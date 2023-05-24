You can already Preorder Fast X on 4K Blu-Ray

Fast X may have only just begun its chaotic ride through movie theaters around the world, but if you liked what you saw from Vin Diesel and the rest of the #FastFamily, you can go ahead and preorder the film on home video.

As the title indicates, Fast X is the tenth main series entry in the Fast & Furious franchise. In the film, a new villain emerges--the son of the bad guy they stole all that money from in Fast Five--and he's committed to taking out Dom and the gang in the most outlandish possible ways. Fast X is one of the most expensive movies ever made, and it's all there on screen in the endless, epic action.

As mentioned, it's still very early for talk of the home video on Fast--the details on these releases haven't been announced, and most of the cover art is TBD. We don't even have a release date yet, though a streaming release is expected in June or July, and the physical Blu-ray release would normally follow about a month after that.

Check out the various Fast X 4K and Blu-ray releases you can preorder below.

Fast X 4K Blu-ray preorders The standard 4K Blu-ray package for Fast X will include both 4K and standard Blu-ray discs for the film, with special features going on the standard Blu-ray. This edition will also include a 4K digital copy code. $33 at Amazon $33 at Best Buy

Retailer-Exclusive Fast X 4K and Blu-ray preorders Best Buy, Walmart and Target each have their own exclusive packaging for Fast X releases. Best Buy has its usual steelbook case for the 4K blu-ray release. Walmart an exclusive Icon Edition with fold-out packaging for the 4K Blu-ray. And Target has a special edition of the standard Blu-ray that includes 10 collectible character cards. All sets include digital copy codes. $36 at Best Buy $45 at Walmart $30 at Target

Fast X Blu-ray preorders Includes Blu-ray and DVD copies of the movie, along with a digital copy. $30 at Amazon $27 at Best Buy