Fast X Digital Preorders are Ready for Action

There's nothing else in Hollywood quite like the Fast & Furious franchise, and it doesn't get any faster or more furious than Fast X, which is one of the most expensive movies of all time. And it shows--Fast X's big chase sequences are big and outlandish even by the standards of this dramatically over-the-top movie series.

Fast X is still tearing through theaters right now, but it won't be long until you can enjoy all the chaotic thrills from the comfort of your living room. If you want to be ready for that day, you can go ahead and preorder the digital streaming edition of Fast X from Amazon Prime Video right now.

Fast X is the beginning of the end for the main Fast & Furious storyline--Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris have been showing up for these movies for two decades now, and it's hard to keep an ensemble together for so long. The story will keep going for at least one more movie, and maybe two, but we're in the endgame now either way.

While Fast X received mixed reviews, this has never really been a critically beloved franchise anyway. But there was one thing most critics agreed on with Fast X: that Jason Momoa's Dante, the really messed up new villain, is a treat to watch. Momoa has big "the Joker but he's 9 years old" energy in the film--it's a very nice contrast to the cold and calculating jerks that the Fast & Furious family is usually battling.

If you prefer a physical copy, you can preorder Fast X on Blu-ray. The Blu-ray edition most likely won't release until after the digital, but it does come with a digital copy, too.