Perpetual Grace, LTD (Epix)

How to watch: Epix, Amazon with Epix add-on

Perpetual Grace, LTD is a true original at a time when originality feels like it is on its last legs. Like creator Steven Conrad's other critically beloved series, Patriot, Perpetual Grace is difficult to describe to those who haven't seen it. The noir crime thriller follows a former firefighter (Jimmi Simpson) who finds himself at the center of a plot to con a corrupt pastor (Ben Kingsley) and his wife (Jacki Weaver) and take on the identity of their equally corrupt, magic-obsessed son (Damon Herriman) -- only to discover the son is suspected of murder. With breathtaking cinematography, catchy music written by Conrad himself, and an immediately memorable supporting cast, the series blends an off-kilter sense of humor with an engrossing story that quickly spirals out of control. It might not be a series for everyone, but that's one of the best things about Peak TV. -Kaitlin Thomas

73. Derry Girls (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

The riotously funny Derry Girls follows four teenage Irish girls and their English friend James at an (almost) all-girls Catholic school. Now in its second season, the Netflix comedy puts a humorous spin on what it was like to grow up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, amidst the decades-long period of unrest known as the Troubles. That might sound less than fun, but tucked between the ever-present army checkpoints and violence is a perfect coming-of-age series about family, relationships, and friendship.

While most Derry Girls episodes tell stand-alone (and often quite absurd) stories -- like the one where Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) pretends to have witnessed a religious miracle in order to win the affections of the hot local priest -- the series knows just when to upend expectations by delivering an emotional gut-punch, like Clare's (Nicola Coughlan) heartwarming and hilarious coming out in the Season 1 finale. And perhaps the most underrated thing about Derry Girls is the truly impressive face acting on display by leading lady Saoirse-Monica Jackson. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, watch your back. -Kaitlin Thomas

72. Kidding (Showtime)

How to watch: Showtime, Amazon with Showtime add-on, Hulu with Showtime add-on

Jim Carrey -- funny guy, right? Well, not so much when he's a powder keg of anxiety ready to blow in a fit of violence. Showtime's dark comedy Kidding sees Carrey playing a Peter Pan-type children's show host who is slowly cracking under the pressure of life's awful realities. It's a brutal examination of the masks we wear just to seem sane in this world of death, divorce, and disenfranchisement. But it's not all doom and gloom; it's actually a look at the ongoing struggle between good and evil, with Carrey's character providing plenty of optimism to counterbalance all the terrible things going on. It looks like he's fighting a losing battle, but he's still fighting, and that's the message. -Tim Surette

71. The Challenge (MTV)

How to watch: MTV, Amazon (available for purchase)

MTV's The Challenge, which started off as a crossover between the Real World and Road Rules franchises, has grown into a cultural phenomenon all its own. The reality show builds on the drama and betrayals of its previous outings by circulating veteran competitors into new seasons, while stirring the pot with fresh faces hungry for their 15 minutes of reality TV fame. The recent casting decision to start pulling in people from Big Brother and U.K. reality shows has greatly improved the political game, and it's also brought in new fans curious to see how their BB faves fare in this new environment. There is simply no other reality show like The Challenge on television, and it's the best it's been in years. -Megan Vick

70. Euphoria (HBO)

How to watch: HBO, Amazon with HBO add-on, Hulu with HBO add-on

HBO's risqué teen drama features lots of drug use, teenagers having sex, and a sexually explicit animated fanfic about One Direction's Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Confident in its rule-breaking, Euphoria also showed Zendaya as we've never seen her before, drugged out and disrespectful, playing fresh-out-of-rehab Rue in one of the year's finest and most stunning performances.

Beneath its provocative premise, Euphoria has an important message about what it's like to be a teenager in 2019 -- to inherit all the trauma and mistakes of previous generations while being perpetually in proximity to more information and chemical remedies than ever before. Through Rue, her best friend Jules (Hunter Schafer), and her peers Maddie (Alexa Demie) and Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Euphoria delves deep into the psyches of young people struggling to figure out how to navigate life and find bliss wherever they can. It's an intoxicating story that, combined with its trippy camera techniques, dreamy colors, and outrageous costume choices, makes for an otherworldly viewing experience. -Malcolm Venable

69. The Expanse (Amazon)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

There's a very good reason fans were outraged when Syfy canceled The Expanse after three seasons: It's one of the best sci-fi shows -- if not the best -- of the past decade. Fortunately, Amazon had the good sense to appreciate this complex political drama, picking it up for a fourth season that will find Holden (Steven Strait) and his crew exploring a new planet on the other side of The Rings. And hopefully, The Expanse's new home on Amazon will lead to more viewers discovering this action-packed, character-driven, protomolecule-terrorized drama that is the closest we've gotten to a worthy successor to Battlestar Galactica since that series went off the air in 2009. -Sadie Gennis

68. Gentleman Jack (HBO)

How to watch: HBO, Amazon with HBO add-on, Hulu with HBO add-on

Suranne Jones is a star. That much is clear. And Suranne Jones playing Anne Lister -- the real-life industrialist in the 1800s whose five-million-word coded diary forever changed the way lesbian history is viewed -- is a performance you'd be remiss not to watch. Gentleman Jack creator Sally Wainwright more than does justice to the incredible true story of Lister and her romance with (and eventual marriage to) sheltered heiress Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle), but it's the cheekiness and heartbreak Jones brings to the lead role that makes this historical drama so compelling. Do yourself a favor and watch this star-making turn already. -Sadie Gennis

67. Mindhunter (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

From the start, Mindhunter has boasted searing character work by actors playing the most notorious murderers in American history, coupled with a knack for fleshing out their terrible crimes through eerie dialogue. But as the drama's long-awaited second season confirmed, the show's heroes are the most complicated figures of all. In its sophomore run, Mindhunter put the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit to work, as Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) investigated the infamous Atlanta child murders while Dr. Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) held down the fort at Quantico with some killer interviews. As fascinating as their on-the-clock adventures continue to be, the show's laser focus on the team's personal strife, which has only intensified as their project expands, is what really makes Mindhunter a must-binge for true-crime fans. -Amanda Bell

66. Murder for Hire (Oxygen)

How to watch: Oxygen, Amazon (available for purchase)

After Oxygen pivoted to "True Crime All the Time" in 2017, its newer shows have seemed to blend together into an endless stream of entertaining but indiscernible murder reenactments. Murder for Hire is the exception, as it finds a unique vantage point from which to tell its story: The central figure in each episode is someone who has had a hit put out on them and thankfully lived to tell the tale. Damning footage of actual police sting operations and the complex emotions expressed by the victims, who are often targeted by a loved one, make this the most gripping show the network has put out in years. -Lauren Zupkus

65. Insecure (HBO)

How to watch: HBO, Amazon with HBO add-on, Hulu with HBO add-on

Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly's (Yvonne Orji) black girl magic has been on an extended hiatus after Season 3 ended last year with the hope that Issa might finally get her act together. Their hilarious hijinks and enduring love for one another have earned Insecure devoted fans who've learned to live in their La La Land -- and who can't wait to see what happens next. -Malcolm Venable

64. Beat Bobby Flay (Food Network)

How to watch: Hulu

Each episode of Beat Bobby Flay tells the truly wild story of a person (Bobby Flay) who thinks he is so good at what he does (cooking) that he challenges other people (chefs from around the country) to come on national TV so they can attempt to beat him at his own game. They do this by cooking the same dish, in the same amount of time, for a panel to judge in a blind taste test. The competing chefs all arrive with a signature dish they've made probably hundreds and hundreds of times, but most of the time they end up losing to Flay, a veteran of shows like Iron Chef America, who supposedly has no idea what he will be cooking before filming begins.

