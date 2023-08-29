Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki, FBI Bennett Raglin/CBS

Right alongside the prolific worlds of Law & Order and Chicago One is Dick Wolf and Craig Turk's FBI universe. Entering its sixth season, the original FBI is so popular it has two successful spin-offs, including FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. Starring Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki as special agents of the FBI, the series follows the pair as they find themselves constantly diving into life-or-death situations to save the day.

The new season may be delayed, but it is on its way, so we will try to answer all your pressing questions about FBI Season 6, like when does FBI Season 6 premiere, what actors and actresses will be appearing on the sixth season, and where you can catch up on previous seasons of FBI — the only Dick Wolf series not aired on NBC.

FBI Season 6 release date prediction

Previously part of CBS's fall line-up, FBI's release date has now been indefinitely delayed. This delay is due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike for fair compensation, which means the writers have likely not yet written the season's scripts, and even if they have been created at this point, the actors and actresses could not film them.

Warren Leight, a long-time showrunner of Law & Order: SVU, gave insight into what this strike is doing to the television industry's production timeline. On Aug. 8 he posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Today many network dramas would have begun shooting their 4th episode of the fall season. If the strike were somehow to end by Labor Day, and shooting were to begin in early fall, the networks might be able to salvage a 13 episode season. The clock keeps ticking."

The sooner there is a deal to end the strike, the sooner fans can expect to watch Season 6 of FBI. The likelihood that FBI will be back in 2023 is very slim, so an abbreviated season to start sometime in 2024 is looking like one of the better outcomes.

What will FBI Season 6 be about?

Season 5 of FBI ended with the satisfying conclusion of catching a rampant and methodical serial killer. It leaves many things open for FBI Season 6. Many of Dick Wolf's shows are based loosely on real events happening you see in newspaper headlines, which will likely inspire some of the episodes for Season 6.

One main difference between FBI versus Law and Order and Chicago One shows is that you rarely see into the personal lives of the FBI personnel. There have been a few attempts to look a little deeper into the special agents' world outside of work, but maybe Season 6 will be the year we learn more about our favorite characters.

Who will be in FBI Season 6?

As of now, there have been no major shake-ups, and all the main cast is set to return for FBI Season 6. Unlike FBI: Most Wanted, who just announced regular Alexa Davalos will be leaving ahead of Season 5.

Where can I watch FBI?

Because FBI is a CBS show, you can watch Seasons 1-5 on Paramount+ to catch up before Season 6 starts. You can also watch the spin-off shows FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted on the streaming platform.