And that's the secret to Beat Bobby Flay: Not only do viewers buy into the mystique that he is actually that good, but the show only works because of the obnoxious ego at its center, which probably grows each and every time Bobby walks away a winner. Even if the entire Food Network show is rigged, it doesn't matter, because Beat Bobby Flay is pure entertainment. And once you start watching the show, you'll keep on watching it until you finally stumble upon a rare episode where someone does, in fact, beat Bobby Flay. And it'll be glorious. -Kaitlin Thomas

63. Doctor Who (BBC America)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Doctor Whoredefines itself every few seasons, but in all the ways that matter, Doctor Who is always the same. The British sci-fi behemoth has the best secret to longevity in all of television -- its main character can be played by anyone -- but it stays vital because of how simple the story is at its core: A two-hearted alien travels through time and space and tries to help. And while Doctor Who underwent its biggest transformation yet in its most recent season (for the first time in the character's 56-year history, the Doctor is now played by a woman, Jodie Whittaker), the series has been refreshingly cool about her history-making casting. The show may be more aware now of what it means to move through history with less privilege, but the character hasn't changed. Whittaker's Doctor takes charge, asks questions, tinkers with gadgets, and gets into scrapes like all the rest. Watching her is a reminder of what representation can do in every genre. -Kelly Connolly

62. Doom Patrol (DC Universe)

How to watch: DC Universe

There's a lot of superhero programming out there, and though the superpowers may be different in each series, the stories are often the same: Reluctant hero gets abilities, struggles with newfound responsibility, tries to balance being a regular person, blah, blah, blah. That's why any variation on the formula feels like a godsend, and Doom Patrol takes conventional superhero origin tropes and force-feeds them LSD for a ride unlike anything else.

Doom Patrol's ragtag collection of outcast heroes deal with a donkey butt that is a portal to another dimension, singing blue hologram horse heads, and Nazi marionette puppets -- and those are just in the first few episodes. But beyond the creative insanity that distinguishes it from other shows in its genre, Doom Patrol still manages to tell emotional stories about broken heroes, thanks to showrunner Jeremy Carver, who did the same when he worked on the early and excellent seasons of Supernatural. -Tim Surette

61. Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

How to watch: Hulu

If you've been ignoring Steven Universe because you think animation is only for kids, you're missing out, because this groundbreaking, Emmy-winning gem is a treat for all ages. It centers on a scrappy team of misfits who protect the Earth (and Beach City, the small town where they live) from otherworldly threats, à la Buffy's Scooby gang. The core members are three super-powered aliens -- Amethyst, Pearl, and Garnet, the latter of which is cut from the same cloth as Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman -- and a half-human, half-alien named Steven. He's an adorable boy who embarks on all sorts of adventures to save the world and unravel the mystery of his heritage. Connie, his human best friend, is Stranger Things' Mike to Steven's Eleven, or Doctor Who's Rose to Steven's Ten, only Connie also has awesome sword skills. Plus, the show boasts original songs that are actual earworms. And with its uplifting, self-affirming message, it'll make you cry as much as any episode of Queer Eye. Steven has had five seasons and a movie so far, and we'd watch him forever. -Noelene Clark

60. Dear White People (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

It's a running joke within the third season of Dear White People how exhausting a show can be once it hits its third season, especially when it's on Netflix. No one wants to see the same tricks again. But Dear White People has the kind of audacious intelligence where it can point out that potential pitfall in a bit of meta humor, while nimbly ensuring that the dramedy doesn't fall into the same trap.

With everyone now in the thick of the Winchester University scandal together, the show's conversations about race, identity, political correctness, and #MeToo are deeper than ever before. The third season's shift in focus from the individual to the collective group of students residing at Armstrong Parker further highlights the show's ability to balance its self-aware humor with its sharp social commentary. Three seasons in, and Dear White People continues to start pressing conversations about this turbulent social climate, and they're doing it better than anyone else right now. -Megan Vick

59. Westworld (HBO)

How to watch: HBO, Amazon with HBO add-on, Hulu with HBO add-on

OK, so maybe Season 2 went a little bit off the rails... four or five times. Maybe Dolores' (Evan Rachel Wood) arc is more of a boring, diagonal line. Maybe the hosts teleporting into a digital robot paradise was a bit weird. Maybe the internet sleuthed a little too hard, ruining every possible plot. But few shows go as big as Westworlddoes, and its ambitions to apply classic philosophy to modern technology, while at times wordy and pompous, are profound when they're achieved. Episodes like "Riddle of the Sphinx" and "Kiksuya" show that Westworld can be excellent when it flushes out all the bugs. And though the show may go too far up its own ass when it's trying to outsmart its overly curious fans, it still has a core that makes it one of TV's best series when everything comes together. -Tim Surette

58. Superstore (NBC)

How to watch: NBC, Hulu

Superstore is possibly one of those shows that you started watching, loved, and then eventually fell too far behind to catch up. But you really, really should. Season 4 of the charming NBC sitcom was possibly its best yet, tackling unions, immigration, and ICE raids in a more heartfelt way than any other show on TV. -Krutika Mallikarjuna

57. Big Brother (CBS)

How to watch: CBS All Access, Amazon with CBS All Access add-on

Currently in its 21st season, Big Brother is still managing to find ways to live up to its motto, "Expect the unexpected." The constant new hiccups, such as this summer's Camp Comeback twist, keep houseguests and viewers on their toes, while trusty stalwarts like OTEV and Zingbot provide the comforts of tradition. And while not all of the twists Big Brother introduces each summer are necessarily successful or beloved by fans (never say the words "Battle of the Block" to me again), it's nearly impossible to get bored watching the competition series, even two decades in. -Sadie Gennis

56. This Is Us (NBC)

How to watch: NBC, Hulu

This Is Us single-handedly breathed a few extra years of life into broadcast by proving that a bonafide network hit is still possible in the streaming age. The dramatic pull of this show and its awards gravitas are accomplishments that aren't to be sneezed at. The third season of This Is Us began to show its emotional manipulation puppet strings a little too much for some fans to take, but it also produced episodes like Susan Kelechi Watson's stellar "Our Little Island Girl" and earned Mandy Moore her first Emmy nomination for playing a widow coming to terms with the fact that she didn't know her allegedly perfect husband as well as she thought.

It may not be the talk of the town that it once was, but This Is Us can still create authentic and memorable moments that keep us invested in the Pearson family. The show proves that heartfelt emotional dramas still resonate in this cynical age, and we should toast to that. -Megan Vick

55. Los Espookys (HBO)

How to watch: HBO, Amazon with HBO add-on, Hulu with HBO add-on

HBO's Spanish-language comedy Los Espookys is so singularly absurd that it begs for a rewatch, just so you can make sure you caught and appreciated its many layers of humor. The series, co-created by Fred Armisen, follows a group of friends in an unnamed Latin American country who start a business scaring people in ways that are often odd but always hilarious. A priest wants to fake an exorcism to gain clout? An ambassador wants to stage being trapped in a cursed mirror to get an extra week of vacation? Los Espookys are on the job.

The breezily surreal comedy is imbued with a sense of earnestness that fuels its humor. When Tati (Ana Fabrega) reveals that she's taken a gig operating the second hand in a clock tower to earn extra cash, her friends treat it with the same weight as they do Renaldo's (Bernardo Velsasco) quest to turn Los Espookys into a successful business. That's because underneath the gags and gore, Los Espookys is a show about people trying to find their passions and the off-kilter paths they take to achieve their goals -- even if the goal is to become Cirque du Soleil. (Not to be in it, but to be it, tents and all.) -Sadie Gennis

54. The Masked Singer (Fox)

How to watch: Hulu

The Masked Singer, the most underestimated show of the season, not only hit viewership highs for Fox, but it united a divided America. Whether you thought it was too ridiculous to even acknowledge or you thought it was a family-friendly godsend at a time when everybody could use a pick-me-up, you thought about it; the sight of a coquettish pink poodle, a sexy alien, and a slightly scary bumblebee was too crazy (and too cool) to ignore. And while The Masked Singer is great, goofy fun, many of the unmasked singers, including Ricki Lake and Tori Spelling, described their experience on the show as cathartic -- a chance to disappear and rediscover themselves -- making for a reality series that was surprisingly wholesome and pure. It's also the only place in the entire universe where T-Pain could beat Gladys Knight in a singing contest and not cause riots in the streets. -Malcolm Venable

53. The Terror (AMC)

How to watch: Hulu, Amazon with AMC add-on

Few horror shows genuinely get to your insides like The Terror, an anthology series that adds supernatural flourishes to real historical events. The first season -- which depicted the British Royal Navy's attempts to find the Northwest Passage in the 1840s, but with a monstrous twist -- featured tremendous acting from master of disaster Jared Harris (Chernobyl), wonderful cinematography of a desolate and haunting landscape, and a bunch of men dying horrifically. Season 2, which sets a Japanese ghost story in the 1940s internment camps, proves the series' successful blend of history and horror was more than just a one-time deal. -Tim Surette

52. Shrill (Hulu)

How to watch: Hulu

In the fourth episode of Aidy Bryant's hit Hulu comedy Shrill, her character, Annie, finds herself at a so-called Fat Babe Pool Party, where a group of average-to-plus-sized women are swimming, dancing, drinking, and unselfconsciously enjoying themselves in a way Hollywood typically reserves for the young and thin. It's not the only empowering moment in the show, based on Lindy West's memoir of the same name; Annie also stands up to her boss, takes control of her love life, and hunts down her online troll. But it's the powerful pool scene -- which allows Annie to defy the societal conditioning that makes her feel like she has to hide her body -- that earned Shrill's spot among the 100 Best Shows. -Noelene Clark

51. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX)

How to watch: Hulu

There's a reason It's Always Sunny in Philadelphiaremains one of TV's best comedies after 14 seasons: The gang at Paddy's Pub is always willing to surprise us. These surprises are almost always hilarious, often gross, and occasionally even heartfelt. And though you might not have watched all 140-plus episodes, chances are that you still know the biggest jokes and memes from It's Always Sunny because they've become a part of our pop culture lexicon. -Rachel Paige

50. Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

How to watch: CBS All Access, Amazon with CBS All Access add-on

Star Trek: Discovery came out swinging in its second season, delivering breathtaking action sequences, a grander story saturated with optimism, and, most importantly, Bearded Spock (Ethan Peck). The show strikes a delicate balance between calling back to the original series through Spock and the dashing Captain Pike (Anson Mount), and pushing the boundaries of the Trekverse with exciting new storytelling. Discovery proves that nostalgia and modernity aren't mutually exclusive. -Keisha Hatchett

49. Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

How to watch: Netflix

We've been without our favorite gun-slinging, whiskey-shooting demon-slayer longer than we'd like, due to financial troubles plaguing Wynonna Earp's production company. But while we haven't returned to Purgatory since last summer (the show will return for Season 4 in 2020), the supernatural Western about an unconventional heroine (Melanie Scrofano) sending demons to hell alongside a formerly immortal Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) and a sister who is literally half-angel (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) remains a powerful force for good on-screen and off. With inclusive casting and a famously kind fanbase, Wynnona Earp is groundbreaking in more ways than one. -Kaitlin Thomas

48. The Other Two (Comedy Central)

How to watch: Comedy Central

Comedy Central's freshman show biz satire, The Other Two, follows two washed-up millennial siblings (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) who may finally get their moment in the spotlight when their 13-year-old brother (the adorable Case Walker) becomes an overnight YouTube singing sensation known to his fans as Chase Dreams. Throw in hilarious supporting performances from Ken Marino, Wanda Skyes, and Molly Shannon, plus musical gems like "Marry U at Recess," "My Brother's Gay and That's Okay!" and "Stink," and you get a spot-on critique of fame and influencer culture that is far sweeter than you might think. -Noelene Clark

47. Good Girls (NBC)

How to watch: Netflix

As women in Hollywood fight for better representation and more autonomy, Jenna Bans' intelligent and consistently underrated drama Good Girls exemplifies how to portray multifaceted female characters while also keeping fans on the edge of our seats. The premise -- Retta, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman play three suburban moms who rob a bank to pay their bills -- sounds like a great movie, but Bans and her writers have found a way to turn it into two seasons of thrilling TV, with at least one more on the way. -Megan Vick

46. Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

How to watch: Netflix

Is any show having as much fun as Legends of Tomorrow? The CW's zaniest series not only recognizes but absolutely relishes in the whimsy of its time-traveling superhero team-up premise. Thanks to its crazy storylines (remember the Jane Austen episode that turned into a Bollywood number?), clever episode titles (hey there, "Legends of To-Meow Meow"), and delightful ensemble, Legends just keeps getting bigger and better with each season. -Keisha Hatchett

45. Lodge 49 (AMC)

How to watch: Hulu, Amazon with AMC add-on

Lodge 49 follows a surfer bro who joins a fraternal lodge, where he finds out he might be the Messiah, and there's a guy who chases crows, and-- you know, describing Lodge 49 is a total disservice to the show. The light-hearted drama depicts the drabness of existence and mixes in spiritual ideology for a wacky adventure about finding life's meaning and one's place in the universe. It's weird, sure, but the characters' connections are rich, the layman's dialogue is transformed into poetry, and the stakes -- which would be considered low for other shows -- are relatable (don't act like you don't stress when rent is due). And no blurb about Lodge 49 would be complete without throwing praising Wyatt Russell, whose flawless performance makes for one of TV's greatest new characters. -Tim Surette

44. I Think You Should Leave (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Tim Robinson walks a fine line between confidently striding through lung-busting LOL comedy and sheepishly tipping over into absurd nonsense, preferring to gamble on what he thinks is funny instead of aiming to please everyone else. Half of I Think You Should Leave's sketches probably sounded dreadful spilling out of Robinson's mouth during his pitch, but makes them funny even when they have no business being so. If Robinson is silly, it's funny. If he's sad, it's funny. If he's serious, it's funny. Everything he does is funny. If he gave a eulogy at a funeral, we'd be rolling in the aisles. -Tim Surette

43. Vida (Starz)

How to watch: Starz, Amazon with Starz add-on, Hulu with Starz add-on

Vida is the tale of a fractured family trying to heal as much as it's an unflinching look at gentrification in L.A.'s historic Mexican-American community, and it excels at making sisters Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera) feel like friends. Complex and addictive, Vida is also filled with lots of hot sex -- including queer sex -- but depicted in ways that refute the cis male gaze, allowing the show to marry the personal and political in a very vital way. -Malcolm Venable

42. Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

How to watch: Hulu

Even as the alcohol-soaked stars of Vanderpump Rules age not-so-gracefully into adulthood -- getting married, buying homes, planning for children -- the series continues to be one of the best reality shows around. The end is certainly nigh, and our hearts are already breaking at the idea of having to say goodbye to Tom and Tom's epic bromance, Jax's inability to stop lying about even the dumbest things, and the kind of epic blowouts and drunken shenanigans that reality TV show fans dream of. At least we'll always have TomTom and those goat cheese balls. -Sadie Gennis

41. Ramy (Hulu)

How to watch: Hulu

Ramy Youssef's semi-autobiographical comedy series does something you almost never see on TV: It depicts a devout person (in this case a Muslim American man) who never questions his faith in God, but rather questions his own ability to live up to his religion's tenets, which are to be aspired to. It's difficult to talk about faith in mixed company, but Ramy nails it, because it lives in a complex world where things are less contradictory than they would appear. -Liam Mathews

40. American Crime Story (FX)

How to watch: Netflix

American Crime Story doesn't just mimic history or enjoy the smug pleasure of bringing vintage panoramas to life. Every ACS retelling urges audiences to pay attention to important lessons we didn't get the first time.

In The People v. O.J. Simpson, ACS turned the story of the notorious Nicole Brown Simpson murder on its head, shaking out the sensational, well-known narrative so viewers could get a look at how wealth, combined with a culture of celebrity worship, male privilege, and toxic sexism, could allow somebody to get away with Nicole's murder. And The Assassination of Gianni Versace, set against the glamorous backdrop of '90s Miami, presented a scathing look at the societal homophobia that ultimately claimed the life of a creative visionary. Versace, like O.J., peered into culture's conscience and asked us who we really are and how far we've actually come in the years since a headline-grabbing event.

American Crime Story is always provocative, sometimes sleazy, a little bit sexy, and a guaranteed must-see. And the reason the announcement of Impeachment: American Crime Story -- which will revisit the 1997 Monica Lewinsky scandal that triggered President Bill Clinton's impeachment proceedings -- sent some critics into a frenzy over fears it would influence the 2020 presidential election? People know the franchise's power. -Malcolm Venable

39. Billions (Showtime)

How to watch: Showtime, Amazon with Showtime add-on, Hulu with Showtime add-on

On Billions, the pyrotechnics are all conversational. The finance drama's delightful blend of Wikipedian references, business jargon, pugilistic insults, and outrageous metaphors make for the most distinctive dialogue of any show on TV, delivered by actors who are thrilled they get to talk instead of run away from zombies or yell at a tennis ball on a stick. Billions has run for four seasons, with a fifth on the way, and it's showing no signs of wear. -Liam Mathews

38. Claws (TNT)

How to watch: Hulu, TNT

Murder and mayhem drive Claws' chaotic and thrilling plots, but the heart of the story lies in the unbreakable bond between five female friends trying to survive a perilous, criminal world that constantly underestimates their value. Those friendships are stretched to their limits in the latest season, with Desna's ascension to power breathing new life into a fun and socially aware series that never shies away from experimentation. -Keisha Hatchett

37. What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

How to watch: Hulu

Any early concerns about how this film-to-TV adaptation would be able to turn 85 minutes of vampire gags into a full television series were quickly staked in the heart; each character and storyline was repurposed for the long haul, ending in a finale revelation that opens up a whole new chapter for Season 2. Fangs out to What We Do in the Shadows' wonderful cast of actors largely unknown to us Yanks in the States, who carry the silliness of it all with the deadpan gravitas befitting confused immortals trapped in a world that doesn't make sense. Plus, the show added one of TV's best new characters in Mark Proksch's Colin Robinson, an "energy vampire" who gets vitality by boring the life out of his victims. Why did we ever doubt Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi? -Tim Surette

36. Dark (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Has there ever been a more enthusiastically confusing show on TV than Netflix's Dark? It's unlikely. The German-language sci-fi series -- about four interconnected families in a small town where time travel has been made possible by a nearby wormhole -- weaves a tangled web that gets more complicated each season. Featuring a story told in multiple timelines, and with the threat of a nuclear apocalypse looming over it all, Dark is one of the best sci-fi shows in recent memory. Just when you think you have the show's non-linear narrative figured out, yet another complicated layer threatens to change everything you thought you knew. And we wouldn't have it any other way. -Kaitlin Thomas

35. Planet Earth (BBC America)

How to watch: Netflix

We know everyone would probably rather be watching whatever the hip new drama is, but Planet Earth takes viewers around the world and offers them a rare, in-depth look at some of our planet's most beautiful creatures and locales, all without leaving the comfort of the couch. Although the third installment, Planet Earth III, won't debut until 2022 -- it takes a lot of time to capture that footage! -- it will no doubt be just as mesmerizing as it reveals how the world and its many unique inhabitants have changed once again. To anyone who thinks these documentaries are just for school children, trust us: You'll change your mind after just one episode of this spectacular series. -Kaitlin Thomas

34. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In addition to the divine fashion show that serves as eye candy in every episode, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a thrilling watch as Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) slowly but surely comes into her own as a comedian. Now that she's freed herself from keeping her career a secret and real opportunities are beginning to knock, she has some major decisions to make about whether getting the last laugh is as satisfying as she hoped it would be. And with Season 3 already lining up some TV heavy-hitters to round out the cast, we can't wait to see what the fast-talking funny lady will do with her newfound sense of agency. -Amanda Bell

33. Power (Starz)

How to watch: Starz, Amazon with Starz add-on, Hulu with Starz add-on

Fast-paced, sexy, and packed full of explosive twists, Power has become Starz's most-watched show in the network's history. Courtney Kemp's crime drama, about a drug dealer, Ghost (Omari Hardwick), trying to walk away from the criminal world, will leave an important legacy when it concludes its sixth and final season in 2020. Look no further than Black Twitter for evidence of the show's grip on the zeitgeist: Power compels fans to post often hilarious memes and theories that dominate social media in the hours surrounding each new episode -- some from exec producer 50 Cent.

As Power winds down, it keeps viewers biting their nails while they wait for answers: Will James kill Tommy (Joseph Sikora)? Will James' wife, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), really leave him for good? Will Ghost meet his demise at the hand of his estranged son, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.)? And how exactly do we get to the upcoming Mary J. Blige-led spinoff? Answers won't arrive until next year, but Power has already cemented itself as one of the best TV crime dramas of all time. -Malcolm Venable

32. The Crown (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

This regal biopic series redefines the concept of palace intrigue. The Crown, which follows the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II through the decades, offers delicious insight into what went on behind the monarch's poised facade at different points in history, as she navigated Britain's mercurial politics and the fragility of her family's place in the system. With decadent sets and costumes and airtight dialogue, the drama's strengths go well beyond its formidable cast, which should help it weather the transition from Emmy-winner Claire Foy to Oscar-winner Olivia Colman in the lead role. New stars are taking over Buckingham Palace in The Crown's third season, but the next regime -- which also includes Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter -- looks just as impressive. -Amanda Bell

31. Desus & Mero (Showtime)

How to watch: Showtime, Amazon with Showtime add-on, Hulu with Showtime add-on

Late-night talk shows are stale... except for Desus & Mero. Through sheer force of personality, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are reinvigorating the format. Their brains are like comedy supercomputers, processing the perfect jokes as quickly as possible. Mero's like Deep Green (because he smokes a lot of weed, get it?), while Desus is like the world's most accurate missile guidance system, hitting his target more often than any other professional funny person. They make it look easy because they're just being themselves. -Liam Mathews

30. Big Mouth (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Reliving your own puberty might not sound appealing, but reliving puberty through the eyes of John Mulaney and Nick Kroll as a pair of middle school boys -- now that sounds like a fun time. Even when tackling big topics like consent and sexuality, Big Mouth is a nonstop hoot. That's thanks in large part to the kids' shoulder angels, over-the-top "Hormone Monsters" voiced by Kroll (doing his best Will Arnett) and Maya Rudolph (who gives new meaning to the term "bubble bath"). The animated comedy's distinguished voice cast also includes Nathan Fillion as a heightened version of himself. How could you not want to watch? -Rachel Paige

29. The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

How to watch: Hulu

This adaptation and extension of Margaret Atwood's chilling novel of the same name has always been an eerie warning of what an America overrun by misogynist zealots might look like, but the series' third season hit closer to home than ever. June (Elisabeth Moss) experienced a series of stunning betrayals and setbacks and was introduced to an even more disturbing segment of Gilead's regime than she'd already seen. For a show that's meant to upset its audience, The Handmaid's Tale still manages to curdle our blood with how inventive its cavalcade of oppressors can be to women and children. But just when it seems that hopelessness might win, our heroine always discovers a new reason to keep going. Blessed be the fight. -Amanda Bell

28. Pose (FX)

How to watch: Netflix

Everything about Pose got better in season 2. A risky three-year time jump landed the drama in the epicenter of the AIDS crisis, as well as the precise moment pop culture started co-opting the voguing scene. Pray Tell (Billy Porter), Angel (Indya Moore), Elektra (Dominique Jackson), and the rest of the children are now facing even more agonizing scenarios -- including having to bury a fan-favorite character in the show's most powerful episode yet. Yet joy, laughter, music, and a lot of shade buoy the series; no matter what gets thrown at the characters, Pose remains a triumphant song about the humanity of every person, regardless of how they identify. -Malcolm Venable

27. BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

BoJack Horseman is an animated sad-com that details the fallout of a deeply unhappy person (er, horse) getting everything he wanted and realizing he's still not happy. The titular BoJack (Will Arnett) is a former '90s sitcom star with enough fame to get him laid, enough money to buy friends, and enough faults (alcoholism, addiction, the list goes on) to fill anyone whom he hasn't pushed out of his life with a deep urge to fix him. This show isn't for everyone, but it's a beautifully empathetic study of how people turn into their own worst enemies. -Krutika Mallikarjuna

26. Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

How to watch: Hulu

While some of the other Housewives franchises flounder, New York continues to thrive over a decade into its run. This season of New York delivered one of the darkest and most captivating fights we've seen in any Housewives city in a long time when Bethenny finally turned on Luann in a scathing monologue we'll be dissecting for years to come. And it's only because all these women have known each other for so long and have built genuine relationships (a far cry from the "only for the cameras" relationships on certain other Bravo series) that New York is able to create such spectacular, must-see TV moments season after season, with no signs of slowing down.

Of course, this bond is precisely why the ladies can hurt each other so deeply -- and it's also how they're able to have so much fun together. Like the women of Atlanta, the New York stars know how to have a good time, and the playfulness that exists between them when everyone is getting along is a necessary counterbalance to the show's unflinching portrayals of their struggles with grief, depression, and addiction. I could wax on about how incredible it is to see the struggles of middle-aged women displayed with such complexity (and panache!) on TV and how the relationships between the women of New York are more intricate and intriguing than those in most scripted dramas. But at the end of the day, the real reason RHONY is the best Bravo has to offer right now can be boiled down to that pink toaster filled with lobster Pop-Tarts being plopped between Bethenny and Lu while B screamed about paying people off to keep photos of Lu running through a field in a négligée out of Page Six. You aren't going to find stuff like that anywhere else. -Sadie Gennis

25. On My Block (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Netflix has made a name for itself as a destination for coming-of-age programming, and the half-hour dramedy On My Block is not only one of the best teen-centered shows there is, but one of the best shows period. The series, which follows a group of black and Latinx teens growing up in a neighborhood of Los Angeles that has been torn apart by gang violence, balances an absurd sense of humor with honest and heartfelt character moments. It is a deeply engaging look at a teenage existence we haven't gotten to see much of on TV, and yet the themes that ground the show are universal. We should all be so lucky as to have a Ruby (Jason Genao) or a Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) in our lives. -Kaitlin Thomas

24. The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

How to watch: CBS All Access, Amazon with CBS All Access add-on

When is a spin-off more than a spin-off? When it's The Good Fight, which took Diane (Christine Baranski, a hero and legend) from The Good Wife and turned her into the centerpiece of a thoroughly entertaining, often subversive procedural that upends the very notion of procedurals. The third season of the critically acclaimed CBS All Access series continued to stand as a full rebuke of the Trump administration -- while also taking aim at CBS itself. A May episode featured an on-screen message that an animated sequence had been censored by CBS. The short, as it turns out, was called "Banned in China," a fitting name since The Good Wife was banned in China back in 2014. How many shows could get away with something like that -- or would even dare try? The Good Fight is fearless, relentless, essential. -Christopher Rosen

23. Better Things (FX)

How to watch: Hulu

Three seasons in, Pamela Adlon's Better Things just keeps getting better. An intimate study of the chaos and strain of motherhood, especially single motherhood, Better Things captures what hard work it is to care for -- and about -- someone. I love the tension between its vague episode descriptions ("Sam copes with stuff") and the packed, busy stories; the series is fascinated with how mundane tasks look doable on the surface but feel overwhelming. And because Adlon's character, Sam, is a working actress, the show shrewdly blurs the line between the art of raising kids and the business of making art: Complicated, difficult people are at the heart of both. Stylistically, the series continues to get bolder as Adlon taps into the surreal side of parenting with dreamlike flights of fancy that somehow only make the show more realistic. Better Things isn't about how life looks; it's about how it feels. -Kelly Connolly

22. PEN15 (Hulu)

How to watch: Hulu

The world of gel pens and AIM comes bursting back to life in all its awkward glory in this horrifically accurate comedy set in 2000. Thirty-somethings Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle play seventh-grade versions of themselves, while all the other junior high characters are played by actual teens, amping up PEN15's comedy with the visual gags of watching older women go through all the confusing milestones of adolescence with actors half their age. But behind all that tomfoolery is a sweet and heartwarming story that will leave you reminiscing (and cringing) over the days when friendship was so uncomplicated. -Tim Surette

21. The Bold Type (Freeform)

How to watch: Freeform, Hulu

Part Mad Men, part Gossip Girl, part Being Very Online, The Bold Type brought the real world into its orbit during Season 3, allowing Scarlet magazine to face a major crisis of confidence in the form of The Dot Com. But beyond the hahaha I do that of it all, The Bold Type presented some ripped-from-the-headlines plots that didn't feel pandering or forced: Season 3 tackled consent and the definition of male allies and found time to have Kat run for local office with a campaign pulled from the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez playbook. It all works, even the outlandish stuff, because of the three leads (Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens, and Meghann Fahy), who feel like real friends and never look down on the material. -Christopher Rosen

20. Veronica Mars (Hulu)

How to watch: Hulu

It would be easy to allow the shocking and controversial conclusion to Hulu's Veronica Mars revival to color our impression of the rest of the eight-episode season. But despite what occurred in those final moments, we can't deny how much fun we had returning to Neptune, California, where the gulf between the haves and have-nots has widened since Veronica (Kristen Bell) was in high school, contributing to a more dangerous atmosphere. With a slew of cool cameos (what up, Clarence Wiedman?) and some fun references (we're glad somebody still remembers Duncan Kane existed) thrown in for good measure, Veronica Mars was a treat for longtime fans while also successfully evolving into a more adult series. We're happy Kristen Bell never wants to stop playing the wise-cracking eponymous sleuth, even though that ending almost makes us wish creator Rob Thomas would finally allow her to retire. But if that happened, how would we get our regular dose of Ryan Hansen's Dick Casablancas dancing in hot pants? -Kaitlin Thomas

19. Nailed It! (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

A big problem with reality competition shows is schadenfreude. The viewer is supposed to get a high off the failure, the embarrassment, the cringe. Nailed It flips the script: It's all about failure -- hilarious, brutal, side-splittingly funny failure -- but every contestant is treated with respect and fairness. What a concept! Nailed It celebrates humanity in a way that feels revolutionary. Its thesis is that we're all going to mess up, so we might as well have fun and get some cake out of the deal. If anyone is having a better time than Jacques Torres and Nicole Byer, we haven't seen them. Neither has reality television. Keep Nailed It on forever. -Christopher Rosen

18. Sex Education (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

They had us at "Gillian Anderson plays a sex therapist," but Sex Education is no one-trick pony. The raunchy-on-the-outside, sweet-on-the-inside British series follows awkward teen Otis (Asa Butterfield) as he uses what he's learned as the son of a sex therapist (Anderson) to coach his peers through their sex and relationship problems. The result is a charming coming-of-age story that blends modern sensibilities with a nostalgic John Hughes vibe. Sex Education takes its intimate subject matter seriously, but with its playful visual style and distinct sense of humor, the show insists growing up can be whimsical too. -Kelly Connolly

17. Succession (HBO)

How to watch: HBO

Succession, the sleeper hit of summer 2018, is now just a hit (relatively speaking -- the modest ratings belie how obsessed the people who watch this show are with it), and Season 2 is penetrating even deeper into the dark souls of the super-rich. The saga of the media mogul Roy family is less comedic and more tragic on the second go-around, as the egomaniacal patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) and his prideful children stray ever further from God's light -- which is not to say it isn't still hilarious, a YouTube compilation of "Best Insults" waiting to be assembled; it's just more aware of the damage its characters inflict on each other. -Liam Mathews

16. Bodyguard (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Richard Madden's David Budd doesn't always do a great job as a politician's bodyguard. But Bodyguard brings audiences along for an intense ride with Budd as he tries his hardest to protect the woman he's sworn to keep out of harm's way... while also getting into bed with her. Thanks to its stylized visuals, its incredible use of tension, and its smart examination of trauma, the series became a word-of-mouth sensation for Netflix after first airing on the BBC. A second season is already in the works for the British drama, which scored an Emmy nomination for best drama series. It seems good things can still happen after the Red Wedding! -Rachel Paige

15. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

How to watch: Hulu

Even after six seasons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is still one of the most joyful things on TV. Mike Schur's delightful cop comedy is the perfect amalgamation of sharp dialogue, arresting comedy, effortless wokeness, and an ensemble so charming it should be illegal. The show's ability to remain fresh while following such a familiar formula demands all the awards. You can be giggling at Captain Holt's (Andre Braugher) playful vacation shirts in one moment and tearing up at Gina's (Chelsea Peretti) heartfelt goodbye in the next. If that isn't great television, I don't know what is. -Keisha Hatchett

14. Russian Doll (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Birthdays are the new Groundhog Day thanks to Russian Doll, a barbed, funny, philosophical time loop story that emerged as one of the happiest surprises of the new year. Natasha Lyonne anchors the Netflix series as Nadia, a gravel-voiced game coder who can't seem to stop dying on the night of her birthday party. As she unravels her own trauma, she finds the companionship she needs to carry on. Russian Doll is saturated with death, but it's about the absurdity of being alive. Gallows humor has never gone down easier. -Kelly Connolly

13. Bob's Burgers (Fox)

How to watch: Hulu

Like many animated comedies, Bob's Burgers doesn't really change all that much as it ages. Sure, we might see our beloved characters progress a little bit here and there -- like when Louise (Kristen Schaal), normally a chaotic force of nature, gives up what she wants in order to get Mr. Frond rehired in Season 9's "The Fresh Princ-ipal" -- but for the most part, the Belchers and all of their oddball friends remain the same week after week and year after year. That consistency extends to include the quality of the series itself, which has rarely dipped during the show's impressive run. Even as the comedy approaches a decade on television, Bob's Burgers is as clever and as laugh-out-loud funny as it's ever been. What more could we ever ask for? -Kaitlin Thomas

12. Killing Eve (BBC America)

How to watch: Hulu

Never mind our macabre delight at watching Villanelle (Jodie Comer) stab, slice, and shoot everyone in her path, the true shock of Killing Eve's second season was how the show got even more thrilling than it was in its addictive freshman run. Smart twists put Eve (Sandra Oh) in pulse-quickening physical danger and a mental hell of her own making, making this sophisticated cat-and-mouse game worthy of our obsession. -Malcolm Venable

11. Queer Eye (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

You'd think that a makeover show would get repetitive after a while, but the world is so thirsty for the Fab 5 that Netflix just wrapped production on a fifth season of Queer Eye less than two years after the series debuted in 2018. In this short amount of time, we've learned so much from Jonathan, Tan, Antoni, Bobby, and Karamo: the magic of the french tuck, avocado goes with everything, high curtains make any room look bigger, that we are as fierce as a Kelly Clarkson song, and that we are not chained to the toxic elements of our pasts. The charismatic hosts makes you feel truly loved, even if you're just sitting on your couch watching them work their magic on another hero. It's rare that bingeing a show could be considered self-care, but treating yourself to a few hours of Queer Eye is like getting a cleansing facial, a mani-pedi, and a massage. -Megan Vick

10. YOU (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Few people watched YOU when it premiered on Lifetime last September, but then a funny thing happened: Netflix. When the series arrived on the streaming giant in December, it promptly exploded, turning into 2019's first viral sensation and pushing misplaced thirst for Penn Badgley's Joe, the sociopathic murderer at the center of YOU, into overdrive. (Things got so complicated online that Badgley himself had to ask fans to pump the brakes on their love for his villainous character.) But that's the trick of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's series, which is based on the book by Caroline Kepnes: Despite his horrible actions, YOU asks the audience to flirt with empathy for Joe, which in turn forces viewers to look inward at their own internalized misogyny. It takes the well-worn romantic-comedy tropes many of us grew up on, flips them over, and exposes the dark underbelly to the light. -Christopher Rosen

9. GLOW (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

There's a scene toward the very end of GLOW's third season when Debbie (Betty Gilpin, we stan!) finally explains to her BFF-cum-frenemy, Ruth (Alison Brie), how she pulled off a seemingly impossible series of moves that left Debbie with what feels like true power for the first time (no spoilers, just watch). "It worked. It f--ing worked," Debbie says, barely holding it together, almost unable to believe she was able to thread the needle. It's perhaps the most thrilling moment yet in an absolutely riveting show -- and a perfect encapsulation of what makes GLOW so powerful. What started ostensibly as a series about the fledgling launch of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling has become something so much more: a series about what happens when women force change, take what's theirs, and don't apologize for anything. -Christopher Rosen

8.The Haunting (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House was more than just some jump scare-heavy horror show. In this thoughtful adaptation of Shirley Jackson's classic novel, Mike Flanagan managed to creep everyone out with spooky atmospheres, grisly imagery, and heartbreaking twists that stayed on our minds long after the finale. The show painted a portrait of a family wrecked by tragedy and fear of the unknown who had to reconcile their varying interpretations of the past to have a chance at a future. There were plenty of ghosts and gotcha moments, too, but those served to make the emotional family drama more poignant. By choosing Henry James' similarly vexing Turn of the Screw for the next chapter of what will become The Haunting anthology series, Flanagan has assured fans that the thrills in The Haunting of Bly Manor won't be cheap (and that there likely won't be any clear-cut answers in the second season, either). -Amanda Bell

7. One Day at a Time (Pop TV)

How to watch: Netflix, Pop Now app

Netflix's reboot of Norman Lear's One Day at a Time centers on a working-class Cuban-American family and has never been afraid of tackling real issues like immigration, queerness, alcoholism, and PTSD. But despite those bona fides and a vocal fan base, the sitcom was ruthlessly canceled this spring by Netflix after three critically acclaimed seasons. Fans mourned the show until Pop TV swooped in to save the day. Now, one of the best casts on television (Rita Moreno! Justina Machado!), will be back for a (hopefully) long tenure at their new home where they can tackle all the beautiful subtleties of being a loving immigrant family in modern America. -Krutika Mallikarjuna

6. Stranger Things (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Now that Game of Thrones is done, it's left to Stranger Things to become television's biggest event series. Fortunately, Season 3 of the Netflix show was more than up to the task. Pitched like a giant summer blockbuster, Stranger Things 3 brought audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana (by the millions, according to Netflix's mysterious metrics) deepened its bench of memorable characters (Maya Hawke's Robin became a rightful phenomenon), and pulled off its most shocking twists yet (Hopper, RIP?). The show keeps getting better and Ross and Matt Duffer keep getting more confident, remixing the culture of their youth (no one loves John Carpenter as much as these guys) in ways that feel fresh and lively. Let's hope the '80s never end. -Christopher Rosen

5. Better Call Saul (AMC)

How to watch: Netflix, Amazon with AMC add-on

This isn't just a Slippin' Jimmy sales pitch: Better Call Saul is every bit as good as Breaking Bad. In fact, as a study of one man's moral downfall, it's even better. No prequel has ever understood how to take advantage of being an origin story like Saul does. Audiences already know what's in the cards for Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), the rule-bending lawyer who will become Saul Goodman, so the show isn't seduced by the rush of, well, breaking bad. Better Call Saul is built on knowing Jimmy's schemes will be his undoing, even when those schemes are fun or well-intentioned. (Which they often are; Saul is smart, but it's never a slog.) As the AMC drama stylishly, patiently studies how people are eroded by everyday choices, Jimmy's inevitable destruction looms in black-and-white flash-forwards, waiting for him like the silent villain in a horror story. Saul is packed with self-loathing. Hindsight has a way of making self-loathing worse.

And yet even with all of that inevitability, Better Call Saul still knows how to keep fans guessing. The show has a gift for landing gut punches that come out of nowhere, as it did with that devastating final shot of Kim (Rhea Seehorn) in the Season 4 finale. Kim Wexler, the dogged lawyer whose absence in Breaking Bad has fans on pins and needles, is Saul's biggest asset -- a not-so-secret weapon, at this point -- and she's also the best example of the way the show gives its characters room to breathe, allowing them to pull the story in unexpected directions. Better Call Saul could have been a paint-by-numbers prequel; instead, it takes its time watching a fascinating cast of characters try not to fail. It's a rich drama, not a get-rich-quick one. -Kelly Connolly

4. The Good Place (NBC)

How to watch: Netflix

This blurb should actually just be a link for you to watch the episode "Janet(s)" from the most recent season of The Good Place, which is proof of how smart, funny, and unique this NBC sitcom is. The third season focused on the humans, along with their demon mentor Michael (Ted Danson) and all-knowing being Janet (D'Arcy Carden), and their journey to prove that the system used to get into the aforementioned "Good Place" was rigged. Along the way, their connections grew deeper and more meaningful. Some of them fell in love. Some of them found their true inner power. And, of course, there were some expertly placed fart jokes.

With The Good Place, creator Mike Schur has once again gifted the television world with an ensemble of deeply flawed but lovable characters. However, rather than making them work together in an office, he's forced them to face humanity's deepest questions about what makes someone a good person and how we might view our choices from the vantage point of the afterlife. That is some ridiculously profound content, balanced perfectly with smart humor. The television landscape will be a sadder place when the show ends in 2020, but we can't wait to see what's in store for the final season. The creative team and this gifted crew of actors have made a serious moral philosophy lesson genuine, heartwarming fun. -Megan Vick

3. Barry (HBO)

How to watch: HBO, Amazon with HBO add-on, Hulu with HBO add-on

Bill Hader and Alec Berg's black comedy Barry packs more into a half-hour than most dramas manage to fit in an hour. There's laugh-out-loud show-biz satire, gut-punching character drama about people trying and failing to change who they are, and action so tense you can't help but hold your breath. And it still finds time to take surreal detours like "ronny/lily," a bottle episode in which Barry has to fight a 12-year-old girl who may have supernatural Taekwondo powers. It does a lot of things, and it does them all extremely well.

As the titular hitman-turned-actor, it's Hader's name on the marquee, but all five of the show's series regulars are deserved Emmy nominees this year: Henry Winkler as slowly unraveling acting teacher Gene Cousineau; Stephen Root as manipulative murder-for-hire broker Fuches; Anthony Carrigan as weirdly upbeat Chechen mobster Noho Hank; and Sarah Goldberg as self-destructively narcissistic actress Sally Reed. Each one elevates the show's sterling writing in every scene they're in. -Liam Mathews

2. Atlanta (FX)

How to watch: Hulu

When this list was released last year, Donald Glover's Atlanta placed No. 2 overall. One year later, with no new episodes to its name, Atlanta is still No. 2 overall, which just goes to show how incredible the FX series is in terms of quality and cultural relevance. Not that we can blame Glover for the lack of more material this year -- the guy's been busy. In 2018, within the span of three months, Glover released a stunningly good second season of Atlanta (quickly dispelling any notions of a sophomore slump), played Lando Calrissian in a Star Wars movie (he was the best part, of course), and released the anthemic "This Is America" and also starred in its wildly original and culturally indicting video. In 2019, his surprise Amazon Prime Video short film with Rihanna, Guava Island, dropped in concert with his Coachella set, he performed in cities across America for a Childish Gambino tour, and -- in what might be the ultimate flex -- voiced adult Simba in Disney's blockbuster remake ofThe Lion King, where he performed "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" with none other than Beyoncé.

So, no Atlanta Season 3 before 2020. But, fortunately, Season 2 has aged like fine wine, and its 11 episodes still haunt the mind months after Robbin' Season ended: Katt Williams' pet alligator; real Harriet Tubman $20 bills; Paper Boi's cathartic journey into the heart of darkness; the disturbing spectacle of Teddy Perkins, a masterclass in cultural disruption. Atlanta is funny, heartbreaking, poignant, unapologetically weird, and it distills the whole black experience through one small, powerful prism. We can only imagine what Glover will do with the show next. -Malcolm Venable

1. Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

How to watch: Netflix, Pop Now app

Schitt's Creek is taking over. The nicest show on television is riding the high of its first Emmy nominations -- including outstanding comedy series, lead actress (Catherine O'Hara), and lead actor (Eugene Levy) -- heading into its sixth and final season, and there's no time to waste lamenting how long it's taken most American viewers to catch on to this dreamy Canadian import. The Pop TV series, created by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, tells the story of a once-wealthy family inching toward happiness after they're forced to start over in a small town. "What brings so much joy to me in terms of writing this family is that all of these monumental moments for each of these characters are, to most well-adjusted people, totally everyday things. Like saying I love you and being open with your feelings," Dan Levy told TV Guide. Like the Rose family, Schitt's Creek has a knack for reinventing the ordinary. It's a comfortable sitcom packed with so much kindness that it feels brand new.

This is the show's recipe for an antidote to a bitter world: Mix riotous humor with clever writing, fold in unconditional acceptance, and serve with Moira Rose. O'Hara's decadent diva is one of TV's most original creations, a human embodiment of Schitt's Creek's absurd outer shell and gooey-sweet core. "What happens when you take money out of an equation, money that's been a Band-Aid to problems and has allowed this family to exist in a very superficial atmosphere? What happens? What's left? And the only thing, inevitably, is love," mused Levy.

It's a rare thing to make art that swears people are good. It's rarer still to do that without being toothless. But Schitt's Creek is never saccharine; it's just smart about how weird, terrifying, and worthwhile it is to let yourself grow. It's no wonder new fans are still flocking to the fictional town, even with a farewell season on the horizon, and finding a warm welcome. In Schitt's Creek, the door isn't just always open -- it's all the way off the hinges. -Kelly Connolly

Edited by Noelene Clark, Kelly Connolly, Sadie Gennis, Christopher Rosen, and Kaitlin Thomas

Video produced by Michael Caso, Semhar Debessai, Sadie Gennis, Jay Julio, Tony Maccio, Ndumiso Mafu, Aaron Segura, Aliza Sessler, and Megan Vick

Video interviews by Sadie Gennis, Keisha Hatchett, Lindsay MacDonald, Malcolm Venable, and Megan Vick

Creative by Robert Rodriguez and Sushant Sund